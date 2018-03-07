Kawasaki Frontale vs Melbourne Victory: Asian Champions League live scores, blog

It’s a battle of two sides already struggling to save their Asian Champions League campaigns when the Melbourne Victory travel to Japan to face Kawasaki Frontale. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 9pm (AEDT).
Both the Japanese and Australian outfit had a rough time of it during the first window of matches, with the Victory able to secure a draw.
With the other two teams in the group – Shanghai East Asia and Ulsan moving ahead – this is a pivotal match to keep in touch with the top two.
The Victory kicked off their campaign at home with a somewhat disappointing three-all draw against Ulsan. The result stung Melbourne, who at that point had lost three A-League games on the trot.
They were then thumped away from home 4-1 by Shanghai, and while they have a competition point to their name, they are going to need results away from home to qualify for the next round.
Since the first bracket of ACL games, Melbourne have looked in better touch though, recording wins over Adelaide United and Melbourne City in the derby.
Still, playing away from home will be a challenge. It’s something Australian clubs have often struggled with and in addition, Kawasaki’s ACL matches so far can’t be taken as gospel.
A 1-0 loss at home to Shanghai was frustrating for the club, yet, one or two plays could have completely flipped the game on its head and ensured a different result.
The loss away from home to Ulsan saw them outplayed for the majority. With just five minutes to play, it was 2-0 before a late goal saw them make the scoreboard more respectable.
While both sides need a win, Melbourne would be more than happy to pick up a draw on the road and then attempt to win their remaining home games.
Given Kawasaki sit at the top of the J1 League though averaging more than two goals per game, their defence will need to be outstanding. Stopping Yū Kobayashi up front has been an impossibility in the domestic competition, with the Japanese striker having 23 goals to his name for the season.
Interestingly, the two sides were in the same group of the 2010 Asian Champions League, with the home side winning both matches and maintaining a clean sheet.
Prediction
With home ground advantage and the track record, as well as the Victory’s form being inconsistent in the A-League, this should be a straightforward win for the Japanese club.
Kawasaki 2 – Victory 0.
10:41pm
Scott Pryde said | 10:41pm | ! Report
85′ – This game feels to be just winding down here. Neither team able to make anything of any of their possession for the time being, but the Victory need to find something in the final five minutes.
Kawasaki 2
Melbourne 1
10:39pm
Scott Pryde said | 10:39pm | ! Report
83′ – Kawasaki are far from certainties with a one-goal lead, but they are starting to run the clock wherever and whenever they can. Deng now with a pass searching forward, but it misses everyone and rolls over the byline.
Kawasaki 2
Melbourne 1
10:38pm
Scott Pryde said | 10:38pm | ! Report
82′ – Would you look at that, all smiles for Arai as he gets back up. With that, Kawasaki making a change.
SUB: Kawasaki – Hiroyuki Abe (off), Kengo Nakamura (on)
Kawasaki 2
Melbourne 1
10:37pm
Scott Pryde said | 10:37pm | ! Report
81′ – Play breaking down for both sides in the middle of the pitch now before Williams finds Troisi, then it’s onto Berisha who loses it forward towards Arai. The Kawasaki goalkeeper ends up with it and is taken out by Berisha.
Oh wow. He was barely touched, but here comes the physio anyway.
Kawasaki 2
Melbourne 1
10:36pm
Scott Pryde said | 10:36pm | ! Report
80′ – Melbourne with fresh legs, but time is starting to run out for them. Broxham takes the captains armband for Melbourne and they need to throw everything at this to save their ACL campaign.
Not much there though. A turnover, then they are back in defence.
Kawasaki 2
Melbourne 1
10:35pm
Scott Pryde said | 10:35pm | ! Report
78′ – Barbarouses has gone down like a sack of potatoes here. I mean, he went down like he has been shot. The contact wasn’t that bad, but it’ll be a free kick for Melbourne.
They are going to make a couple of subs.
SUB: Melbourne – Kosta Barbarouses (off), Christian Theoharous (on)
SUB: Melbourne – Carl Valeri (off), Joshua Hope (on)
Kawasaki 2
Melbourne 1
10:32pm
Scott Pryde said | 10:32pm | ! Report
77 – The Victory readying a pair of substitutes here by the looks of it. Kawasaki controlling possession at the moment though, then it’s a long pass to Kurumaya who gets to the area, then goes back. He gets back on the ball and a deflection off the Victory sees the ball head over the sideline.
Kawasaki 2
Melbourne 1
10:32pm
Scott Pryde said | 10:32pm | ! Report
76′ – Well, Melbourne probably should have had a free kick there. They didn’t get one though before the ball springed forward into the area and a free was called for Kawasaki.
Kawasaki 2
Melbourne 1
10:30pm
Scott Pryde said | 10:30pm | ! Report
75′ – Leroy George walks from one side of the field to the other and takes the corner at the near post. It’s headed away and the ball goes over the sideline, the Victory quick to work it backwards from the throw.
Kawasaki 2
Melbourne 1