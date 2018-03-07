Your AFL club’s breakout player for 2018

Who will be your club’s breakout player this season?

Adelaide: Tom Doedee

It seemed that Adelaide had sprung a surprise taking Doedee with pick 16 in the 2015 draft, however clearly credit should go to their recruiting staff, who chose a player with great potential, despite his limited experience (he focused mainly on basketball as a junior).

After three years in the Crows’ system, Doedee is blossoming into a good rebound-intercept defender – the timing of his development could not be better for the club, as he seems a good replacement for the departed Jake Lever. He has impressed in the pre-season and Adelaide’s JLT series thus far, and if his 2017 SANFL numbers are anything to go by – he averaged 17.2 disposals, ranked number one in the league for intercept disposals (9.0 per game), and was ranked elite for intercept marks (2.6 per game) and spoils (4.1) by Champion Data – he could slot seamlessly into the Round 1 side.

Brisbane: Alex Witherden

Lions fans, get excited about this kid. In his nine games last year, he averaged 23.6 disposals, 5.2 marks and 2.6 tackles, and was ranked seventh in the league for rebound 50s. He would have played earlier in the season had it not been for injury issues, and he’s already odds-on favourite to win the 2018 Rising Star award (fortunately he scrapes under the ‘ten games in a year’ threshold for eligibility).

He’s a silky player who has so much time with the ball and makes excellent decisions, and in his nine games he looked more assured than many more mature players. He adds some definite class to this team, and will be a mainstay for years to come.

Carlton: Harry McKay

After several years of injury issues, McKay looks ready to make his mark. By all reports, he’s had a good preseason, and performed well in the Blues’ first JLT match.

He was recruited with a view to shoring up Carlton’s defence or forward line, and seems likely to spend most of his time in attacking 50, hoping to help the club improve their woeful average of 72.5 points per game in 2017, a league-low. Carlton look likely to follow the ‘small ball’ trend currently in favour, with McKay and Levi Casboult the tall timber, complemented by smaller players such as Jarrod Garlett, Matthew Wright, Darcy Lang and Jarrod Pickett.

All that will be expected of McKay in his third season will be to make a contest and bring the ball to ground for the smaller players, which he can do well.

Collingwood: Kayle Kirby

Kirby only played one game at AFL level last year – in Round 23 against Melbourne – but he showed that he has the talent to make an impact in the forward line.

He led the club’s VFL goal-kicking tally with 43.17, and should get plenty of opportunities this year, with the Pies one of the lowest scoring teams in 2017, and small forwards Jamie Elliott and Alex Fasolo still working their way back from injury.

Consistency is likely to be his main issue, but he’ll make an impact.

Essendon: Adam Saad

While he’s already an established player, he has huge upside at the Bombers. He’ll have much more support at Essendon than he did at the Gold Coast, and will be able to go about his business without having to be relied upon as the team’s best kick. His running game should also suit the Dons’ preferred style of quick ball movement, and I can see he and Andy McGrath swapping defence and wingman duties.

Essendon were woeful in their first JLT Series match against Richmond last week, but Saad was one standout. More midfield time and less work from opposition players should see him flourish.

Fremantle: Bailey Banfield

The rookie has impressed in his first pre-season at the club, placing himself firmly in the frame for a first-round debut. He scored two goals in the club’s first JLT match, and also impressed in Fremantle’s scratch match with West Coast last week.

Banfield was Claremont’s best-and-fairest winner in the WAFL last year, and his experience playing against mature players seems to have him in good stead. With veteran small forward Hayden Ballantyne still injured, Banfield shapes as a logical replacement.

Geelong: Tim Kelly

A standout choice. Kelly was taken at pick 24 in the draft last year, which, given he’s a mature-aged player (23 years old) speaks volumes about how highly the Cats rate him.

He had 13 disposals in the club’s first JLT match against Gold Coast last weekend, with his speed and pressure on display. He was runner up in the Sandover Medal last year (the WAFL’s best and fairest award), and had an outstanding season for South Fremantle.

Lock him in as a mainstay of this team for the rest of the year.

