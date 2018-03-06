Unfair perceptions? Maybe, but it’s still time for football to pull its head in

It was hard to resist the temptation to comment on the issues in Australian football throughout the course of the past week.
The flares, the statements made by both club and supporter group, as well as the subsequent whack with a wet lettuce leaf dished out to the Western Sydney Wanders, all dominated the football headlines for a few days and I guess it was to be expected.
My mantra for the week was simple, ‘I ain’t going there’. My reasoning? Some of the inflammatory, ill-informed and opportunistic content from unusual sources was disappointing, yet not unexpected.
Knowing what was in store over the course of the upcoming weekend of A-League action interested me far more, as did the opportunity to attend the National Premier League launch at the Ultra Football Store in Sydney on Saturday.
Mingling in a crowd that included ex-Socceroos such as Alex Tobin, brilliant young women like Jada Mathyssen-Whyman and all the committed and dedicated heavy hitters of the NPL clubs, it was strange to hear very little discussion on the rather souring events of the seven days prior.
Put simply, football people aren’t surprised by the wider media’s interest in so-called hooliganism and violence and generally just ignore it, knowing that any balanced commentary is highly unlikely.
However, as I stood in the room while Adam Peacock interviewed players, charmed the guests and fired up interest in the new NPL season, it struck me that we really should have been talking about the week that was the RBB.
Not condemning them or firing barbs at writers and media outlets who were no doubt salivating as soon as the red smoke plumed after the opening goal against Sydney.
But reinforcing the simple facts that A-League fans aren’t thugs, the match day environment is a predominately safe one and the overall experience is positive; all the while, admitting that these realities aren’t part of the broader public perception.
That perception is everything, and sadly, the stock standard view of the A-League from those outside the game is one of a mostly well behaved and passionate group that includes around five to ten percent of violent idiots who intimidate with word and actions.
Rather than lament this situation, or ignore it, football in Australia needs to address it. The way to do it lies in an anecdotal tale about kids sport.
Unfortunately, my daughter’s netball club is on the verge of folding. Being an A-Grade player, finding a new club was a priority. On Saturday morning she rolled up as an untested stranger, surrounded by a group of chatty officials and players returning for another season, with the task of proving herself against those who had done so previously.
I explained to her in the car that she had no leverage in the grading session in which she was about to participate. There was no scope to prance onto the court, straight up to a selector and spruik her skills.
As a member of a representative development squad, that would be easy to do, expecting instant gratification, however, it wouldn’t be forthcoming. As a foreign intruder to the club, she would need to show proof and potentially be held to an even higher standard than those who had ‘runs on the board’.
As is the case with Australian football. Rather than launching vitriol at the narrow minded and colonial nonsense that emanates from some quarters whenever football becomes topical, the game should approach things differently.
Just as my Sarah was infiltrating an established status quo, so too must football. I don’t intend that to be a pithy line full of self-sorrow and victimisation, merely a statement of fact that other codes are culturally more entrenched.
I celebrate those codes and one of the true benefits of being an Australian fan is the broad array of sports we can watch every single day of the year on our first world, big screen televisions.
To alter the perception and alleviate some of the cynicism that comes the way of football when a stereotypical incident occurs, the game needs to hold itself to a higher standard.
Football has to be better than what it currently is. The players are blameless; role models they are, yet the fans indiscretions do more damage than they are prepared to admit.
What mainstream media lusts for are the collective moments of madness from dark haired packs of immigrants, refugees and ethnics that put the fear of God into the Anglo-Saxons from the most insular of suburbs.
Every now and then, buffoons add weight to that appalling stereotype and we all suffer.
The smartest thing football could do, is realise that simple fact and set the standard of expectation higher than ever before, monitor it from the inside, thus boring the insatiable mainstream media to tears.
When AFL or NRL players cross the lines of class and social decorum as they often do, the governing bodies step in, the spin doctors launch into gear and fans forget in the blink of an eye.
Sure there are a few days of interest yet the game always triumphs, as the following weekend’s matches begin. Football doesn’t have that luxury and must eliminate that unsavoury stereotype which is the reality for many.
My allegiance to and support of the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs in the NRL is well known on The Roar. At one time, our supporters were the most horrific example of active support in the country.
