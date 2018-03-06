They’re no longer a part of Super Rugby, but the Western Force will return to the field in 2018 just a year after being cut from the premier rugby competition in the southern hemisphere.
The Perth-based side will make their return in the new World Series Rugby (WSR) competition, which was launched today by Andrew Forrest.
While details are light in regards to the new tournament, it will comprise seven games later this year before evolving into a “fully-fledged international competition for the Asia Pacific region” in 2019, according to a statement released this afternoon.
The seven games will see the Force line up against a range of opposition – two Super Rugby franchises (the Rebels and Crusaders) and four international sides (Fiji, Tonga, Samoa and Hong Kong) with one opponent still to be confirmed.
“We have rebuilt the Western Force as we develop our tournament and we now have a wholly integrated community and high-performance club as the foundation of the future competition,” Forrest said.
“We have serious ambitions for this great team and for rugby in our region and intend to see these ambitions through, starting today with the launch of World Series Rugby.
“The focus for 2018 is to reintroduce and reinforce professional rugby in Western Australia for the benefits of our grassroots community, our players and our fans.
“In 2019 the WSR will evolve into a high-calibre, international competition with the goal of making rugby the community-building sport of Asia.”
The Force have put together a 23-man squad for the fixtures, which includes some notable names like Jaque Fourie, Ryan Louwrens and Fijian gold medallist Masivesi Dakuwaqa.
The first of the fixtures will be played in just 59 days, against Fiji on May 4, with the final match against a yet-to-be-confirmed opponent on August 17. The games against the Rebels and Crusaders, scheduled for June 9 and 22, fall in the Test window when Super Rugby is on a break. All games are set to be played at nib Stadium in Perth.
Force chief executive Nick Marvin called on rugby fans in Western Australia to get behind the re-launched team in their fixtures later in the year.
“The Force fans have been such a crucial factor in the club’s, and ultimately the sport’s, future in WA,” Marvin said.
“We want to show our gratitude by bringing them matches which will entertain, inspire and leave them on the edge of their seats.
“The best way West Australians can continue to show their support for the Western Force is to wear blue, get down to the seven home games and get behind their team.”
Western Force 2018 squad
AJ Alatimu, Chris Alcock, Marcel Brache, Masivesi Dakuwaqa, Rod Davies, Andrew Deegan, Tevin Ferris, Jaque Fourie, Josh Furno, Peter Grant, Chris Heiberg, Rodney Iona, Feleti Kaitu’u, Brad Lacey, Kieran Longbottom, Ryan Louwrens, Cameron Orr, Harrison Orr, Leon Power, Ian Prior, Harry Scoble, Tom Sheminant, Brynard Stander.
Western Force 2018 fixtures
May 4 vs Fiji
May 13 vs Tonga
June 9 vs Rebels
June 22 vs Crusaders
July 13 vs Samoa
August 10 vs Hong Kong
August 17 vs TBC
Metalisticpain said | March 6th 2018 @ 2:13pm | ! Report
Have at it twiggy!
March 6th 2018 @ 2:17pm
Brett McKay said | March 6th 2018 @ 2:17pm | ! Report
The competition is scheduled to evolve into a “fully-fledged international competition for the Asia Pacific region” in 2019…
Hang on, so is this happening this year or next year?
And if this little detail is what they’re working toward, does this supercede the IPRC plans?
March 6th 2018 @ 2:29pm
Daniel Jeffrey said | March 6th 2018 @ 2:29pm | ! Report
Games against various international/Super Rugby opposition this year, a fully-fledged competition next year. No mention of the IPRC in the statement I have, although it’d be surprising if the IPRC runs alongside this other Asia-Pacific-based comp.
March 6th 2018 @ 5:06pm
David Lord said | March 6th 2018 @ 5:06pm | ! Report
Daniel, what a damn shame Andrew Forrest isn’t chairman of Rugby Australia – his outstanding talents are wasted organising an unofficial tournament.
Having said that, at least Andrew has given the forgotten rugby talent a competitive home and a voice, for which they should be eternally grateful.
March 6th 2018 @ 6:23pm
Bib said | March 6th 2018 @ 6:23pm | ! Report
Pipe down rookie
March 6th 2018 @ 8:10pm
Malo said | March 6th 2018 @ 8:10pm | ! Report
David it’s time you get a rebel union comp with twiggy going. The ra have completely lost it.
March 6th 2018 @ 5:06pm
ForceFan said | March 6th 2018 @ 5:06pm | ! Report
It’s what it was always going to be once Minderoo responded to the request to run the IPRC in the same time slot as Super Rugby in 2019.
This is just a fill-in season to maintain a professional team in Perth, play some games for the sake of the rugby fans in Perth, have a team in place to participate in the NRC and establish the foundation of the squad for the IPRC in 2019.
Thanks Minderoo!
How many other provincial teams get to play visiting International teams?
I’m interested in the TBC team in August.
Good to see that Monderoo has followed up on their aims to bring some Aussies back for the Western Force as well as attract some developing talent from WA and elsewhere.
March 6th 2018 @ 6:49pm
Working Class Rugger said | March 6th 2018 @ 6:49pm | ! Report
The IPRC isn’t scheduled until next year anyway. So that’s probably the competition detailed in the piece. This is just a placeholder to keep the Force active.
