Matt Lodge finally speaks: “I don’t think I’m trying to escape”

Matt Lodge says he “can’t be more sorry” for his drunken New York rampage in 2015 and has rejected his victims’ suggestion he is trying to escape justice by returning to the NRL.
Lodge became emotional as he gave his first insight into the steps he has taken to earn an NRL lifeline after Brisbane received criticism for signing the controversial forward on a one-year deal.
The backlash over his return threatens to overshadow the Broncos’ NRL season opener against St George Illawarra on Thursday night after CCTV footage of his infamous attack three years ago was released last week.
Lodge avoided a 12-month jail term in the US with a plea deal but was hit with a $1.5 million damages bill.
The victims say they have not received any payment.
In an excerpt of an interview to be aired in full on Fox Sports’ League Life on Wednesday night, Lodge said: “I don’t think I’m trying to escape it.
“I can’t be more sorry to them and I’d happily say I did the wrong thing, they didn’t deserve that.
“They don’t deserve any of that behaviour and I’ll do anything I can to make up for it.
“Since I got back (from US), I really have turned things around from that night.”
Lodge also detailed the work he had done off the field since his alcohol-fuelled attack.
“I’ve done a lot of rehabilitation and self reflection that I probably should have done years ago when I was 18-19 coming through the game,” he said.
“I didn’t get pushed to the point to have to do it and I didn’t think it’d do anything for me.
“I’ve probably done a couple of years’ worth (self reflection).
“I stayed in a rehab facility for six weeks and lived there with people going through addiction problems and all sorts of things.
“I’ve done outpatient programs, I’ve done counselling.
“It got mentioned that I hadn’t done any counselling, I think I did a year and a half’s worth until I had to move away from Sydney (2017) and I couldn’t see my regular counsellor that I’d built trust with.
“I still keep in contact with them and I think I’m on the right path.”
NRL officials, led by chief executive Todd Greenberg, have insisted Lodge has done his time and is ready to make a return to the game.
But the NRL’s gender advisor Catharine Lumby claimed she had been “blindsided” by the league’s handling of Lodge’s return and would raise her concerns with them.
March 7th 2018 @ 2:37am
Ad-0 said | March 7th 2018 @ 2:37am | ! Report
I think there is a double standard at play here. It seems Lodge had some sort of alcohol induced breakdown with horrific consequences. But I dont see why this has attracted so much opprobrium whilst Cricket’s Ben Stokes incident attracted nothing of the same.
I guess this is why we have a legal system. To determine and deliver justice in an unbiased and scientific manner. The NRL’s purpose is to administer rugby league and not be society’s moral arbiter. They are far too influenced by populist sentiment and media bias to ever have a hope of delivering fair outcomes.
So, as far as I am concerned, if someone has answered to the authorities and served their punishment they should be allowed to continue in their profession. Just the same as anyone else in society. Or else why even bother with rehabilitation at all.
March 7th 2018 @ 6:37am
i miss the force said | March 7th 2018 @ 6:37am | ! Report
well said
March 7th 2018 @ 8:13am
BennO said | March 7th 2018 @ 8:13am | ! Report
The NRL is never acting as an a moral arbiter when they make these decisions, be it Lodge, Carney, Pearce or any one else doing things with dogs or whatever. They’re making commercial decisions that they see are in the best interests of the game they are expected to administer. They couch it in moral terms because it sounds rather cynical to say that we’re getting rid of this player for a while because it will cost us too much money to have him around.
Regarding Lodge, unfortunately he has not served his punishment because he still owes his victims an awful lot of money. It’s fair to say he has the best chance of paying them back by playing the game, so I can see that it’s not a bad idea, but that point needs to be made along with the story of his rehab. Otherwise it all looks like the broncos and Lodge are acting in bad faith. The whole thing could have been handled better for everyone particularly if he’s been doing so much rehab etc and has turned his life around. But in truth, the consequences have not been fully dealt with because it seems he hasn’t yet paid his dues.
March 7th 2018 @ 8:51am
Gray-Hand said | March 7th 2018 @ 8:51am | ! Report
How are the Broncos acting in bad faith?
March 7th 2018 @ 10:00am
BennO said | March 7th 2018 @ 10:00am | ! Report
You really need that question answered?
