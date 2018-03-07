Richmond Tigers vs North Melbourne Kangaroos: JLT Community Series AFL live scores, blog

Match result:
The Richmond Tigers showed no signs of any premiership hangover in their final JLT Community Series match, thumping North Melbourne by 70 points.
Final score
Richmond Tigers 19.14 (128)
North Melbourne Kangaroos 8.10 (58)
Match preview:
The reigning premiers the Richmond Tigers host the North Melbourne Kangaroos in the last match of the preseason for both clubs. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match at Ikon Park on Wednesday night, starting from 7:05pm AEDT.
These teams had vastly different fortunes in 2017 and that looks likely to be the case once again in 2018.
Richmond will be hoping to compete for the premiership once again and aiming at a top four finish, while most have North Melbourne pegged as a wooden spoon contender, and not unreasonably so.
Both sides are putting in fairly strong lineups for this match and looking to get a good performance in before Round 1.
Richmond are missing Daniel Rioli, Bachar Houli and Dion Prestia, but otherwise have most of their regulars named in the side.
Shai Bolton will get another crack after kicking three goals against Essendon in Richmond’s first match, and might be able to lock in a Round 1 spot with another big performance.
North Melbourne’s only major absentee for the match is Luke McDonald who is being rested.
They look to have a clean bill of health at the moment with the exception of Sam Wright who is still on the sidelines. Jy Simpkin and Mason Wood return from injury, and Taylor Garner is in the side too.
Luke Davies-Uniacke will get another chance to impress and hopefully earn himself a Round 1 debut, while rookie-listed Tom Murphy will also get a crack.
Prediction
Although the Tigers are missing a few of their stars, their lineup still looks more than strong enough to give North’s young side a comfortable defeat.
Richmond Tigers by 42.
9:43pm
Josh Elliott said | 9:43pm | ! Report
Full Time
Well, not the funnest night of my life as a North Melbourne fan! A strong showing by Richmond, they ground North to a pulp and kicked goals at will.
Richmond Tigers: 19.14 (128)
North Melbourne Kangaroos: 8.10 (58)
9:57pm
AdelaideDocker said | 9:57pm | ! Report
There’s fun nights as a Kangaroos fan?
😉
9:42pm
Josh Elliott said | 9:42pm | ! Report
Behind
Another from Butler, he misses this one.
Richmond Tigers: 19.14 (128)
North Melbourne Kangaroos: 8.10 (58)
9:40pm
Josh Elliott said | 9:40pm | ! Report
Goal
Great little tap on from Shane Edwards assists Dan Butler to kick a ripping goal. Tigers playing like millionaires – and winning like them too.
Richmond Tigers: 19.13 (127)
North Melbourne Kangaroos: 8.10 (58)
9:38pm
Josh Elliott said | 9:38pm | ! Report
Behind
Callum Moore takes a nice mark up forward, misses a shot he really should’ve nailed.
Richmond Tigers: 18.13 (121)
North Melbourne Kangaroos: 8.10 (58)
9:37pm
Josh Elliott said | 9:37pm | ! Report
Behind
Nice intercept from Cam Zurhaar but he blazes away with the shot on goal, just a behind.
Richmond Tigers: 18.12 (120)
North Melbourne Kangaroos: 8.10 (58)
9:36pm
Josh Elliott said | 9:36pm | ! Report
Behind
Shai Botlon has another ping on goal, he’s been good tonight but only managed 1.4.
Richmond Tigers: 18.12 (120)
North Melbourne Kangaroos: 8.9 (57)
9:33pm
Josh Elliott said | 9:33pm | ! Report
Goal
Callum Moore adds another one for the Tigers.
Richmond Tigers: 18.11 (119)
North Melbourne Kangaroos: 8.9 (57)
9:31pm
Josh Elliott said | 9:31pm | ! Report
Goal
Nice bender from Dan Butler turns out to be a goal.
Richmond Tigers: 17.11 (113)
North Melbourne Kangaroos: 8.9 (57)