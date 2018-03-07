South Africa displays dogged determination

The fourth innings of the first Test in Durban between South Africa and Australia was an enthralling contest.

South Africa was in trouble at 5 for 136. The winning target of 417 set by the Aussies appeared to be insurmountable.

Batsmen Aiden Markram and Quinton de Kock forged a good partnership for the sixth wicket. The South African batsmen displayed courage, determination and mental fortitude and looked to value their wickets as they brought stability to the South African batting.

Markram and de Kock attacked with vigour and showed no fear. It was a spectacle that was impossible to stop watching; the two South African batsmen were doggedly resolute, making the game a fantastic spectacle for the neutral.

Unfortunately for the South Africans, Markram lost his wicket to the bowling of Mitch Marsh. The Aussies presented some resilience, in spite of the runs required by the South Africans to obtain victory falling to under 150 runs.

The South Africans lost four wickets for seven runs to put Australia back into control. Mitchell Starc managed to take three wickets in a row and was on a hat-trick. The credit has to go to the Aussies for fighting back and regaining the ascendancy.

Starc was majestic; he cleaned up three of the tailenders and just about single handily won the first Test match for the Aussies, in quick time taking three wickets in an over that was also a maiden over.

South Africa did extremely well to reel in the total set by the Aussies. Morne Morkel exhibited great mental fortitude and toughness to cling to a glimmer of hope for the South Africans. The South Africans offered a large amount of resoluteness irrespective of the scoreboard and were tenacious in pursuit of what was seemed to be an impossible target.

South Africa somehow managed to reach stumps on day four without Australia claiming the ten wickets required for victory. In spite of it looking like the game was over the South Africans finished the day with a solitary wicket remaining and didn’t appear to be giving up in spite of the scoreboard.

What looked like being a foregone conclusion turned into an entertaining contest between bat and ball. South Africa survived just over 12 overs for the last wicket. Morkel and de Kock were in survival mode, but to no avail, as the inevitable last wicket fell when Hazlewood produced a sublime delivery that dismissed de Kock.

South Africa will take a lot of positives out of the first Test as they prevented a shellacking and showed some fight that will be good for their morale leading into the next three Test matches.