Gold Coast: Brayden Fiorini

Entering his third year in the AFL, Fiorini is ready to make his mark. He played 13 games last year for a total of 15, and averaged 21 disposals, 5.8 marks and 2.8 tackles. The fact that he was able to amass these numbers in probably the worst team in the competition speaks volumes.

Gold Coast lacks classy players, and Fiorini provides that in spades, so look for him to have plenty of opportunities.

GWS: Jeremy Finlayson

Finlayson has had to bide his time in the NEAFL in his first three seasons in the AFL, given the plethora of talent the Giants have had at their disposal. But with Nathan Wilson’s move to Fremantle, and Zac Williams’ Achilles injury, 2018 looks like the year Finlayson may get his chance.

In Greater Western Sydney’s first JLT match he had 14 disposals at 100 per cent efficiency, eight intercept possessions and a hand in five scores, and was also tasked with kick-in duty, showing the trust the club has in him.

Hawthorn: James Worpel

It’s probably incorrect to say that a first-year player can have a breakout year, but Worpel certainly looks set to have a big impact. He’s not flashy, but he wins his own ball, is built like a bull, and is as tough as they come. He’ll be a great foil to Tom Mitchell and will be complemented by the silky skills of Jaeger O’Meara.

The Hawks need midfielders who can step into the team straight away, and it wouldn’t surprise to see Worpel play the majority of games.

Melbourne: Corey Maynard

Maynard is a skilful ball winner who I was surprised only played one game last year (in Round 20 vs GWS). I saw him play in person that game, and he impressed me with his composure, clean skills and ability to win the ball in tight, contested situations.

He played 16 games for the Casey Demons in the VFL, averaged 23 disposals, then impressed in the first JLT game.

It will be tough for him to lock down a spot in Melbourne’s talented midfield, but he looked at home at AFL level, so expect him to continue to develop.

North Melbourne: Luke Davies-Uniacke

Like Worpel, Davies-Uniacke probably can’t be called a breakout player, but he looks certain to be a lock in North’s midfield this season. He will bring some desperately needed class to a blue-collar midfield, and should go close to claiming the 2018 Rising Star award.

Port Adelaide: Riley Bonner

I was a big fan of Bonner in his draft year of 2015, and his three AFL games last year showed why – he is composed, has speed, and is an excellent kick. He also averaged 18 disposals a game in the SANFL last year.

The fact that he played in the club’s elimination final loss shows that he’s highly regarded internally, and signals that he’s likely to get plenty of opportunity this year. He’s entering his third year on the list, so having adjusted to AFL life and shown great development over the past year, Bonner seems primed for a big season.

Richmond: Jack Higgins

It’s clearly going to be hard for anyone outside the best 22 to break into the reigning premiers’ team, but Higgins is as good a chance as anyone.

He was ranked Champion Data’s number one player in the TAC Cup last year, his tough, pressuring style is in keeping with the way Richmond plays, and he is one of the most determined and motivated young players in the game. He looks firmly in Damien Hardwick’s plans.

St Kilda: Brandon White

White is entering his third year on the Saints list, and looks set for increased game time. He played three games last season, averaging 13 disposals and four marks, but most importantly, showed his precise and penetrating foot skills.

The intercepting-rebounding defender role is probably the one where the Saints have the most depth, so there’s no guarantee White will play each week, but he’s shown enough to be firmly in Alan Richardson’s plans.

Sydney: Darcy Cameron

With Kurt Tippett retiring, Darcy Cameron looms as a contender for a ruck spot. He’s highly regarded at the Swans, and pressed hard for a debut last year.

Tippett’s retirement may allow fellow ruckmen Sam Naismith and Callum Sinclair to rotate forward, giving Cameron more chance in the ruck.

West Coast: Willie Rioli

He’s been the name on everyone’s lips at West Coast this pre-season, along with fellow forward Liam Ryan, and after an injury-riddled first year at West Coast, Rioli looks set for a big 2018.

The Eagles desperately need skilful small-medium forwards and, barring injury, Rioli looks set to play the majority of games.

Western Bulldogs: Patrick Lipinski

The second-year player is a prototype of the Luke Beveridge-style player – he’s able to split his time between the midfield and forward line, skilful and quick, and brings a high-intensity and pressure game.

Having made his debut in the final round last season, he might be hard-pressed to consolidate his spot, but should be given the opportunity.