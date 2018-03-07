 

Richmond Tigers vs North Melbourne Kangaroos: JLT Community Series AFL live scores, blog

By Josh Elliott, 7 Mar 2018

    Richmond vs. North Melbourne
    Ikon Park
    JLT Community Series March 7, 2018
    Richmond 128, North Melbourne 58
    Richmond North Melbourne
     SG B Pts SG B Pts
    Q103422   0 3321
    Q208654   0 4731
    Q30131088   0 7850
    Q401914128   0 81058

    Match result:

    The Richmond Tigers showed no signs of any premiership hangover in their final JLT Community Series match, thumping North Melbourne by 70 points.

    Final score
    Richmond Tigers 19.14 (128)
    North Melbourne Kangaroos 8.10 (58)

    Match preview:

    The reigning premiers the Richmond Tigers host the North Melbourne Kangaroos in the last match of the preseason for both clubs. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match at Ikon Park on Wednesday night, starting from 7:05pm AEDT.

    These teams had vastly different fortunes in 2017 and that looks likely to be the case once again in 2018.

    Richmond will be hoping to compete for the premiership once again and aiming at a top four finish, while most have North Melbourne pegged as a wooden spoon contender, and not unreasonably so.

    Both sides are putting in fairly strong lineups for this match and looking to get a good performance in before Round 1.

    Richmond are missing Daniel Rioli, Bachar Houli and Dion Prestia, but otherwise have most of their regulars named in the side.

    Shai Bolton will get another crack after kicking three goals against Essendon in Richmond’s first match, and might be able to lock in a Round 1 spot with another big performance.

    North Melbourne’s only major absentee for the match is Luke McDonald who is being rested.

    They look to have a clean bill of health at the moment with the exception of Sam Wright who is still on the sidelines. Jy Simpkin and Mason Wood return from injury, and Taylor Garner is in the side too.

    Luke Davies-Uniacke will get another chance to impress and hopefully earn himself a Round 1 debut, while rookie-listed Tom Murphy will also get a crack.

    Prediction
    Although the Tigers are missing a few of their stars, their lineup still looks more than strong enough to give North’s young side a comfortable defeat.

    Richmond Tigers by 42.

    Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the JLT Community Series match between the Richmond Tigers and the North Melbourne Kangaroos at Ikon Park on Wednesday night, starting from 7:05pm AEDT.

    Live Score Updates

    Scores updated each minute. REFRESH NOW

    Events
    Quarter 1
    2' BEHIND - Shai Bolton (Richmond)
    4' BEHIND - Kayne Turner (North Melbourne)
    5' BEHIND - Rushed (Richmond)
    8' GOAL - Ben Brown (North Melbourne)
    10' BEHIND - Jayden Short (Richmond)
    12' GOAL - Shai Bolton (Richmond)
    13' GOAL - Todd Goldstein (North Melbourne)
    14' BEHIND - Jack Riewoldt (Richmond)
    17' BEHIND - Mason Wood (North Melbourne)
    19' BEHIND - Jarrad Waite (North Melbourne)
    21' GOAL - Jarrad Waite (North Melbourne)
    24' GOAL - Kamdyn McIntosh (Richmond)
    29' GOAL - Jack Riewoldt (Richmond)
    Quarter 2
    2' BEHIND - Rushed (North Melbourne)
    5' GOAL - Taylor Garner (North Melbourne)
    7' BEHIND - Rushed (Richmond)
    10' GOAL - Kane Lambert (Richmond)
    11' GOAL - Josh Caddy (Richmond)
    15' BEHIND - Shaun Higgins (North Melbourne)
    16' BEHIND - Mason Wood (North Melbourne)
    17' GOAL - Kane Lambert (Richmond)
    20' BEHIND - Shaun Higgins (North Melbourne)
    21' BEHIND - Shai Bolton (Richmond)
    22' GOAL - Sam Lloyd (Richmond)
    24' GOAL - Kane Lambert (Richmond)
    Quarter 3
    1' GOAL - Jacob Townsend (Richmond)
    3' BEHIND - Jack Ziebell (North Melbourne)
    6' GOAL - Jack Riewoldt (Richmond)
    8' GOAL - Josh Caddy (Richmond)
    9' GOAL - Trent Cotchin (Richmond)
    12' BEHIND - Jacob Townsend (Richmond)
    15' GOAL - Kayne Turner (North Melbourne)
    17' BEHIND - Dan Butler (Richmond)
    18' BEHIND - Shaun Grigg (Richmond)
    21' BEHIND - Jack Graham (Richmond)
    24' GOAL - Shaun Higgins (North Melbourne)
    29' GOAL - Callum Moore (Richmond)
    30' GOAL - Nathan Hrovat (North Melbourne)
    Quarter 4
    6' GOAL - Jarrad Waite (North Melbourne)
    10' GOAL - Jason Castagna (Richmond)
    12' BEHIND - Cameron Zurhaar (North Melbourne)
    13' GOAL - Shaun Grigg (Richmond)
    17' GOAL - Kane Lambert (Richmond)
    19' BEHIND - Ivan Soldo (Richmond)
    20' GOAL - Dan Butler (Richmond)
    22' GOAL - Callum Moore (Richmond)
    24' BEHIND - Shai Bolton (Richmond)
    25' BEHIND - Cameron Zurhaar (North Melbourne)
    27' BEHIND - Callum Moore (Richmond)
    28' GOAL - Dan Butler (Richmond)
    30' BEHIND - Jason Castagna (Richmond)

