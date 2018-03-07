Jeff Kennett takes aim at “mendicant” AFL clubs

Hawthorn president Jeff Kennett has taken a swipe at the AFL’s “mendicant” clubs, warning that new chief executive Justin Reeves won’t hesitate to take on league boss Gillon McLachlan.
Former Victorian premier Kennett returned to the role he held from 2006-11 during a tumultuous off-season in the wake of a disappointing 12th-placed finish.
Reeves, previously Geelong’s chief commercial officer, was named Hawks’ CEO a fortnight later.
He replaced Tracey Gaudry, who was sacked just five months into her stint as chief executive.
Speaking at the Hawks’ season launch on Tuesday evening, Kennett boasted of the Hawks’ financial strength and said Reeves wouldn’t shirk from a fight with the AFL.
“Justin can stand eye to eye with Gil McLachlan and knee him in the groin when necessary,” Kennett said.
“That’s important, because at the moment there are only four or five clubs that are independent of the AFL.
“All the others have financial guarantees provided by the AFL or get large licks of money. We get, with four or five others, the lowest amount.
“We’re not asking for more. We don’t want to be mendicants of the AFL.
“But it’s because we’ve been so successful that at times, things have not always gone our way. And you’ve got to argue your case.”
Kennett has previously accused the AFL of being “almost anti-social” with its determination to remove Hawthorn from Tasmania.
The Hawks play several home games each year in Launceston under a lucrative sponsorship deal with the Tasmanian government, which was solidified during Kennett’s presidency.
Hawthorn, Collingwood, West Coast, Fremantle and Geelong have typically been among the league’s highest-taxed clubs.
Richmond are likely to join that list in the wake of last year’s drought-breaking and highly lucrative premiership win.
A bullish Kennett said he believed it was fully achievable for the Hawks to attain their ambition of winning another seven premierships by 2050, after their historic 2013-15 three-peat.
“As this season unfolds, there will be times, from time to time, where I or one of the other board members that will be making comment in our defence, in our interests long term.” Kennett told members.
“We are not here for this year … we are here for the rest of time, and in order to do that, we’ve got to remain strong and we’ve got to remain independent.”
anon said | March 7th 2018 @ 1:55am | ! Report
He’s right. Half the teams are effectively insolvent and will never be financially successful.
I can look the other way when the AFL doles out money to clubs like Western, North Melbourne, St Kilda, Melbourne because they are part of the tradition of football. They are a carryover from a VFL league that was a total mess, where members had to resort to rattling tin cans in the 80’s such was the sorry state that Victorian football was in. Interstate clubs like West Coast and Adelaide have saved their bacon, as well as teams like Hawthorn and Geelong who have attracted legions of glory hunters in an era of wall-to-wall media coverage. They’re the same people who would have picked Carlton in the 80’s.
The explosion in the value of media rights over the last 20 years has papered over the cracks and allowed the AFL to throw money around willy nilly with no accountability.
What gets my back up is the hundreds of millions the AFL has burned on Brisbane and the two expansion clubs in the northern states. GWS and the Suns will never pay for themselves, will always have their hands out wanting more, they have few genuine fans (most people who attend are Victorian-expats wanting a footy fix)
People who are bad at maths and reasoning will tell you these expansion teams pay for themselves through the magic of the 9th game — but no-one is watching GWS and the Suns in NSW and QLD. Ratings in those states are absolutely dire. You’d get better ratings having a 3rd team in WA, team in Tasmania, one in country Victoria, etc than second teams in the northern states therefore making the media rights more valuable.
Media companies won’t be fooled by the magic of the 9th game the next time the negotiate the AFL media rights. Hence the AFL trying to pump up its value with pet projects like AFLW, AFLX, ridiculous forays in China, etc.
March 7th 2018 @ 8:41am
Reservoir Animal said | March 7th 2018 @ 8:41am | ! Report
There is a strong argument that the most mismanaged clubs the last 20 years have been Carlton, Collingwood and Essendon. When you consider the inheritances that all of them have been able to fall back on they really should’ve won more flags than Hawthorn and Geelong in that time, and indeed they were predicted to do so 20 years ago when analysts of the AFL’s structure put their opinions forward.
That Carlton/Collingwood/Essendon haven’t dominated the premierships count in the 21st century is not a result of equalisation or lack thereof, it is a result of those clubs doling out their inheritances to their respective boys clubs rather than building on the opportunities that the professional era offered them. They may still have the most flags in their cabinets, but that will change in the coming decades if they don’t listen to people like me.