If you do, first check again and you’ll see I wrote that it *looks like* they’re acting in bad faith by trying to ignore it or asking us to ignore it. They may very well not but it looks like they are with the approach they’ve been taking so far.
This is an issue for the public, right or wrong, the people who ultimately pay his wages (ie the fans going to games, the fans buying foxtel and the fans watching the ads on channel nine) are interested. With the broncos shielding him until now and not addressing it, it looks like they’re acting in bad faith towards Lodge’s uncompensated victims. It’s a fundamental principle that justice has to be done but it also has to be seen to be done. Honesty and openness is the solution here otherwise it reflects poorly on them.
March 7th 2018 @ 10:09am
Gray-Hand said | March 7th 2018 @ 10:09am | ! Report
In that case you’re just wrong. Not even close to making a valid point. An employer isn’t legally or morally responsible for their employee complying with a civil judgment to pay a judgment debt. Particularly in circumstances where the events giving rise to the judgment occurred 2 years prior to the employment of the employee.
What a ridiculous notion. Utter drivel.
March 7th 2018 @ 11:06am
BennO said | March 7th 2018 @ 11:06am | ! Report
Ha! OK mate. You’ve missed the point and that’s ok, I’ll spell it out again.
It’s got nothing to do with the broncos’ moral or legal responsibility for the actions of their employee. It’s got everything to do with their legal responsibility to their shareholders (their fiduciary duty). It’s a commercial decision for them and so far the way things have gone, and the way they’ve handled it, isn’t looking too hot right now.
March 7th 2018 @ 11:19am
Gray-Hand said | March 7th 2018 @ 11:19am | ! Report
So if you agree the Broncos have no obligation to the victims, how can they be acting or ‘seen to be acting’ in bad faith toward them?
Or are they (somehow) acting in bad faith toward their own shareholders?
Bizarre.
March 7th 2018 @ 11:36am
BennO said | March 7th 2018 @ 11:36am | ! Report
Sigh…there’s no point having a conversation if you’re deliberately trying to miss the point. I think you care about this a lot more than I do.
The broncs have a legal obligation to their shareholders to make them money and importantly, not lose them money. One of the ways they can lose money is by losing sponsorships. One of the reasons and one of the occasions sponsors walk away is when a club does something that the customers of that sponsor don’t like. One of the things a club can do that the customers of their sponsors might not like, is sign a player with a troubled past. The reason the sponsor would walk away then is because that player would have their logo on his jersey.
So, in this case, the broncos have to weigh up, might we lose a sponsor because that company doesn’t want to have their logo associated with the guy who beat up a bloke in front of his 9 year old son who was so scared that he begged for his life. The broncos know he’s done a lot to turn his life around but that doesn’t matter if the public doesn’t also know that because the sponsor might walk if the public perception is bad.
Now one of the things they could do, would be to broadcast from the rooftops that they’re doing everything they can to help this fella make amends. And you know what, then the sponsors would look a little differently because it has the potential to become a good news story. Because of all of that, it doesn’t matter whether justice has been done if it doesn’t seem to have been done. If the broncs look like they’re acting in bad faith, then their actual actions don’t matter a bit.
That’s only one aspect of how the club can lose money over perceptions. There’s also fans showing up to games, government funding etc.
All of that is the commercial decision that has to be made and they’ve been making those decisions every step of the way. Currently, it’s not looking great because the media landscape changed. They have to deal with that. Of course, not all of it is at risk because of one decision but it plays a part among all of them. And again the point is…if the broncs look like they’re acting in bad faith, then their actual actions don’t matter a bit because public perception matters in commercial decisions like this.
March 7th 2018 @ 10:23am
Nat said | March 7th 2018 @ 10:23am | ! Report
BennO, with all due respect, have you been under a rock? There have been multiple reports, press releases from the Broncos, interviews with the CEO all outlining what has happened, what he has been doing and their plans with/for him. “looks like” essentially looks like you’ve just come across this story and holding everyone involved to account again because you were not aware. You don’t have to like or agree but it’s wrong to assume anyone is hiding anything.
