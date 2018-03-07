In defence of Davey Warner

Australian opener David Warner was involved in a couple of ugly incidents in the first Test against South Africa, which have once again called into question his temperament and behaviour.
In the court of public opinion, he’s already been found guilty, yet one needs to ask, is the ruling fair?
Now, I’m no lawyer, but I enjoyed watching The Practice when I was a kid, and A Few Good Men is one of my favourite movies, so I think that’s more than enough to qualify me for having a strong opinion on any legal matters, let alone ones of the trivial, ‘public opinion’ variety.
Yesterday, ESPNCricinfo published an article that outlined all of the unsavoury incidents that Warner has been involved in over the years.
It warrants a spirited defence of his honour, even though I know it will be an almost impossible and thankless task. Yet, such are the hardships of being the Australian cricket team’s defence lawyer.
March 2018: Heated exchange with Quinton de Kock
If the whispers are true that de Kock brought Warner’s wife into the conversation, then I have to say that Davey’s reaction was actually quite mild. My reaction would be much the same if someone made a nasty comment about my wife, and I can’t imagine the South African wicketkeeper’s comment was as innocuous or innocent as “She’s a world-class ironwoman”.
The retort here is that Warner often crosses the line of what’s personal himself, so he can’t be sensitive when it comes back his way. That’s fair, but do we have proof Warner has ‘crossed the line’ into family?
To be honest, it’s all becomes a bit subjective. It’s often said that the problem with sledging is that what’s acceptable in one culture is not in another. Aussie cricketers think family is out of bounds, but have no issue dropping a c-bomb or talking about physical appearance.
This incident was unsavoury, but understandable, and somewhat excusable. You should defend your wife’s honour, Your Honour.
October 2017: The Ashes “war” and finding the “hatred” within
Please. In this instance, he’s guilty of hyperbole, exaggeration and some poor choice of words. Nothing more, nothing less.
Warner is certainly never going to be guilty of being a wordsmith, but if gamesmanship and pre-Ashes banter is a crime, then the cricket prison is going to be awfully crowded.
Januray 2015: “Speak English” to Rohit Sharma
I actually remember watching this live, and cringing at the sight of Warner yelling at Sharma to speak in Warner’s home dialect. It’s the type of comment ignorant Aussies hurl at people from non-English speaking countries, so it wasn’t a pleasant episode.
However, it was revealed that Warner was actually being sledged in Indian, and simply wanted to know what he was being sledged about, because he only speaks fluent ‘Strayan. It’s a fair request, actually.
December 2014: “Come on” to Varun Aaron
Warner was dismissed by the Indian seam bowler, who gave him a little bit of a send-off. Only issue is that the delivery was called a no-ball, and Warner was called back to the wicket. On the way back, he mimicked Aaron’s “Come on”, yelling it back at him.
All power to him, I say.
February 2014: Illegal – and unfounded – reverse-swing accusations against AB de Villiers
This strange accusation was shot down by Warner’s own teammates. Um, yeah. Shall we just move on?
November 2013: “England batsmen had scared eyes”
Warner copped a lot of flak for saying the Poms didn’t look like they wanted to face Mitchell Johnson, so apparently now telling the (obvious) truth is a crime.
The crux of the issue came from the revelation that Jonathan Trott was facing some mental demons, but in all seriousness, how the hell was Warner to know that when he said Trott’s dismissals were “pretty poor and pretty weak”? If Trott’s struggles don’t become public knowledge, this is a complete non-story.
October 2013: An afternoon at the races
Oh c’mon, who among hasn’t “chucked a sickie”?
Warner missed a club game for Randwick-Petersham and went to the races instead. Do you know where Randwick Racecourse is? Have you seen Randwick Racecourse? I think Warner just went to the wrong ground. Easy mistake to make.
July 2013: Another South African keeper, another incident
This was put down as “friendly banter” from Warner himself, and no one is better placed to defend the person in question than the person in question, so clearly there is nothing to see here. Jog along, all.
Cricket Videos See more »
July 2013: The infamous Joe Root punch
Apparently, Warner was actually simply standing up for Hashim Amla, whom he thought Root was rudely impersonating. And we all know the strong bond Warner has with South African cricketers. Are we really going to hold him accountable for being an upstanding citizen, and punching someone?
Oh. We are? Oh.