March 7th 2018 @ 9:56am
johno said | March 7th 2018 @ 9:56am | ! Report
Kennett is such a tosser
Advocates violence against the CEO, praises his club even though a amjor source of their revenue is gambling through pokies and also at the expense of an AFL club in Tassie.
The Hawks and North Melbourne are the reason the AFL doesn’t want a Tassie team. It would lose those 2 Vic clubs too much money …. because you know, hey Tassie can’t support an AFL team
March 7th 2018 @ 10:00am
andyl12 said | March 7th 2018 @ 10:00am | ! Report
Maybe you could show us any research you’ve done to prove that Tassie could support its own team?
March 7th 2018 @ 10:23am
Birdman said | March 7th 2018 @ 10:23am | ! Report
To be clear, the Hawks would leave Tassie if the AFL gave it its own stand alone club.
The AFL are the ones standing it the way not Hawthorn. Of course the real reason the AFL wont do that is it wants the Roos to relocate to avoid having to hand out another licence.
March 7th 2018 @ 11:17am
Paul D said | March 7th 2018 @ 11:17am | ! Report
This argument again – I can give you the Suns and the Giants, but leave Brisbane out of it. You’re basically saying Queensland shouldn’t even have a team, not even one team, which is just absolute crap given the huge numbers of people taking it up at grassroots level here
The real reason why Brisbane is terrible is because the AFL stopped spending money on it for a decade after 2004, thinking 3 flags would paper over the cracks forever and ever. The free market of player agency stuffed us too, no-one had to be forced to come here. We also had the worst coaches, no money for facilities – no hope and no reason for players to feel optimistic.
The only people to blame for the current state of bottomless pit funding in Queensland is the VFL types like yourself, because your crippling insecurity and inability to let interstate sides compete on a level playing field means they will always be regarded as second class citizens by the current roster of players in the AFL. While free agency prevails they will always struggle to attract players and always struggle.
March 7th 2018 @ 8:20am
R&R said | March 7th 2018 @ 8:20am | ! Report
The Hawks only survived the 90’s because of the ludicrously generous sponsorship deal Kennett arranged using his political connections with fellow travellers in Tassie. It was as transparent and honest a deal as the Tasmanian gambling monopoly.
If It wasn’t for that deal, and the Hawks despicable involvement with pokies – I suspect Hawthorn would still up the creek financially. But for Geof it’s clearly better to be a parasitic rather than a mendicant club.
March 7th 2018 @ 8:34am
andyl12 said | March 7th 2018 @ 8:34am | ! Report
Um, could you at least spell ‘Geof’ right? And could you at least tell us what year Hawthorn started playing in Tassie, who the Victorian premier was then, and who the Hawthorn president was then?
March 7th 2018 @ 8:47am
Birdman said | March 7th 2018 @ 8:47am | ! Report
Haha – another day, another ‘if it wasn’t for (insert applicable grievance here i.e. priority draft picks, MGC finals, luck, pokies, Tassie $$’s etc.) Hawthorn would be a rubbish club.
The saltiness knows no bounds
March 7th 2018 @ 8:51am
Birdman said | March 7th 2018 @ 8:51am | ! Report
BTW R&R that Tas. deal was made with a Labor govt who could hardly be described as fellow travellers.
March 7th 2018 @ 8:42am
Birdman said | March 7th 2018 @ 8:42am | ! Report
That headline is click bait- worthy.
Kennett wasn’t taking a swipe at any other club, just the AFL and he’s right to point out that other clubs financially beholden to the AFL have less licence to be frank and fearless in their views.
March 7th 2018 @ 9:06am
Cat said | March 7th 2018 @ 9:06am | ! Report
The fact Kennett likes to ignore is that without all the clubs, every single club would be making a lot less money. Without the ~$10m distribution would Hawthorn have turned a profit? Absolutely not. No club would have. This whole ‘standing on their own’ is a smoke screen and typical Jeff rubbish politicking.
I do think the AFL should be working with clubs like Western and St Kilda to start to pay their own way after 100+ years of being satisfied living on the dole. Certain clubs certainly don’t do enough to grow themselves but at the same time the AFL has a bad habit of only looking after the so called ‘big clubs’.
March 7th 2018 @ 9:47am
mattyb said | March 7th 2018 @ 9:47am | ! Report
Hawthorn might be getting $10m from the AFL but many others are getting $20m. How is that fair? And Hawthorn are putting more money into the League than those taking the most out.
I highly doubt the Western Bulldogs,St.Kilda,North or Melbourne will ever pay their own way,no matter how much the AFL helps. There’s to many clubs in Melbourne to expect these clubs to grow at the same rate as the rest of the League.