A bold CEO set the bar higher than ever and removed every locatable culprit who had, by their actions, brought the club’s reputation into absolute disgrace.
Some feared a destruction of the supporter base yet ten years on, the fans are plentiful and the game-day experience is more pleasant than it has ever been.
Initial fears that the trouble-makers would be missed were proven incorrect.
It is time for the Western Sydney Wanderers and the FFA to do the same and set the bar at a level that some A-League fans seem incapable of reaching.
The game needs to learn that when you are attempting to infiltrate a new landscape, you have very little leverage; in fact, you need to shut up and show your quality, just like my little Sarah did on Saturday.
Until the game as a whole realises that, it will always be cannon fodder for those looking to perpetuate a stereotype, or get a few clicks and make a few bucks.
March 6th 2018 @ 6:28am
Kangajets said | March 6th 2018 @ 6:28am | ! Report
While I totally support not having a hooligan element among the fans , it’s a tiny element who break the rules re the flares . Less then 1 per cent actually and the wsw and Ffa are cracking down on those people anyway.
I saw plenty of people with tattoos at Newcastle and Sydney, some even had black shirts on heaven forbid . It’s impossible to find 2 people under 45 in Newcastle that don’t have tattoos anymore, maybe the mainstream media , should have a spot the non inked up fan ?? 😂😂 half time entertainment of winning a tattoo as a prize . I’ll have a Batman tattoo thanks very much .
However I digress. The over the top manner in which flags , some banners and even coloured smoke have to be approved is ridiculous. That’s because David Gallop wants football to be bigger then afl or nrl , most football fans don’t care about Gallops agenda , we want to enjoy watching our team as noisily as possible ( without flares ) and we can’t give a rats if that meets gallops metrics and sanitised idea of fun.
Work and life is hard enough in general , so having a passion of following a team is the release from all the stress of life and the bonding with friends and family of attending can’t be measured by gallops metrics .
Personally, I don’t care for mainstream approval from the media , the mainstream media has agendas to meet for owner of that paper or t v channel, that’s a dying form of media and not my kettle of fish . I’d rather think for myself, then read right or left propaganda.
If my club plays well enough , we will attract big crowds regardless of any mainstream support. All the work from the jets is done trough community engagement at more personal level , mainstream is just the bandwagon at the end .
Anyway, when newspapers and t v go the way of the cassette tape , I’ll have a little chuckle at those old diehards and say …. I told you so.
March 6th 2018 @ 6:54am
peeko said | March 6th 2018 @ 6:54am | ! Report
Well said Stu. There is a lot of he said, she said. Yes there is some sensationalist unfair coverage but i think some supporters have persecution complex
however i disagree with this “When AFL or NRL players cross the lines of class and social decorum as they often do, the governing bodies step in, the spin doctors launch into gear and fans forget in the blink of an eye”
Cant coment for AFL but these NRL players continuosly drag the code down with extensively reported negative behaviour which is very costly. Football is lucky in this regard with the players being a lot better behaved off the field
March 6th 2018 @ 7:12am
Kangajets said | March 6th 2018 @ 7:12am | ! Report
I might have to channel my inner Kent Brockman in reply
——“”the Ffa deliberately run the A league to earn them huge fines , then channel the money into the liberal party , everybody at the daily telegraph knows this , but no one has the guts to say it ….””
Simpson’s episode where Kent Brockman talks abt Fox News and the Republican Party .
March 6th 2018 @ 7:35am
AR said | March 6th 2018 @ 7:35am | ! Report
I recall when a man in the crowd at a Fremantle game hit a woman. It was horrific, and it was captured on camera.
The story ran in every media news outlet for days. The vision ran on every channel over and over throughout the week. It was a huge story.
Every single person condemned it. He was banned from AFL games for life and charged with assault.
The point is, this awful story was not ignored by the mainstream media, or swept under the carpet, or left uncondemned. The idea that poor fan/player behaviour gets ignored in the AFL/NRL is a complete nonsense.
The difference here is this:
1) Flares have been the hot-button fan issue for the FFA for years. The RBB know this.
2) The RBB’s response was ignore any responsibility, and to attack the FFA. Their punchy statement didn’t even mention the word “flares”.
The overwhelming majority of people know that most fans at ALeague games are well-behaved. If the RBB came out, apologised, condemned the few nuffies within its ranks, it all would have moved on very quickly.
