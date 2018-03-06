How do you want to be remembered, Davy?

What is going through David Warner’s head? Not much it seems.
Australia are undoubtedly a great cricket side. The current team have some world-class players, and arguably Warner probably rates as one of the best.
But he does the baggy green and cricket Australia a disservice. At best he’s an extremely talented yet petulant child. At worst, he’s a yobbo with license to carry on as he sees fit on a world stage.
I’ll show my colours; I’m a Kiwi. No surprises there, a Kiwi bagging Aussie cricketers. And it’s true there are times I’ve been less than charitable to the Australian cricket side. Sometimes they deserved it, sometimes they didn’t.
But more often than not the comments were tongue in cheek, or returning fire in a bit of banter and there is a begrudging respect for the way Australia play the game.
I spent a few years living in Adelaide and loved watching games at the Oval. I loved the crowds, I loved the banter, and more than anything I loved the way the domestic teams played the game.
I remember travelling to Sydney in 2009 to watch the Black Caps play Australia in an ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Yes, New Zealand lost. But in another chapter of cricketing theatre, Grant Elliott scored a hundred and Brendon McCullum batted with a busted hand to almost steal victory. Almost.
Despite Australia having dropped a few games going into the match, it was played in good spirits. There was nothing I could yell at the Australian players that their own fans weren’t already yelling, and more.
I will never forget one of the locals turning to us, casting a critical eye over our beige supporter’s gear and saying ‘I do love your fawn and mocha tops’ before offering a beer.
There was so much to enjoy about that day, from the pre-match yarns in the surrounding pubs, the banter with the fans at the ground, to just enjoying the iconic members stand and quality of the match itself.
The series between New Zealand and England has been played in good spirits and has been a fantastic watch so far with some dramatic finishes. The Australia-South Africa series should be a step up again. It doesn’t need guys abusing each other or being separated off the field to create interest. Let the quality of cricket speak for itself.
But these days Australia seem a bit more focused on flexing their muscle than playing the game.
In 2016, Warner responded to the ICC crack down on sledging and trotted out this gem: “People think I’m this big, muscly guy that can give it to people on the field and whatnot, but that’s just how I play my game, that’s how I get up (for the occasion) and it’s what helps me strive to succeed for our team.”
Warner is five feet 7, and 75kg. It is interesting that is how he sees himself. Is that what all the noise and posturing is really about, some sort of need to prove himself as the big man at every opportunity? I sincerely hope not; his bat does more than enough talking.
Warner is making it harder and harder to respect Australian cricket. His childish on and off-field outbursts serve only to illustrate the current lack of leadership in the Australian team and his own lack of imagination.
The reality is there have been no repercussions for Warner’s behaviour. It’s all been swept up into some sort of broad definition of gamesmanship endorsed by captain, coach and cricket Australia.
There is such a thing as being poor winners.
How is his behaviour acceptable? Would the Australian public accept this if it was Bernard Tomic or Nick Kyrgios? The why accept it from Warner?
His supporters will say it’s because he’s passionate about representing Australia. I don’t doubt that.
If he’s really passionate about representing Australia then maybe he should respect its history too and just take a moment before he speaks. If he can spot a fast ball and crack it to the fence in 0.5 of a second, he can certainly pause before barking ‘speak English’ at Virat Kholi.
Warner has stated he is considering a post cricket career in politics, and in some respects his attitude probably wouldn’t hurt with that particular vocation.
And that’s the thing; if he is starting to think about his future after the game, maybe he should start thinking about his legacy to the game.
Does he want to be remembered as the guy with the big bat, or the guy with the big mouth?
March 6th 2018 @ 7:39am
bigbaz
March 6th 2018 @ 7:39am
Maybe he wants to be remembered as a guy who stood up for his missus
Love the roar, you always know you will cop a Kiwi lecture
March 6th 2018 @ 8:01am
Christo the Daddyo
March 6th 2018 @ 8:01am
Or he could do that by not rising to the bait. You know, like an adult is supposed to behave. And how we tell our children to grow out of. But I guess Warner has decided he doesn’t need to be mature.
And when you don’t get any serious consequences from his captain/coach/administration, I guess it isn’t all that surprising…
March 6th 2018 @ 8:37am
Mickey of Mo$man
March 6th 2018 @ 8:37am
I am sure if someone disrespected your wife in such away christo you be ‘the bigger man’ wouldn’t you. what a pathetic article… i think you should be writing for the the roar’s New Zealand equivalent. comparing the contest for domestic cricket with that of the international game is a great example of your cricketing nouse.
March 6th 2018 @ 9:00am
Bob Pacey
March 6th 2018 @ 9:00am
I take the plss out of Christo all the time but on this he’s right – Warner has too thin a skin to be such a big mouth. If someone keeps leading with their chin eventually someone will pop one on it, that’s what I suspect happened here.
March 6th 2018 @ 9:37am
Christo the Daddyo
March 6th 2018 @ 9:37am
Why wouldn’t I walk away? By engaging with it, all you’re doing is showing that you care what the other person is saying. WHat does Warner think he’s going to achieve by mouthing off (or worse)?De Kock is doing it purely to wind Warner up. Warner has so little self-control he reacted to it. He’s just a sucker…the concerning thing is that he’s a highly experienced player who’s the vice-captain of the Australian Test team. I’d like to think someone like that doesn’t lose control in the way that he does.
March 6th 2018 @ 8:55am
Wal
March 6th 2018 @ 8:55am
His misses isn’t some pathetic wallflower that needs protecting.
I can’t understand why it is perfectly ok to level all sorts of insults at a player but somehow their wives are delicate little things that need protecting.
And why do the Aussie cricket team get to decide where the line of offence is. Someone might be just as sensitive about their weight as Warner is about his wife, what makes him the arbiter of offence.
How about play the game don’t insult anyone. Especially when the game is almost already won.
March 6th 2018 @ 9:01am
Bob Pacey
March 6th 2018 @ 9:01am
Well said Wal.
P.S. Steve Smith is a pathetic leader on this.
March 6th 2018 @ 9:11am
Paul
March 6th 2018 @ 9:11am
There are two very distinct issues here. The first occurred on the field when he gave de Villiers a sendoff and Markram a spray. There was ZERO need for that, especially from the vice captain of Australia, yet he kept it going for many seconds. It’s also safe to assume his sledging didn’t stop there which cold have led into the incident at tea.
The second issue is the CCTV tape, which no-one outside the people on the tape know what it’s about. Clearly Warner is saying something at de Kock, clearly his fellow players are trying to move him gently to the change rooms and clearly Warner’s upset/angry. Right now, that’s it. It’s a non-event except in the eyes of the media. It did not happen on the field and should not have been shown until the circumstances had been clearly identified. As it is, it’s two blokes exchanging words.
Warner probably doesn’t care much about his legacy as he’s the sort of guy who lives in the moment. What he does need to do is decide whether his actions are having a direct, negative impact on his own form and on the team. If the answer’s “yes”, he should surely pull his head in, though I fear it may be way too late.
March 6th 2018 @ 9:13am
Whiteline
March 6th 2018 @ 9:13am
Wal 100%.
Smith, Warner, Lehmann, Sutherland and the CA Board (who endorse the VC selection) all condone this behaviour.
We all hope that one day those who run Australian cricket realise that this doesn’t have to be the way, there is a better way.
Federer, Nadal anyone?