March 6th 2018 @ 7:27pm
Train Without A Station said | March 6th 2018 @ 7:27pm | ! Report
Should ensure they are well primed for NRC.
March 6th 2018 @ 7:40pm
Bob said | March 6th 2018 @ 7:40pm | ! Report
So how many teams the force are playing will we see in the IPRC in 2019?
My guess is Forrest will pump money into the Fijian Dura and make them fully pro so they play in both the IPRC
The Japanese team that may fill the last slot of the season may be a trail run for the top league team that could enter next season
The same for the Hong Kong game to see if they are up to Standard.
Half the reason the IPRC is playing in march to June, is not to go head to head with domestic Asian comps that run from Sept To Feb
The more ready made teams Forrest can get on board opposed to having to buy 6 new teams the better chance for success.
1.Perth
2. Fiji
3. HK
4. Top League Team
5.?
6.?
Thoughts?
March 6th 2018 @ 7:41pm
Bob said | March 6th 2018 @ 7:41pm | ! Report
Also is a good chance to gadge talent levels in Asia Pacific and get their new admin team up to speed.
March 6th 2018 @ 2:36pm
Machooka said | March 6th 2018 @ 2:36pm | ! Report
OK then… but apart from da ‘Rebel Force’ and ‘Hong Kong’ the rest of the teams are at least two time zones east of Perth? Or does everyone just come to Perth to play?
March 6th 2018 @ 2:47pm
Daniel Jeffrey said | March 6th 2018 @ 2:47pm | ! Report
Games to be played at nib Stadium in Perth, Machooka
March 6th 2018 @ 3:42pm
Machooka said | March 6th 2018 @ 3:42pm | ! Report
Thanks Jeffers…
Oh, by the bye, where’s the ‘tipping comp’ section for this comp… I can’t find it 😉
March 6th 2018 @ 5:22pm
Ralph said | March 6th 2018 @ 5:22pm | ! Report
Crusaders by plenty .. 😀
March 6th 2018 @ 2:50pm
Sefu said | March 6th 2018 @ 2:50pm | ! Report
All those games are played in perth
March 6th 2018 @ 4:35pm
Timbo (L) said | March 6th 2018 @ 4:35pm | ! Report
If they wants to gets paid, yes. Perth is the place to be.
It is also in winter, not summer, which can make a difference for the future NH teams.
March 6th 2018 @ 7:44pm
Bob said | March 6th 2018 @ 7:44pm | ! Report
Title is a bit mis leading is not a competition as only the force are playing more then one game. So is series of exhibition games/warm up games into the NRC that the force will play into
March 6th 2018 @ 2:50pm
mtiger said | March 6th 2018 @ 2:50pm | ! Report
Force, the new Barbarian. Why not, if there is quality in the play
March 6th 2018 @ 3:07pm
Jack Russell said | March 6th 2018 @ 3:07pm | ! Report
How many seasons do we give this comp?
Hard to see it lasting more than 2. It all seems incredibly expensive for what is basically a 2nd division.
March 6th 2018 @ 3:12pm
Perry Bridge said | March 6th 2018 @ 3:12pm | ! Report
Much might depend on the pull out point and just what the wealthy controller wants out of it. Kerry Packer with cricket got his broadcast rights and new formats (D/N and ODI cricket). WSC only lasted a couple of years but resonated much longer.
What’s the end game here?
March 6th 2018 @ 3:23pm
andrewM said | March 6th 2018 @ 3:23pm | ! Report
Based on the games so far, you could say that of the Australian conference in Super Rugby too
March 6th 2018 @ 3:47pm
MrTommo said | March 6th 2018 @ 3:47pm | ! Report
I think the comp will last until the new broadcast agreement in 2020, then things will get interesting as it seems the Force can at least buy their way back into super rugby (If it indeed continues to exists). Essentially this comp is just a stop gap until the Force get that opportunity imo… Unless it surprises and does incredibly well in terms of entertainment and revenue.
March 6th 2018 @ 4:36pm
Timbo (L) said | March 6th 2018 @ 4:36pm | ! Report
As Andrew says, SR is on borrowed time and come 2020 I predict that any aussie teams that are still financially viable will be begging to join Twiggy’s comp, a competition with international standard teams accessible to the general public.
March 6th 2018 @ 3:16pm
Malo said | March 6th 2018 @ 3:16pm | ! Report
Wtf, rugby is all over the shop. Are the crusaders in two comps and what do they get out of it. Well done twiggy, wtf is ra doing
March 6th 2018 @ 3:31pm
Metalisticpain said | March 6th 2018 @ 3:31pm | ! Report
It’s just a exhibition match for the crusaders whilst super Rugby is on hold for the test window. Good to keep them sharp during the break probably.
March 6th 2018 @ 4:10pm
Malo said | March 6th 2018 @ 4:10pm | ! Report
Cheers
March 6th 2018 @ 5:07pm
Jamie said | March 6th 2018 @ 5:07pm | ! Report
It will be their “B” team more than likely as ABs will be preparing for the test series, not that it matters bcause their B team will be just as good