May 2013: Twitter beef with Aussie journos
Warner didn’t take too kindly to his picture being placed alongside an article about corruption in the IPL. Considering the article wasn’t about him, you can understand his frustration and subsequent blow-up.
It did seem as if was an – ahem – ‘escape goat’…
February 2011: Twitter beef with Brett Geeves
I mean, who hasn’t had a Twitter beef with Geevesy? Even yours truly came into his sights when I called him a “rent-a-quote”. The list of people that have had disagreements with the ex-Tasmanian quick isn’t exactly an exclusive club, and I’m not sure it’s evidence to convict someone of very much.
To be honest, upon review, the above list of incidents isn’t that bad.
Warner is passionate, fiery, combative and competitive. While this has often got him in trouble, it also puts him in the same class of individual as Shane Warne, Ricky Ponting, Dennis Lillee, etc. From a contemporary point of view, you could describe Virat Kohli the same way. So Warner isn’t exactly in bad company.
Sure, the sheer amount of incidents here would suggest there is a problem, but he sure does make cricket more interesting, and he hasn’t done anything seriously wrong, Your Honour. Boys will be boys, right? Especially Aussie ones.
March 7th 2018 @ 8:54am
Christo the Daddyo said | March 7th 2018 @ 8:54am | ! Report
As long as a player ‘makes cricket interesting’ anything goes, right?
I really hope this article is tongue in cheek…
March 7th 2018 @ 9:26am
jameswm said | March 7th 2018 @ 9:26am | ! Report
I think the answer to that is pretty obvious to be honest.
March 7th 2018 @ 9:38am
Roger said | March 7th 2018 @ 9:38am | ! Report
Wrong spot 🙂
March 7th 2018 @ 10:14am
jameswm said | March 7th 2018 @ 10:14am | ! Report
For what?
March 7th 2018 @ 10:41am
kid said | March 7th 2018 @ 10:41am | ! Report
Anything goes? maybe not but why is it up to Warner to decide where the line is? The English, Indians and south Africans all say he is over the line. QdC was retaliating. If Warner continues to sledge, I hope the south africans have a long discussion about the size of Sonny-Bill Williams’ hands next time he bats.
March 7th 2018 @ 11:00am
jameswm said | March 7th 2018 @ 11:00am | ! Report
Did you say QdC on purpose?
March 7th 2018 @ 9:01am
Mickey of Mo$man said | March 7th 2018 @ 9:01am | ! Report
Great read Ronan,
as always your articles are factual and very FUNNY!
Couldn’t agree more with your assessent of De Kock’s comments, most people would agree that there is a ‘line’ drawn in relation to family which extends far past the boundary ropes of a cricketing pitch.
I sure wouldnt be making comments about davey’s wife anytime soon!
March 7th 2018 @ 9:03am
Flemo said | March 7th 2018 @ 9:03am | ! Report
THIS article is not from Roman. And yes i am with warner as you can’t attack wives
March 7th 2018 @ 9:08am
spruce moose said | March 7th 2018 @ 9:08am | ! Report
But sisters and mothers are ok then? Or other family members?
March 7th 2018 @ 9:55am
Mickey of Mo$man said | March 7th 2018 @ 9:55am | ! Report
any family members moosey goosey
March 7th 2018 @ 10:00am
JoM said | March 7th 2018 @ 10:00am | ! Report
Tim Paine has said publicly that was totally false. The only way to see who is telling the truth about that is for CSA to release the stump mic audio.
March 7th 2018 @ 10:15am
jameswm said | March 7th 2018 @ 10:15am | ! Report
spruce no they are not. However the Aussies deny this was said and the footage at the boundary shows the sledges about de Kock only. Smith has basically called Faf a liar for saying that.
But then I don’t think telling someone they are ugly for an hour is acceptable either.
March 7th 2018 @ 9:16am
Mickey of Mo$man said | March 7th 2018 @ 9:16am | ! Report
Ryan******
March 7th 2018 @ 11:05am
Ryan O'Connell said | March 7th 2018 @ 11:05am | ! Report
I blame Ronan.
March 7th 2018 @ 10:12am
JamesH said | March 7th 2018 @ 10:12am | ! Report
Hmmm… I’m of the view that Warner’s reaction was understandable, but not acceptable. Whether or not de Kock crossed the line, a 29yo vice captain should be able to physically restrain himself. You can defend your family without wanting to punch on.
