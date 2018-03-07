A foretaste of the All Blacks? How Scotland broke down the England defence at Murrayfield

The eternal war between structure and chaos took another turn in the third round of the Six Nations tournament two weeks ago.
An intensely well-drilled Ireland side just about held off deconstructed Wales in Dublin, while what captain John Barclay describes as the ‘organised chaos’ of the Scotland attack laid waste to Eddie’s England in Edinburgh. We can call it an honourable draw.
It was a historic day at Murrayfield. It was not only the first time in ten years that Scotland had managed to win a game against England on their home ground, it was also the first time that they had even scored a try against the ‘auld enemy’ in a decade.
During my time with Stuart Lancaster’s England, we played Scotland three times in four years at Murrayfield without conceding anything but penalties. That has all changed under the superior attack coaching of first Vern Cotter and latterly, Gregor Townsend. Scotland have now scored 33 tries in their last nine games with Townsend in charge, an All Black-like ratio of almost four tries per game.
Scotland centre Huw Jones broke the ice in the 15th minute, and after that it became like a stream of London buses. Where one arrived, two others swiftly followed in the course of the first half.
The Murrayfield encounter was a tantalising foretaste of what might await in the titanic Twickenham match-up between England and New Zealand later this year. The Scotland team modelled by Cotter and Townsend is a Northern Hemisphere/New Zealand hybrid with typical Kiwi attributes.
Last month I wrote an article examining England’s chances of beating the All Blacks when they tour Europe in November. I pointed out the importance of the English kicking game in their overall game-construction, and at Murrayfield Scotland went about their business with a purpose, neutralising it completely. They won the kicking duels for territory and it was not until the 68th minute of the match that England won a high ball back.
Add to this no fewer than eight Scotland turnovers at an under-resourced (and unsympathetically refereed) English breakdown, and Scotland were in A1 position to play their game. How they went on to exploit this foundation with their attacking play will be of particular interest to New Zealand, with the arsenal of weapons at their disposal.
The underlying principle of the English defence is that of the ‘super-rush’. They are not afraid to fire players right up on to the opposition receivers, and frequently well past the ball, in order to create pressure on handling and decision-making. This idea would have alarmed England World Cup-winning defence coach Phil Larder – who always coached his defenders to stay in front of the ball-carrier and his options at all times – but it is a sign of changing times in the game as a whole.
The ultimate aim of the England super-rush was seen in a couple of instances in the second half of the match (at 4:08 and 4:40 on the reel):
In the first case, Danny Care is away for the intercept try, in the second Courtney Lawes causes a fumble which again led to a ‘try’ at the other end of the field. Fortunately for Scotland, both were called back by referee Nigel Owens for an illegality at the breakdown by Joe Launchbury and a knock-on in the tackle by Lawes.
An excellent example of England’s policy, and Scotland’s counter-measures, occurred right at the very beginning of the game:
Scotland have only made three short link passes, but already the highest England defender (Owen Farrell) is more then ten metres upfield from the base of the previous ruck, and five metres past the ball.
The phase as a whole was instructive, as Scotland successfully turned the principle of the ‘super-rush’ on its head:
Scotland use the depth of their attacking alignment to pull England’s super-rush as far upfield as possible, before matching up a forward (prop Gordon Reid) in contact against England’s smallest and least physical defensive back (George Ford). Under no pressure, Reid is able to turn and offload to a support runner who has broken underneath Farrell’s rush (Peter Horne).
A very similar sequence occurred in the second half of the game:
Again the rush is drawn out on to two deep-lying receivers in order to create a gap for Scotland number 12 Peter Horne to run into. There is that same ten-metre gap between the base of the previous ruck and England number eight Nathan Hughes as he goes to pressure Finn Russell at second receiver:
There is little doubt that Scotland would have scored if Horne’s pass to the men outside him had been more accurate.
The chance originated from a Scotland kick return, which returns us neatly back to the source of their success in ‘organised chaos’. After a Danny Care kick deep into the Scotland 22, the first thought of Stuart Hogg and Finn Russell is to launch a counter-attack from deep against an unstructured defence:
The first three defenders have rushed on Hogg, but there is a huge gap of at least 40 metres back to Jonathan Joseph leading the outside of the line up behind them. Scotland are a side – like New Zealand – programmed to take advantage of just this kind of opportunity:
Another bit of profitable organised chaos (a tapped penalty taken on the Scottish 22) led to a similar counter from deep, which eventually resulted in Scotland’s second try of the first half.