March 6th 2018 @ 9:26am
AdelaideDocker said | March 6th 2018 @ 9:26am | ! Report
Good comment.
March 6th 2018 @ 7:36am
punter said | March 6th 2018 @ 7:36am | ! Report
My sentiments exactly Stu, unfortunately we are all culpable with the as Peeko says ‘he says, she says’.
I took a young family to the football from day 1 of the A-League & never encountered any problems, this is not to say, I have not seen poor fan behaviour, but this is a small minority. As for all the comparison with AFL & NRL, this is natural, they are the biggest sports in their heartland, but we should concentrate on being the best we can.
As football fans we have it all & should be grateful for that, we have strong grassroots, this is our strength, we have the NPL & then the A-league, stronger connection between the 3, including adding a Div 2 & expansion.
Our other strength is the Int’l game, we have club int’l competitions, we have the Socceroos, plus our allegiances for some to our heritage & follow other countries in World cups (the biggest sporting event in the world by a fair distance) & European, Asian, Sth American & even African championships. I haven’t even mentioned the O/S teams we all follow.
We have a lot & we focus on that & make the local game bigger instead of comparing crowd figures with the AFL or TV ratings with the NRL.
March 6th 2018 @ 7:46am
Kangajets said | March 6th 2018 @ 7:46am | ! Report
Forget the metrics of ratings as opposed to other sports …. I agree , concentrate on what we have .
Socceroos
Newcastle Jets
Edgeworth
Gresford juniors with the lad …. more then enough to keep me out of trouble
March 6th 2018 @ 7:44am
Buddy said | March 6th 2018 @ 7:44am | ! Report
If I understand correctly then, what is required is for the club to take action against the actual perpetrators of whatever anti-social or illegal acts take place? That is to say, from flare ripping at Allianz 9 days ago, find out who did it and deal with the individuals? Keep on doing that until it stops or there are no fans left?
Given the number of cctv cameras in place as you approach the stadium, it does seem a little ironic that inside the ground in the active support area it has proved either difficult or nigh on impossible to detect the culprits? Instead we see a blanket ban on active support that affects way more people and is highly divisive.
In the 1970’s in the UK when football was beset by problems that make any A League issue look like a kindergaten spat, CCTV was used actively by police to locate and eject or arrest troublemakers. It was highly effective, sometimes heavy handed, but most importantly it worked. Quality CCTV was trained directly on active support areas and had a number of police monitoring the bays. Meanwhile, on the ground, the police acted as stewards and there was always a line of them, or group placed in the active area and very visible. If there was no trouble, they were friendly (very important) and watched the game along with the fans. The bay or bays were divided up into a grid similar to the old game of battleships and at the first sign of trouble, they would be contacted via walkie talkie, they moved in and dealt with offenders. Given the proximity of the police, they would also deal with any anti social behavior they spotted. I think this might be called active policing and contrasts sharply with methods currently employed where we see so called riot police standing at the back in their overalls looking more menacing than most fans And doing nothing more than counting how much overtime they are clocking up. There were times when swearing was cracked down on and as a teenager I was ejected from a ground for joining in one of the songs that contained profanities! Yes seriously, police would move in and remove a random number of people for singing about the referee’s dubious parentage or similar. For more serious offences, fans would be locked up in mobile cells and only released hours after the game had finished and everyone had gone home. If it was criminal though, it was a case of being held over the weekend for a trip to the magistrates court on Monday morning.
Given that CCTV now has high resolution cameras and is used just about everywhere, I don’t understand why the detection rate is so poor? It isn’t a matter of shifting the blame, just a plea for good policing to deal with troublemakers in real time.
March 6th 2018 @ 8:00am
Kangajets said | March 6th 2018 @ 8:00am | ! Report
One would hope the police could detect real trouble makers in society a bit better then they do the peeps that let off flares .
Going back 20 years I’ve seen a bit of the trouble when at an England v Germany match in Belgium and have been chase by a few notts forest fans , but that was at the tail end of that bad era
There is nothing I’ve seen at rbb that has been particularly bothering.
No doubt I aggre with Stuart with his sentiments about Canterbury-Bankstown bulldogs , now those were scary times as a parramatta fan in the early 2000s . I decided no thanks, not coming back to the Nrl for a while .