What I am prepared to do is look at his conduct in this game in isolation, since it’s been a good three years since Warner did anything regrettable on or off the field. I think he deserves some degree credit for that. It will be interesting to see how he conducts himself for the rest of the series.
March 7th 2018 @ 10:16am
jameswm said | March 7th 2018 @ 10:16am | ! Report
James there were no signs Warner intended to throw a punch. The players understandably wanted to keep them apart. But I’d like to think it wouldn’t have gone physical from either side.
March 7th 2018 @ 10:18am
JamesH said | March 7th 2018 @ 10:18am | ! Report
I don’t think he actually would have punched de Kock either, but it got far closer to that than it should have.
March 7th 2018 @ 10:28am
Don Freo said | March 7th 2018 @ 10:28am | ! Report
De Kock did push Davy. That’s when Faf and Rabada came out. SA were the aggressors. It’s on tape.
March 7th 2018 @ 10:20am
Ryan O'Connell said | March 7th 2018 @ 10:20am | ! Report
That is far too rational, level-headed and objective a comment. There is no place for that type of common sense opinion here.
March 7th 2018 @ 9:06am
Keggas said | March 7th 2018 @ 9:06am | ! Report
I don’t understand. When does the defence start?
This is a very good list highlighting what an overly aggressive boofhead Warner is. Watching his antics on the field is just embarrassing and it is time he got a message to tone it down and behave like a responsible adult.
I am a cricket tragic, love the way he bats and I am quite happy with sledging on the cricket field , even do a fair bit of it when I play, but Warner’s in your face overly aggressive crap is out of line and should be dealt with.
March 7th 2018 @ 10:17am
JamesH said | March 7th 2018 @ 10:17am | ! Report
As I said above, there is a glaring hole in this list between January 2015 and March 2018 where nothing of note happened. A few weeks ago people were singing Warner’s praises about his leadership and how he had matured.
Maybe he’s reverted to type, or maybe there was a concerted effort by the South Africans to fire him up and this was an isolated day where he lost his cool. Let’s wait and see.
March 7th 2018 @ 9:14am
uglykiwi said | March 7th 2018 @ 9:14am | ! Report
Aussies can give it out……………. but can’t take it. It’s that simple.
March 7th 2018 @ 10:01am
JoM said | March 7th 2018 @ 10:01am | ! Report
He can take it, he cops it every game he plays. All you need to do is look at the footage from the 1st over of day 1 of this test and see who was into him from the moment he walked out there. He objects, and rightly so, when his wife is brought into it out of the umpires earshot.
March 7th 2018 @ 10:17am
jameswm said | March 7th 2018 @ 10:17am | ! Report
Yeah it’s funny this suggestion Warner can’t take it – like this was the first time he has ever been sledged.
I think teams usually don’t sledge him because they know he thrives on it.
March 7th 2018 @ 9:19am
Diplomatt said | March 7th 2018 @ 9:19am | ! Report
Kiwis are sanctimonious…it’s that simple
March 7th 2018 @ 9:32am
Neil Back said | March 7th 2018 @ 9:32am | ! Report
Little blokes always bark too much. And Davey’s just tiny.
March 7th 2018 @ 9:52am
Fraser said | March 7th 2018 @ 9:52am | ! Report
One day, in the not too distant future, bashing someone for their height will be frowned upon the same way as insults based on colour, sex, sexual interest, and sexual identity is today.
However, since it’s clear in your world that this is OK, please enjoy your 3 or 4 inch ‘superiority’ over David Warner, who no doubt has achieved infinitely more than you ever will despite the height disadvantage he has.
In saying that, I do find this whole concept of sledging to be a bit over the top, and the carrying on of Warner and Kohli to be annoying.
March 7th 2018 @ 11:09am
The Bush said | March 7th 2018 @ 11:09am | ! Report
I grew out of professional wrestling when I was a teenager. Oddly I tune in to watch them play cricket.
March 7th 2018 @ 11:24am
Ryan O'Connell said | March 7th 2018 @ 11:24am | ! Report
And many others tune in to watch the cricket, and perhaps a little ‘more’.
March 7th 2018 @ 11:21am
Nope said | March 7th 2018 @ 11:21am | ! Report
Oh, I’m sure Neil packs 3 or 4 inches (at most), just not vertically.