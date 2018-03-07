Is hybridisation really the future of AFL?

It’s not always wise to take everything that the Herald Sun writes seriously, but their latest ‘How the AFL could look by 2050′ article needs a response.
The alleged success of AFLX has emboldened those who are determined to change everything in the game, and while the article is almost certainly taking the most extreme viewpoint about the future of the sport, the problem is that some near the top of the AFL are determined to listen only to this, and not other, smaller, more sensible proposals.
In 1899, a visit by the English rugby team to the Australian colonies led Henry Harrison, one of the founders of the Australian game, to propose talks to amalgamate the rules of the different codes of football which then existed – Victorian rules, rugby and soccer.
The aim was to create a game that could be played “between English and Australian footballers…as frequently as between the cricketers”.
Of course, nothing came of this and, except for a serious proposal in the mid 20th century to try to merge Australian rules with rugby league, the codes have remained entirely separate.
But now, the Herald Sun expects us to believe the AFL is on the verge of developing a code of football that will be played and accepted worldwide.
The fact that they are basically proposing a rugby-soccer hybrid seems to have been overlooked. Eleven players on a rectangular pitch with an offside rule, no bounces while running, and the removal of behinds (therefore having only two goal posts), sure doesn’t sound like Australian football – either as it is now or has been in the past 100 years at least.
AFL Videos See more »
But maybe this rugby-soccer will take the world by storm. Unfortunately, it’s not a game that would be recognisable as Australian football.
In 2050, we can confidently predict that the game will still be fundamentally the same – played on an oval with the same scoring system as now.
Super-goals might be introduced, and if they are it will be hard to remove them. The number of players on the ground might be reduced to create space, likewise at least one player might have to remain inside the 50-metre arcs. And, since the AFL seems determined to get rid of them at every opportunity, boundary throw-ins might become a thing of the past.
This is not saying that these changes should be implemented, but that these are the types of changes that the AFL should be looking at if they wish to ‘develop’ the game. The difference between these changes and the ones suggested in the Herald Sun is that even if all these changes occurred, the game would still be Australian football, not a completely separate product.
Changes to the AFL should not be driven by the need to compete with other codes of football. Any changes to the game need to be driven by a desire to increase the quality of the current product, not the creation of a bastardisation of other codes.
If there is to be a kind of ‘global football’ that emerges within the next 30 years, then sure, the AFL should get involved in its creation – but its main role, as the guardian of Australian football (and its uniqueness), can never be forgotten.
March 7th 2018 @ 6:34am
i miss the force said | March 7th 2018 @ 6:34am | ! Report
by round 2 no one will remember anything about AFLX
March 7th 2018 @ 6:59am
Kane said | March 7th 2018 @ 6:59am | ! Report
Not sure which part of AFLX was successful. They can make a hybrid game if they like as long as our game stays the same and they don’t use our players.
March 7th 2018 @ 7:41am
Cat said | March 7th 2018 @ 7:41am | ! Report
What exactly is the harm in trying? If it doesn’t work, nothing lost. I don’t understand all the hand wringing and angst about it.
March 7th 2018 @ 8:10am
I ate pies said | March 7th 2018 @ 8:10am | ! Report
What’s the point in trying to solve a problem that doesn’t exist?
March 7th 2018 @ 8:33am
Cat said | March 7th 2018 @ 8:33am | ! Report
Don’t answer a question with a question.
Is it worth trying to grow the game overseas? Yes, there is only upside. It may never happen but the pittance of money spent is well worth it if it ever does work. The existing game will never work in most of the world because of the lack of oval pitches. It must be changed if it is to ever grow beyond Australia’s shores.
Does it ‘need’ to grow beyond Australia’s shores? No, but again the upside far outweighs the pocket change it takes to try.
March 7th 2018 @ 8:58am
Aligee said | March 7th 2018 @ 8:58am | ! Report
Rule changes since 1858 ….
http://www.afl.com.au/afl-hq/the-afl-explained/rule-changes-18582013
one EX: Team numbers were changed in 1899 from 20 to 18
March 7th 2018 @ 10:10am
dave said | March 7th 2018 @ 10:10am | ! Report
Sounds like the Herald Sun are keen to see AFL in 2050 will look like Gaelic football in 1850.
March 7th 2018 @ 10:16am
Margotdeepa Slater-Oliphant said | March 7th 2018 @ 10:16am | ! Report
Providing that the AFL, up’s the salary cap of the clubs and the number of extra players required for competitive AFLX team.
Some players may prefer to only play strictly AFL and may not want to play or compete in AFLX teams or travel interstate or overseas. Players ought to have the right to veto it and by doing so NOT face the wrath of the AFL for refusing. Contractual issues may result if this happens.
So, here it comes AFLW, AFLM, AFLX, VFLW, VFLM. A lot of extra work for clubs and the hiring of the players and staff. Does this mean a handout to clubs by the AFL after all the AFL hope to get $300M from the Victorian Government for the upgrade of Etihad Stadium from the Victorian taxpayers? All the while, as Tasmanian grass roots AFL footy goes down the drain and is ignored by the AFL.. And; the AFL flexes their muscles in country grass roots footy in Victoria in a bid to control everything, everywhere.
Where are all the extra dollars going to come from for all of this growth for the good of the game, surely not from the clubs?