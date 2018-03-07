Bert van Marwijk’s preliminary squad hits all the right markers

So here it is, the first real, tangible intimation from the new Socceroos manager.
Weeks of hypothesising can be tapered down, at least a little, now that Bert van Marwijk has announced his first preliminary Socceroos squad, a 29-man assembly that will be shorn before the friendlies against Colombia and Norway later this month.
Firstly, and most encouragingly, there is no overt sense that van Marwijk is undervaluing the A-League as a pool of talent; Josh Brillante, Dimi Petratos, Josh Risdon and James Troisi – as well as Andrew Nabbout, now with Urawa Red Diamonds, but whose entire pitch to be included was made in the 2017-18 A-League season – have all been included.
Although some of these players might be whittled off by the time the games roll around, their presence proves the A-League is still a good way to make a case for national selection.
One suspects there’s a mixture of reasoning at work here. Brillante, Nabbout and Petratos – all of whom have little recent history of national team involvement, including zero call-ups at any level for Nabbout – are clearly being rewarded for their fine domestic league form. All three are vital tentpoles, propping up both Sydney and Newcastle’s excellent seasons.
Risdon and Troisi, on the other hand, have had their cases bolstered somewhat by the fact they were both involved in last year’s World Cup qualifying campaign; neither have been especially good in the A-League this season.
So, a cocktail of reputation and current form has been served up here, and it has settled pleasingly on the palate.
Speaking of reputation, to Tim Cahill. Obviously this is not a form pick, as the striker has played 18 minutes of Championship football since moving to Millwall in late January. But, naturally, the coach is aware of how important Cahill has been for the Roos, even during these few years of national team dotage, and has made his decision accordingly.
Leaving out the rather bitter and disappointing end Cahill made out of his Melbourne City sojourn, there is no on-field reason – as far as his recent Socceroos performances go, still a key piece of criteria for any potential candidate – that would make an inarguable case against Cahill being included.
His two vital goals, plundered during 120 minutes of vigorous effort against Syria in the second leg of last year’s crunch World Cup qualifying playoff, are a compelling a case for Cahill’s enduring viability, as relevant and fresh as any recent example for any of the other call-ups.
I will add, though, that if his minimal involvement at Millwall persists, this case will be much harder to make by the time the World Cup rolls around in mid-June.
So, who else should we mention? Well, van Marwijk is using these friendlies as an opportunity to blood fresh talent, which is always a productive practice.
Aleksandar Susnjar, the 22-year-old centre back currently at FK Mladá Boleslav in the Czech league, is a player many are only just hearing about now. He is, nevertheless, appearing regularly in the HET Liga – playing the full 90 in 15 of Bolesav’s 19 league games this season – and is evidence that the national scouting team aren’t just looking in the usual places.
Additionally, while not nearly as young as Susnjar, James Meredith – no Roos caps since the two he earned in 2015 – has also been named. He has appeared in every single one of Millwall’s league games this year, a gruelling 35 matches, and he will be eager to please under the new regime.
These two centre backs join Trent Sainsbury, Bailey Wright, Milos Degenek and Matt Jurman in the squad – at least one of these central defenders will be cut, unless a three-centre-back formation is continued, and three back-ups are needed. Of note too, Rhys Williams, Matt Spiranovic and Ryan McGowan were all omitted.
There are some continuity picks; Robbie Kruse was selected – he has started the last nine league for his Bundesliga 2 side VfL Bochum. I tried to avoid mentioning it, but there is probably a group of you who are disappointed Kruse – or perhaps Troisi – was selected when Daniel Arzani was not, which will no doubt be discussed below the line.
Brad Smith, something of a puzzling stalwart under Ange Postecoglou, was left out. He apparently recovered from a lengthy hip injury in early February, but has not been included in the Bournemouth playing squad since then. Mark Milligan, whose versatility I maintain is still a clear asset, has been called up, despite a mediocre half-season with the Melbourne Victory, which was bookended by a move to Al-Ahli Jeddah in the Saudi first division.
Van Marwijk may allow Jamie Maclaren another chance to impress – having largely failed to do so at national team level under Postecoglou – in these friendlies, with the former Brisbane striker now relatively stable, on loan at Hibs in Scotland.
The must-pick bulk of the squad – Sainsbury, Matt Leckie, Mass Luongo, Mile Jedinak, Aaron Mooy, Tomi Juric, Tom Rogic, and some others – are all there too, with every onlooker keen to see how van Marwijk will use them, and in particular how he will synthesise the midfield.