Russell throws a superb delivery off his left hand over the top of the rusher (Joseph) to put Huw Jones into the gap:
The remainder of this terrific sequence of play can be viewed on this highlight reel at 2:35 – 3:15.
Summary
Of the five fully-competitive teams in the Six Nations, two (Wales and Scotland) have effectively become New Zealand/Northern Hemisphere hybrids geared to play their best rugby in ‘organised chaos’. The other three remain firmly on structured turf, although both Ireland and England are both set up to adapt to chaos in specific circumstances.
The ebb and flow of power between the two philosophies has been fascinating to watch over the past few weeks. In a sense, Scotland finished the chances Wales were able to create but could not convert against England at Murrayfield.
Wales, meanwhile, nearly upset Ireland on a meagre 30 per cent diet of possession, creating one clean break for every six rucks they built, compared to Ireland’s one in 13 ratio.
All of which will interest the All Blacks greatly as they prepare for their showdown with England on November 10. New Zealand are the experts at both locating and playing through organised chaos, in situations where their advantage in individual skill-sets can be seen to its best effect.
When the two teams collide in the autumn, it will not just be a battle between (at the time of speaking) the number one and number two ranked sides in the world, it will be a clash of philosophies about how to play the game of rugby and a definite clue to the future evolution of the game.
March 7th 2018 @ 4:52am
Nobrain said | March 7th 2018 @ 4:52am | ! Report
Hi NB, I think that England is one team when they are ahead on the score but a very different one when they are behind.
I the first case they use their defense and counter attack or make better use of their kicking, however they lack creativity when they have to attack with ball in hand. As you well said, they are pretty structural team that knows what to do in the field but in doing so only helped a great Scotland defense.
March 7th 2018 @ 5:05am
Nicholas Bishop said | March 7th 2018 @ 5:05am | ! Report
Well they are based on Saracens NB, who habitually prefer to establish a lead and then defend it rather than chase a game – EJ, Gustard and Borthwick all Sarries coaches.
England likewise did not look comfortable when they were forced to chase a significant Scotland lead at the half 🙂
March 7th 2018 @ 10:49am
Harry Jones said | March 7th 2018 @ 10:49am | ! Report
NB, meet NB.
March 7th 2018 @ 6:08am
Carlos the Argie said | March 7th 2018 @ 6:08am | ! Report
Hola Nobrain,
Did you read the archaic comments by Hugo Porta in Aplenorugby?
He’s a dinosaur who is actually holding back Argentine rugby. Unbelievable!
He thinks the biggest problem of Argie rugby is professionalism. That is should go back to being completely amateur.
😡
This is for those who can read Spanish. (I can translate some of it ion interested):
http://www.aplenorugby.com.ar/site/super-rugby/jaguares/47329/porta-muy-critico-con-jaguares#.Wp7npGaZPok
March 7th 2018 @ 6:58am
Nicholas Bishop said | March 7th 2018 @ 6:58am | ! Report
What does the article say Carlos?
March 7th 2018 @ 7:32am
Carlos the Argie said | March 7th 2018 @ 7:32am | ! Report
I will translate the key phrases. The source article is from an interview in Spain, which is even worse.
The intriguing comment in the article from Spain (the source) is that AP9 and Porta dislike each other intensely..
March 7th 2018 @ 7:56am
Nicholas Bishop said | March 7th 2018 @ 7:56am | ! Report
Cheers Carlos.
March 7th 2018 @ 4:56am
The Neutral View From Sweden said | March 7th 2018 @ 4:56am | ! Report
Hello NB
Back home in sunny Wales? 😉
Great article mate. One question that pops up is, can one not say it was good for England to face a team with clear similarities to AB’s as warm-up so to speak?
I think we can assume whatever Scotland did, the AB’s will do slightly better, but England has at least been tested and should be better prepared for what is coming?