    • Editor

      9:43pm
      Josh Elliott said | 9:43pm | ! Report

      Full Time
      Well, not the funnest night of my life as a North Melbourne fan! A strong showing by Richmond, they ground North to a pulp and kicked goals at will.

      Richmond Tigers: 19.14 (128)
      North Melbourne Kangaroos: 8.10 (58)

      Reply
    • Editor

      9:42pm
      Josh Elliott said | 9:42pm | ! Report

      Behind
      Another from Butler, he misses this one.

      Richmond Tigers: 19.14 (128)
      North Melbourne Kangaroos: 8.10 (58)

      Reply
    • Editor

      9:40pm
      Josh Elliott said | 9:40pm | ! Report

      Goal
      Great little tap on from Shane Edwards assists Dan Butler to kick a ripping goal. Tigers playing like millionaires – and winning like them too.

      Richmond Tigers: 19.13 (127)
      North Melbourne Kangaroos: 8.10 (58)

      Reply
    • Editor

      9:38pm
      Josh Elliott said | 9:38pm | ! Report

      Behind
      Callum Moore takes a nice mark up forward, misses a shot he really should’ve nailed.

      Richmond Tigers: 18.13 (121)
      North Melbourne Kangaroos: 8.10 (58)

      Reply
    • Editor

      9:37pm
      Josh Elliott said | 9:37pm | ! Report

      Behind
      Nice intercept from Cam Zurhaar but he blazes away with the shot on goal, just a behind.

      Richmond Tigers: 18.12 (120)
      North Melbourne Kangaroos: 8.10 (58)

      Reply
    • Editor

      9:36pm
      Josh Elliott said | 9:36pm | ! Report

      Behind
      Shai Botlon has another ping on goal, he’s been good tonight but only managed 1.4.

      Richmond Tigers: 18.12 (120)
      North Melbourne Kangaroos: 8.9 (57)

      Reply
    • Editor

      9:33pm
      Josh Elliott said | 9:33pm | ! Report

      Goal
      Callum Moore adds another one for the Tigers.

      Richmond Tigers: 18.11 (119)
      North Melbourne Kangaroos: 8.9 (57)

      Reply
    • Editor

      9:31pm
      Josh Elliott said | 9:31pm | ! Report

      Goal
      Nice bender from Dan Butler turns out to be a goal.

      Richmond Tigers: 17.11 (113)
      North Melbourne Kangaroos: 8.9 (57)

      Reply