Will an energetic, burly tackler’s midfield of Jedinak, Luongo and Jackson Irvine – or, indeed Brillante – be van Marwijk’s preferred arrangement? Will a set-up based around the rakish talent of Rogic be constructed? How will Mooy – arguably our best player, playing in arguably the best league of the lot – be utilised? Does the presence of six centre backs indicate a back-three system? And, perhaps most importantly, how slavishly will van Marwijk keep to any particular system – in other words, how pragmatic will be?
The mind wanders into gleaming new arenas of thought, but we must reign it in and wipe away the shine from our eyes. This is only the beginning of a new era; there’s still plenty to get wrong from here.
But, for now, Bert van Marwijk’s first action as Socceroos manager has hit all the right spots.
March 7th 2018 @ 7:38am
Fadida said | March 7th 2018 @ 7:38am | ! Report
My gut wants Troisi, Ruka and Kruse out. My head says it’s wise for the coach to pick the bulk of previous squads, and then eliminate those that don’t impress.
Arzani needs to be capped for the future.
March 7th 2018 @ 9:12am
AGO74 said | March 7th 2018 @ 9:12am | ! Report
Tend to agree with you on Ruka and Troisi.
Re Arzani, these are friendlies so I’m pretty sure Arzani wouldnt be tied to us even if selected – doesn’t it have to be a qualifier to tie a player? Or have the rules changed?
March 7th 2018 @ 9:53am
Kris said | March 7th 2018 @ 9:53am | ! Report
Perhaps Arzani was approached and declined?
March 7th 2018 @ 7:49am
chris said | March 7th 2018 @ 7:49am | ! Report
I would have liked Williams in there but sadly it looks like his days are done as a roo.
Will be interesting to see who he pairs up with Sainsbury at the back.
March 7th 2018 @ 8:04am
Fadida said | March 7th 2018 @ 8:04am | ! Report
Williams would be too risky, a wild hacker who lacks pace.
It’s a real shame that injuries ruined his career
March 7th 2018 @ 8:13am
chris said | March 7th 2018 @ 8:13am | ! Report
True on the injury front but he does have a measure of calmness about him still.
March 7th 2018 @ 8:35am
Fadida said | March 7th 2018 @ 8:35am | ! Report
It’s that before or after he goes through his oponent with 2 feet/scissor action?
March 7th 2018 @ 8:05am
Lancey5times said | March 7th 2018 @ 8:05am | ! Report
Is Sainsbury injured?
If so does anyone know how seriously?
March 7th 2018 @ 10:02am
Kris said | March 7th 2018 @ 10:02am | ! Report
Recovering from groin surgery, hasn’t played in Switzerland yet so you’d guess he won’t play in these friendlies.
March 7th 2018 @ 7:58am
Buddy said | March 7th 2018 @ 7:58am | ! Report
Slightly off topic but relevant…… I was watching FA Youth cup – under 18’s recently between Fulham and Chelsea. There is a young aussie called Tyrese Francois who plays midfield at Fulham. He has some silky ball skills and looked very good in the game, particularly when dribbling at speed at the Chelsea defence. Although he was on the wrong end of a one sided scoreline, he was well worth watching. So glad to see someone making it that is somewhat diminuitive in stature. There is often far too much focus placed on youth players needing to be big and strong, forgetting that pace and ball control combined with a football brain can take you a long way.
Definitely a player to keep an eye out for in coming seasons but like many aspects of the game, hard to get to see on tv as the focus is in a handful of places. I would love to have watched some of the Guangzhou Evergande against Jeju last night but not a hope withoutfinding a stream somewhere….oh for a real football channel or six!
March 7th 2018 @ 8:40am
Grobbelaar said | March 7th 2018 @ 8:40am | ! Report
Youth teams are full of bright, promising talents who will never play a single minute of top tier senior football.
March 7th 2018 @ 8:47am
Post_hoc said | March 7th 2018 @ 8:47am | ! Report
And yet every player playing top tier senior football also played in youth teams, so go figure
March 7th 2018 @ 9:06am
Nemesis said | March 7th 2018 @ 9:06am | ! Report
Yet, in other sports in AUS, bright, promising talents who have never played a single minute of top tier sport are put up on a pedestal and articles about the best unknown teenager who played well at school level will fill the discussion boards & newspapers.
At least with football, the best AUS youth can test themselves against the best youth around the world. Not just testing themselves against the best youth at the nearest private school in their city as happens in other sports.