P.S. Just read that Pro14 have ditched BBC for more money from cable-TV. Interesting that the value of the broadcasting increases (the market believes in the product) and does it not give a little hope that the Welsh, Irish and Scottish regions might be able to compete better with English and French clubs financially?
March 7th 2018 @ 5:03am
Nicholas Bishop said | March 7th 2018 @ 5:03am | ! Report
No not yet NV – still reporting in from the Algarve!
As said, Wales and Scotland have a lot of similarities in approach right now, and both caused England problems when they had the ball (although Wales didn’t have it very much). Yes, it will have caused Eddie and the England planners some headaches, but unfortunately they won’t be able to test their answers on a comparable team until the ABs appear themselves at Twickers!
Pro 14 deffo on the up (hence the TV contract) and I would be surprised if NZRFU doesn’t explore the option of placing some of their top players in an exchange scheme with say, Scarlets…
March 7th 2018 @ 5:33am
The Neutral View From Sweden said | March 7th 2018 @ 5:33am | ! Report
Pro 14 deffo on the up (hence the TV contract) and I would be surprised if NZRFU doesn’t explore the option of placing some of their top players in an exchange scheme with say, Scarlets…
Why not Leinster mate? Fill that team with a couple of AB’s and ECC finals would almost be expected? 😉
The Pro14 upward trend is extra interesting hence the recent SA inclusion. With the mess, Super Rugby finds itself in (the upcoming broadcasting negotiations will be a thriller), I am sure that SARU takes notice. One doesn’t have to be a rocket engineer to understand that even more money will be on the table if more SA team joins the party.
On a side note: The AB’s play Ireland in Dublin the week after England, is not that Test just as intriguing as the one at HQ?
If Ireland gets the Slam and wins the series in against the WB’s, that Test could very well be for number one spot in the rankings.
March 7th 2018 @ 7:04am
Nicholas Bishop said | March 7th 2018 @ 7:04am | ! Report
I suspect the Welsh teams (and Scarlets in particular) would be more receptive, with a Kiwi coach and playing structure.
Also Leinster have very narrow parameters for the inclusion of extra non IQP’s which would mean a root & branch re-evaluation of the current system in relation to foreign players…
There is no reason that the existing SA franchises in the Pro 14 cannot be boosted by extra SR talent, or indeed accept more European-based, out of contract Boks into the fold, why not? 😀
Yes Ireland will be key too – obv England has more novelty value because Eddie’s England have yet to play the AB’s!
March 7th 2018 @ 9:44am
Peter Kelly said | March 7th 2018 @ 9:44am | ! Report
Harlequins apparently
https://www.sbs.com.au/news/nz-rugby-links-with-english-club-harlequins-to-boost-revenue
March 7th 2018 @ 5:23am
biltongbek said | March 7th 2018 @ 5:23am | ! Report
Hi nicholas, interesting article. I think two issues are pertinent here. One you pointed out the coaching of Cotter and Townsend, but I think even the best coaches need personnel.
The Scottish Pro14 teams are doing better than I can remember ever currently.
Which I think would suggest that even though Scotland only have Edinburgh and Glasgow in the Pro14 their talent within those two squads have improved significantly?
March 7th 2018 @ 7:07am
Nicholas Bishop said | March 7th 2018 @ 7:07am | ! Report
There is prob a little more depth in the two Scottish squads at present BB, which is why Scotland have been able to overcome the absence of their top five or six props in the first few rounds of the 6N – but the coaching has had far more direction with Cotter and Townsend than it had before that, particularly in terms of attacking pattern with ball in hand…
Ofc having some South Africans of fringe Bokke quality like Nel, Strauss and du Preez also helps!
March 7th 2018 @ 10:50am
Harry Jones said | March 7th 2018 @ 10:50am | ! Report
It’s all about having players named H Jones.
March 7th 2018 @ 6:45am
GALATZO said | March 7th 2018 @ 6:45am | ! Report
Gregor Townsend got a good feel for SH rugby when he played for the Green Rats. I saw him a number of times make a break and zoom. Maybe a little of that SH run-the-ball experience is rubbing off on the Scots. As for the months-away Eng/AB clash, it’s like waiting for Wilder and Ortiz to finally get into the same ring. I’m wondering if Eddie Jones will drop the super rush fearing that the AB runners, all seven of which, whoever starts at Twickers, will be exceedingly dangerous. Miss a carrier and you’re scrambling back, as your excellent analysis points out. And you’re right – there’s no proxy for the ABs, and no trial against them, so if Eddie doesn’t get his pre-match tactics right on paper, there will go the ballgame.
