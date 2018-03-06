Quinton de Kock crossed the sledging line in Durban

South African wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock faces a heavy fine, even suspension, for reportedly insulting David Warner’s wife Candice during the first Test in Durban.

Australia’s skipper Steve Smith confirmed something personal was said by de Kock in his post-match interview after Australia had won by 118 runs.

“What he said got a little personal towards Davey, and as we saw it certainly provoked an emotional response,” Smith said.

“Those things aren’t on and you can’t be getting into somebody’s personal life … that’s crossing the line.”

Warner exploded, and had to be restrained by teammates. It is universally acknowledged the Australian vice-captain is a very proud family man.

What made de Kock’s alleged comments so personal is that Candice and their two kids are in South Africa.

At least de Kock was seen shaking hands with Warner after Australia’s win. Too little, too late, but better late than never.

Sledging has been an integral part of cricket since captain James Cook played for Botany Harriers, with the exception of the Don Bradman era.

The Don’s edict as captain was crystal clear, sledge and you’ll never play for Australia again.

But in the last 60-odd years, sledging has become an art form.

And David Warner is a leader in the field, as instanced after he brilliantly ran out AB de Villiers for a duck in the second dig.

He aimed his sledge at opening batsman Aiden Markram for running his partner out, and there have been plenty of critics claiming he went over the top.

Former South African skipper Graeme Smith, now a television commentator, chipped in with his version.

“He can be a bit of a fool at times, it’s best to leave him be”.

But Smith’s comments came before the de Kock incident came to light.

It will be interesting to see how match referee Jeff Crowe deals with de Kock.

Crowe has already moved on Australian offie Nathan Lyon who completed the run out by dropping the ball next to de Villiers when he was still prone on the ground after his desperate dive.

Lyon has pleaded guilty to conduct contrary to the spirit of the game, and has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee.

But Crowe must nip any future bad feeling between the two sides before the series degenerates into open warfare.

The obvious move would be to call both teams into a meeting together in Port Elizabeth before the second Test starts, and read them the riot act.

There’s no point in trying to ban sledging, it’s entrenched in cricket’s DNA.

But there has to be a line drawn in the sand, which would become the benchmark for the series, and beyond.

The big question, will Quinton de Kock be at the meeting, or at home waiting to watch the second Test on television?