March 7th 2018 @ 9:55am
Kavvy said | March 7th 2018 @ 9:55am | ! Report
I dare you to write a post where you just focus on football without brinigng other codes in to the equation. You need therapy (I genuinely mean that)
March 7th 2018 @ 8:45am
Nemesis said | March 7th 2018 @ 8:45am | ! Report
Very impressed by the squad chosen by BvM.
Only surprises are: Troisi, Risdon, MacLaren and thought Borello deserved a call up. Borello certainly offers much more in attack than Nabbout.
Apparently BvM will only take 23 for the friendlies? Wonder why? I don’t think there is any squad size restriction for friendlies. Certainly there is no substitution restriction.
The 6 I would expect to be dropped are:
GK: Jones
DF: Susnjar, Risdon
MF: Brillante
FW: Rukavytsya, Nabbout
March 7th 2018 @ 9:01am
Michael Mills said | March 7th 2018 @ 9:01am | ! Report
You can only make six substitutions in international friendlies.
My guess would be that they want to keep the costs at an effective level, so they’re not paying for accomodation, flights and fees for players who won’t get on the pitch.
March 7th 2018 @ 9:12am
Nemesis said | March 7th 2018 @ 9:12am | ! Report
Ok. Thanks for that. I didn’t realise there was a restriction on subs in friendlies. Thought it the 2 teams could agree to whatever they wanted.
March 7th 2018 @ 9:46am
chris said | March 7th 2018 @ 9:46am | ! Report
I think that changed when you had the farcical situation of 11 subs (Sven I think it was)
March 7th 2018 @ 10:01am
spruce moose said | March 7th 2018 @ 10:01am | ! Report
You can make more subs by mutual agreement before the match. If nothing was agreed to, or discussed, then it’s a max of 6.
March 7th 2018 @ 10:12am
Kris said | March 7th 2018 @ 10:12am | ! Report
I can’t imagine he’d drop the Feynoord player.
Risdon might survive because of the fullback problems we have. Bertie might try and look at 4 LBs and 4 RBs by playing each for a half.
Don’t know the first thing about Susnjar but his team has the worst defence in his division and is on a 7 game losing streak. His performances with the under-23s must have impressed Ante Milicic.
March 7th 2018 @ 8:55am
Square Nostrils said | March 7th 2018 @ 8:55am | ! Report
Squad pretty much as expected IMO, relying on the players who took Australia to the cup, plus a few of the recent form players. Bert has covered his a** to quote our American friends.
Maybe Borello could have been given a look in, but the squad is limited, is he better than Nabbout, somebody has to miss out.
As for Azarni, a few mazy runs in the A-League doesn’t warrant a World Cup call up. Lets see him rip up the A-League for another season before we start seeing another Dukes level player.
Personally I’m intrigued to see how a Bert Socceroo team performs. Ange for me started off with promises of a team that played the Aussie way. Unfortunately in World Football the “Whatever way” is a myth, you play to win with the players at your disposal. With skepticism and a slither of “Dreamin” hope I watched as the realities of the qualification grind, forced Ange to produce smoke and mirrors Aussie way performances.
Was his team on the park better to watch than Verbeek’s or Osieck’s, both much maligned for the playing style under their watch, in the end I think not, debatable at best
March 7th 2018 @ 9:21am
AGO74 said | March 7th 2018 @ 9:21am | ! Report
Evan notes Meredith in amongst the centre backs – isn’t he a left back? Degenek I think will survive not through his use as a CB but as a RB – clearly the most deficient area of our squad. RB may also be Mark Milligans best shot at getting in squad and game time given the competition at DM and our dearth of right backs. RB is not his usual position but he has played there and this where he was selected for in 2006 squad.
I think Jones will beat out Langerak – to be fair to Jones he’s probably achieved more than any other Aussie in Europe over last couple of years with Dutch championship and playing in UCL.
Re Borello – slightly surprising but whilst he’s doing well he’s only started a dozen games over there so it’s a relatively small sample. That said you have to think BVM’s scouts are keeping tabs on him with his recent form.
March 7th 2018 @ 10:17am
Kris said | March 7th 2018 @ 10:17am | ! Report
Interweb says Borello is playing right-wing in a 4-4-2. His omission might be an indication that he doesn’t fit Bertie’s intended formation?
March 7th 2018 @ 10:56am
Nemesis said | March 7th 2018 @ 10:56am | ! Report
I know he scored a half volley from the left side of the field, so I doubt he’s only playing on the right. Most coaches will tell you formations are pretty fluid depending on which of the 4 phases it is:
BP
BPO
BP>BPO
BPO>BP