March 7th 2018 @ 7:10am
Nicholas Bishop said | March 7th 2018 @ 7:10am | ! Report
One of the problems Eddie has is that Paul Gustard doesn’t have Andy Farrell’s experience at running the same basic kind of system on D, or his experience of the ABs. That’s an issue.
Townsend has picked up the reins at very much the right time, with law-making bending towards the attacking side of the ball. Good man for this moment with Scotland and the number 10 they have!
March 7th 2018 @ 6:55am
cookie said | March 7th 2018 @ 6:55am | ! Report
2019 WC is looking so much more exciting and less predictable!
March 7th 2018 @ 7:11am
Nicholas Bishop said | March 7th 2018 @ 7:11am | ! Report
Indeed Cookie, all adds a great deal of grist to the mill 🙂
March 7th 2018 @ 8:23am
Sam Taulelei said | March 7th 2018 @ 8:23am | ! Report
Just need the other SANZAAR teams to show the same rapid improvement as Scotland, then NZ’s chances of a third straight World Cup becomes more challenging.
March 7th 2018 @ 8:46am
Nicholas Bishop said | March 7th 2018 @ 8:46am | ! Report
Yes and that affects NZ’s own improvement too… they need the challenge from SA and Aus to truly know where their strengths and weaknesses lie. As we saw in the space between the Lions series (tight and tense) and the Rugby Championship (the opposite) last season. The loss of Wayne Smith will sharpen that need.
March 7th 2018 @ 6:56am
Kia Kaha said | March 7th 2018 @ 6:56am | ! Report
Thanks, NB.
As someone with Scottish roots, I was hoping you’d analyze this game.
I wonder, though, the effect of ‘unsympathetic refereeing at the breakdown’.
Personally I liked the contest at the breakdown and that England fanning out and not committing numbers to the breakdown meant there was an opportunity to get in there and disrupt.
I’m not so sure the Scottish forwards would’ve been given such license with other refs. I hope so.
Each to one’s own but the structured approach used to be the way Wales and Scotland played. I remember watching that dour victory a decade ago in Madrid – my Scottish friend and I adorned in kilts – and thinking the rugby was absolute pish but the taste of victory was sweeter than the mojitos we were throwing back.
The way both teams are playing now is really pleasing but most importantly, and particularly in the case of Scotland, it’s proving to be successful.
Which is not to say England or Ireland don’t play good footy or are somehow undeserving of their recent success. But I too sense there’s more at stake than ranking points for this match at Twickenham. The rest of the world are looking on with interest.
March 7th 2018 @ 7:15am
Nicholas Bishop said | March 7th 2018 @ 7:15am | ! Report
Personally I liked the contest at the breakdown and that England fanning out and not committing numbers to the breakdown meant there was an opportunity to get in there and disrupt.
This is something England do on the defensive side KK…
But you are right that Nigel O has always been his own man in regards to breakdown law and England did not look well-prepared for the extended contests he allowed.
The destructured approach is natural to both Wales and Scotland given their rugby history, but in diff ways. Wales have always thrived with broken field runners of great skill, Scotland in periods when their back five could rampage with lots of loose ball – remember when they used to pick five number 8 forwards back in the 1980’s??
March 7th 2018 @ 7:58am
Kia Kaha said | March 7th 2018 @ 7:58am | ! Report
Yes, right you are! Meant they didn’t commit many to the attacking rucks and Owens adjudicated Scotland had dominance. Commit more numbers there and you’re more inclined to see penalties like coming in around the side. But then again, Owens has been known to blow up for sealing off at the ruck…
March 7th 2018 @ 8:10am
Nicholas Bishop said | March 7th 2018 @ 8:10am | ! Report
England like to use power runners and hedge their bets with the cleanout – if the runner makes it over the gain-line, they’ll keep the second cleaner out for next phase. But it’s a delicate operation which can go wrong if the defence attacks the breakdown and the ref gives them some latitude to do it! Which Nigel did.