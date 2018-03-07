The AFL’s most overrated players

My team of overrated players is a group that either hasn’t fully utilised their talent or are overhyped by the media. Some have received accolades, but don’t live up to their potential.
I have narrowed it down to 22, based on the 2017 season.
B: Shannon Hurn (Eagles), Scott Thompson (Kangaroos), Ben Stratton (Hawks)
HB: Shaun Atley (Kangaroos), Harry Taylor (Cats), Heath Shaw (Giants)
C: Mark Blicavs (Cats), Ed Curnow (Blues), Lewis Jetta (Eagles)
HF: Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti (Bombers), Jack Darling (Eagles), Dale Thomas (Blues)
F: Jamie Elliott (Magpies), Tom Hawkins (Cats), Hayden Ballantyne (Dockers)
Foll: Matthew Kreuzer (Blues), Ollie Wines (Power), Chag Wingard (Power)
Int: Sam Reid (Swans), Charlie Dixon (Power), Jake Stringer (Bulldogs), Jack Watts (Demons)
The six backs consist of a club captain in Hurn, and a two-time All Australian in Taylor. Thompson shouldn’t be in the Kangaroos’ best 22 and Shaw hasn’t lived up to the media hype surrounding him.
The midfielders include a premiership player in Jetta, who may be able to run like the wind and be highly regarded due to his pace, but has never lived up to the hype.
The six forwards listed are not good enough to play at AFL level. McDonald-Tipungwuti may be a cult figure and a fan favourite, but he averages less than a goal per game.
Of the followers, Wines and Wingard go missing in big moments, while Kreuzer is too slow to be playing AFL level.
All four interchange players haven’t fulfilled their potential. Reid averages just over one goal per game, which is poor from a centre-half forward, while Dixon lost his team the game against the Eagles last season after missing important goals.
Scott said | March 7th 2018 @ 7:55am
Wow. Massively wrong about Shannon Hurn. I have considered Hurn the most underrated eagle for most his career
Harsh Truth Harry said | March 7th 2018 @ 8:09am
You forgot Motlop, isaac Smith, Frawley and Levi Casboult!
AdelaideDocker said | March 7th 2018 @ 8:10am
Massively harsh on McDonald-Tipungwuti, Hawkins, Wines and Shaw! All four do some really good things for their team.
Hawkins and Shaw might be getting older, but doesn’t mean they’re ‘overrated’. Wines is overshadowed a bit by more premier midfielders within Port’s best 22, which might be why the author might consider him overrated given the coverage he gets, and on that note Wingard’s inclusion is an inexplicable call, to me.
Stringer, Watts and potentially Reid I all agree with.
I ate pies said | March 7th 2018 @ 8:13am
Stringer clearly should be starting on the ground. Darling at CHF is about right. I don’t think anyone rates Daisy Thomas anymore, so I can’t see how he can be “overrated”.
Macca said | March 7th 2018 @ 9:03am
Interesting inclusion of Ed Curnow who I don’t think is highly rated by many outside the club and who averages 21 possessions while shutting down a quality opponent and does all the hard work that often goes unnoticed.
As for Kreuzer that is just laughable.
mattyb said | March 7th 2018 @ 10:09am
You really think the Kruezer selection is laughable?
Krueger – pick one in the 2007 national draft.
AFL honours – 0
Carlton honours – 0.
You’d think at least one Carlton B&F could have been achieved considering the list he has been playing with for ten years now.
Still a few years to hopefully live up to his potential but he’s been a massive disappointment so far considering the hype that came with his junior career,number one selection and Morrish Medal.
Macca said | March 7th 2018 @ 10:59am
Which year was Krueger a number 1 pick?
As for Kreuzer – he barely gets any media attention, rarely talked up and is rated much higher internally than he is externally. Given he lost 4 years to injury and ruckmen generally take longer anyway it isn’t surprising he hasn’t won a Carlton B&F.
Since he made the 40 man AA squad and goes into this season as one of the best ruckman in the league it is pretty clearly laughable that he is over rated.
The fact that people like you constantly think he is a “massive disappointment” while people inside Carlton can’t rate him highly enough demonstrates he is in fact under rated.
sammy said | March 7th 2018 @ 11:02am
Along with sam jacobs last year, Kreuzer was the best ruck in the AFL..both beat Ryder who somehow got the nod as the AA ruck when their teams played each other
Macca said | March 7th 2018 @ 11:05am
Sammy – I would say Kreuzer took the honours against Jacobs when they went head to head last year as well with 14 possessions, 8 marks 42 hit outs and 5 tackles compared to 10, 2, 31 & 3
sammy said | March 7th 2018 @ 11:27am
he did, but over the season Jacobs shaded Kreuzer and both shaded Ryder in the key ruck stats
Macca said | March 7th 2018 @ 11:29am
Not denying that – just pointing out that Kreuzer beat both other AA rivals head to head last year which further demonstrates that him being over rated is laughable.
sammy said | March 7th 2018 @ 11:34am
I agree that it is laughable as he had a very good season. In that game Jacobs had 4 less possessions and 11 less hitouts but scored a goal 🙂 but I think we can both agree both Kreuzer and Jacobs were the 2 form ruck s of last year
Macca said | March 7th 2018 @ 11:37am
Agreed.
Ditto said | March 7th 2018 @ 9:07am
Agree on Thompson, Shaw and Reid. Would add Isaac Smith, who should be made to show his boarding pass at the gate, but there’s a lot on this team that aren’t really rated much at all, some are more disappointing than overrated. Does anybody still rate Blicavs, would have thought Darling was more maligned than overrated. Need a few more higher profile members, here’s a couple, Patrick Cripps and Scott Pendlebury.
Macca said | March 7th 2018 @ 9:11am
If Cripps stays injury free by the time this season ends he will be considered under rated!