March 7th 2018 @ 10:32am
BennO said | March 7th 2018 @ 10:32am | ! Report
Fair enough maybe I’ve missed it but all I’ve seen has been the club and the game saying we recruited him to play football and that’s our only obligation, which is essentially them trying to pretend there’s nothing of significance or unique to deal with in this situation. I haven’t come across the broncos describing the process they’ve been going through to help this fella keep his life on track and more importantly help him make contact with the victims of his previous crime and pay them their dues. If they have done that, then yeah I’ve missed it.
They’ve finally let him speak to the media, which is great, but until then he’d been shielded and as far as I could tell Wayne had been doing his usual stonewalling with the media.
March 7th 2018 @ 10:46am
Emcie said | March 7th 2018 @ 10:46am | ! Report
Here’s one from the time he was officially signed-
https://www.broncos.com.au/news/2017/11/08/lodge-signs-one-year-deal-with-broncos-/
Don’t listen to guys like Paul Kent, he’s one of a number of journos that have jumped on the story at the eleventh hour without doing any research and throwing arround accusations of bed intentions.
Lodge has been giving interviews for a good year or so and the story had plenty of coverage up until the outrage narative took over. A lot of the access to those articles has been drowned out by the sheer weight of reports in the last week or so, and you’ll be hard pressed to find one on google more then a week old due to how their algorithms work. The broncos have been pretty open about whats happening, but when it was actually happening (months ago) it wasn’t a headline story because most people just didn’t care – untill now
March 7th 2018 @ 10:59am
BennO said | March 7th 2018 @ 10:59am | ! Report
Emcie, Yep that’s a fair statement from them but I just came across this article that pretty much says all I’ve been thinking
https://www.brisbanetimes.com.au/sport/nrl/if-we-d-been-told-the-full-lodge-story-we-d-be-talking-footy-instead-20180306-p4z34w.html
The point is, this is a remarkably different situation from many others because there’s an outstanding debt to be paid. Old mate has done good since then but there hasn’t been a great deal of coverage of it, not the extent he’s gone through, until now. Once the victims start speaking to the media, as is their right, then things change and transparency needs to reign. It hasn’t in the past two weeks and that’s a legit problem worthy of questioning by the people paying the bills.
March 7th 2018 @ 11:24am
Emcie said | March 7th 2018 @ 11:24am | ! Report
I get what you’re saying, but it’s an opinion thats been largely shaped by the media’s coverage. The same media that chose to ignore all previous coverage (and I say ignore because it was their own colleagues who’ve been covering it for the last couple years), who’s biggest complaint was “transparency” and that he hadn’t dont a big tell all interview with them, and who retracted practically every accusation they leveled the day after an interview was announced with all this “hidden information” suddenly resurfacing overnight.
The overarching plot to the last month can be summed up as the media saying “give us access to this guy or we’ll go on a witch hunt” followed by “oh, he gave an interview? All is forgiven”. All of this in the leadup to a new season and resolving itself the day before the first game? It’s an absolute joke.
And now they’re still claiming the moral high ground by saying its all the NRL and Broncos fault for not playing ball by their rules….
March 7th 2018 @ 9:10am
Ad-0 said | March 7th 2018 @ 9:10am | ! Report
I think you’re right. Ultimately they are making commercial decisions under the guise of morality. Exactly the reason they are in a poor position to act as judge.
March 7th 2018 @ 9:53am
BennO said | March 7th 2018 @ 9:53am | ! Report
I think the opposite is true. They have to act as the decision maker, it’s specificall their responsibility. That means to some extent they have to act as judge.
March 7th 2018 @ 11:29am
Davico said | March 7th 2018 @ 11:29am | ! Report
The fact is he HAS NOT served his punishment as he is still yet to pay his victims the money.
If serving his punishment is your requirement then he should not be playing. END OF
March 7th 2018 @ 7:25am
Gray-Hand said | March 7th 2018 @ 7:25am | ! Report
Lodge’s victims were far more sympathetic – a random female passerby minding her own business, and a family sitting peacefully in their own home, including a child. Stokes’s victims were a couple of homophobic yobs bullying innocent people on the street.
But I agree, Lodge has been dealt with by the courts and should be able to move on with his life.
March 7th 2018 @ 9:18am
Ad-0 said | March 7th 2018 @ 9:18am | ! Report
I’m not really trying to compare the relative merits of Stokes or Lodge. Just that I think we have more qualified bodies to determine their debt to society than sporting organisations.