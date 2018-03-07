The AFL’s most overrated players

My team of overrated players is a group that either hasn’t fully utilised their talent or are overhyped by the media. Some have received accolades, but don’t live up to their potential.

I have narrowed it down to 22, based on the 2017 season.

B: Shannon Hurn (Eagles), Scott Thompson (Kangaroos), Ben Stratton (Hawks)

HB: Shaun Atley (Kangaroos), Harry Taylor (Cats), Heath Shaw (Giants)

C: Mark Blicavs (Cats), Ed Curnow (Blues), Lewis Jetta (Eagles)

HF: Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti (Bombers), Jack Darling (Eagles), Dale Thomas (Blues)

F: Jamie Elliott (Magpies), Tom Hawkins (Cats), Hayden Ballantyne (Dockers)

Foll: Matthew Kreuzer (Blues), Ollie Wines (Power), Chag Wingard (Power)

Int: Sam Reid (Swans), Charlie Dixon (Power), Jake Stringer (Bulldogs), Jack Watts (Demons)

The six backs consist of a club captain in Hurn, and a two-time All Australian in Taylor. Thompson shouldn’t be in the Kangaroos’ best 22 and Shaw hasn’t lived up to the media hype surrounding him.

The midfielders include a premiership player in Jetta, who may be able to run like the wind and be highly regarded due to his pace, but has never lived up to the hype.

The six forwards listed are not good enough to play at AFL level. McDonald-Tipungwuti may be a cult figure and a fan favourite, but he averages less than a goal per game.

Of the followers, Wines and Wingard go missing in big moments, while Kreuzer is too slow to be playing AFL level.

All four interchange players haven’t fulfilled their potential. Reid averages just over one goal per game, which is poor from a centre-half forward, while Dixon lost his team the game against the Eagles last season after missing important goals.