If anything I think StKida is only going to go further backwards now that Hawthorn have moved in next door to Moorabbin..
The Dogs are trying to grow by expanding out west into Ballarat and surrounding country areas. This is already Geelong territory and I can’t see the Dogs breaking that. At least theyre trying I suppose,but I’m not sure it will be enough in a competitive market.
GC and GWS I can at least see making a profit one day if the League expands successfully. Could be a long shot some might say but at least it makes some business sense long term.
March 7th 2018 @ 10:12am
Birdman said | March 7th 2018 @ 10:12am | ! Report
every club get a distribution allocation out of the broadcast rights Cat – are you suggesting the Hawks shouldn’t?
The distribution is a fundamental part of ceding your licence to a commission on the provisio you will benefit from revenue secured from the game on behalf of clubs. It is therefore a financial ‘given’ and makes Jeff’s claim of independence no less valid.
March 7th 2018 @ 10:37am
Cat said | March 7th 2018 @ 10:37am | ! Report
But less teams will mean that $10m will decrease rapidly. Wouldn’t take much for every club to be in the red. For example, if you cut teams like NM, GWS, GC, Brisbane, St Kilda, WB because they can’t live on the ‘standard’ distribution’ then the distribution is only likely to be $6m. There is no club in the AFL take could take a $4m/yr hit and not be in the red. That is the point. That is what Jeffery’s politicking ignores.
March 7th 2018 @ 11:29am
Birdman said | March 7th 2018 @ 11:29am | ! Report
where has Jeff said there should be less clubs?
March 7th 2018 @ 9:39am
Whatevs said | March 7th 2018 @ 9:39am | ! Report
Wasn’t it only 5 minutes ago the Hawks pimped themselves out to Tassie cause they were almost broke?
March 7th 2018 @ 9:49am
Rick Disnick said | March 7th 2018 @ 9:49am | ! Report
Firstly, great headline.
Jeff is Jeff. He’s doing what’s in the best interest of his club, something all good presidents should do.
Unfortunately, he’s a hypocrite. Of all people, he would know that Tasmania receives the highest amount of GST revenue per capita, primarily at the expense of NSW and WA.
Tasmania, like many of the AFL clubs, is not capable of self-sufficiency in the brutal capitalist world they both reside within.
I have no issue with this, but I look at Jeff as a man who wished he could have governed NSW instead of small-time Victoria. He would have realised then he’s nothing more than a thief.
Hawthorn is a minnow club riding on the coattails of NSW and WA funding, coupled with a genius at its helm.
Clarko will not be around for an eternity, nor will the NSW taxpayer tolerate their hard-earned dollars subsidising long term an AFL franchise of all things.
I full expect Hawthorn to become the next Oliver in the coming decade.
March 7th 2018 @ 9:54am
Reservoir Animal said | March 7th 2018 @ 9:54am | ! Report
“nor will the NSW taxpayer tolerate their hard-earned dollars subsidising long term an AFL franchise of all things”
Something tells me that AFL club funding structures are the last thing a NSW resident would base their vote on.
I think NSW taxpayers are more concerned on whether their government is demonstrating value for money re stadium upgrades in their own state. Similar for WA taxpayers, given the 19th-century transport plan that was put together for their “great new stadium.”
March 7th 2018 @ 10:11am
Rick Disnick said | March 7th 2018 @ 10:11am | ! Report
Depends on how well politicians can explain revenue & expenditure to the electorate.
Politicians are generally pretty $t@p!d though.
March 7th 2018 @ 10:16am
Birdman said | March 7th 2018 @ 10:16am | ! Report
wow Rick, that GST line is some sort of long bow – maybe the Hawks should add WA and NSW to the Tasmania logo on their guernsey if they can find the room?
March 7th 2018 @ 10:54am
Rick Disnick said | March 7th 2018 @ 10:54am | ! Report
NSW allows it out of sorrow. Doesn’t mean they’d want to be associated with you.
March 7th 2018 @ 10:02am
Leighton said | March 7th 2018 @ 10:02am | ! Report
The clubs signed away their power to the AFL Commission and have battled ever since. It was the classic lazy move by weak craven clubs eager for some easy cash and less responsibility.
Now half he clubs get bailouts and some don’t even have boards independent of the AFL. So the AFL Commission indulges in antics such as AFLX with little accountability.
Kennett talks his own book better than anyone, but if the league is to have a future that retains the greatest strength i.e. membership based clubs, then the clubs must claw back some power.