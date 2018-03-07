Sydney FC vs Kashima Antlers: Asian Champions League live scores, blog

Sydney FC and Kashima Antlers meet on match day three of the 2018 Asian Champions League at Allianz Stadium. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from the match on Wednesday night at Allianz Stadium, starting from 7:30pm (AEDT).

After a much improved performance in the draw with Shanghai, Sydney FC will look to nab all three points and vault themselves up the group standings with a win against Japanese opposition tonight.

The biggest challenge to that goal will be the simple fact that Kashima Antlers took all three against Suwon Bluewings on match day two, a team that outclassed Sydney in their opening match of the competition.

Defensive errors cost Sydney a fortnight ago and if they are able to rebuild their fortress at the back, they do have the weapons up front to trouble most teams. The Antlers are a quality team and will probably look to sit patiently, away from home, knowing that a point against the best team in Australia would be a solid result.

In saying that, any frailties at the back will be pounced upon in typical Japanese style with brisk ball movement and counter attacks that have proven so common in the Asian Champions League to this point.

Prediction

Sydney’s pride was hurt after the first match of the competition and they responded well in the second. Graham Arnold will look to get even more out of his team, knowing full well that anything less than a draw here will make qualifying through the group stage near impossible.

Sydney FC 1 Kashima Antlers 1

