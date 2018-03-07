Richmond Tigers vs North Melbourne Kangaroos: JLT Community Series AFL live scores, blog

Match result:

The Richmond Tigers showed no signs of any premiership hangover in their final JLT Community Series match, thumping North Melbourne by 70 points.

Final score

Richmond Tigers 19.14 (128)

North Melbourne Kangaroos 8.10 (58)

Match preview:

The reigning premiers the Richmond Tigers host the North Melbourne Kangaroos in the last match of the preseason for both clubs. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match at Ikon Park on Wednesday night, starting from 7:05pm AEDT.

These teams had vastly different fortunes in 2017 and that looks likely to be the case once again in 2018.

Richmond will be hoping to compete for the premiership once again and aiming at a top four finish, while most have North Melbourne pegged as a wooden spoon contender, and not unreasonably so.

Both sides are putting in fairly strong lineups for this match and looking to get a good performance in before Round 1.

Richmond are missing Daniel Rioli, Bachar Houli and Dion Prestia, but otherwise have most of their regulars named in the side.

Shai Bolton will get another crack after kicking three goals against Essendon in Richmond’s first match, and might be able to lock in a Round 1 spot with another big performance.

North Melbourne’s only major absentee for the match is Luke McDonald who is being rested.

They look to have a clean bill of health at the moment with the exception of Sam Wright who is still on the sidelines. Jy Simpkin and Mason Wood return from injury, and Taylor Garner is in the side too.

Luke Davies-Uniacke will get another chance to impress and hopefully earn himself a Round 1 debut, while rookie-listed Tom Murphy will also get a crack.

Prediction

Although the Tigers are missing a few of their stars, their lineup still looks more than strong enough to give North’s young side a comfortable defeat.

Richmond Tigers by 42.

