Sydney FC vs Kashima Antlers: Asian Champions League live scores, blog

Sydney FC and Kashima Antlers meet on match day three of the 2018 Asian Champions League at Allianz Stadium. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from the match on Wednesday night at Allianz Stadium, starting from 7:30pm (AEDT).
After a much improved performance in the draw with Shanghai, Sydney FC will look to nab all three points and vault themselves up the group standings with a win against Japanese opposition tonight.
The biggest challenge to that goal will be the simple fact that Kashima Antlers took all three against Suwon Bluewings on match day two, a team that outclassed Sydney in their opening match of the competition.
Defensive errors cost Sydney a fortnight ago and if they are able to rebuild their fortress at the back, they do have the weapons up front to trouble most teams. The Antlers are a quality team and will probably look to sit patiently, away from home, knowing that a point against the best team in Australia would be a solid result.
In saying that, any frailties at the back will be pounced upon in typical Japanese style with brisk ball movement and counter attacks that have proven so common in the Asian Champions League to this point.
Prediction
Sydney’s pride was hurt after the first match of the competition and they responded well in the second. Graham Arnold will look to get even more out of his team, knowing full well that anything less than a draw here will make qualifying through the group stage near impossible.
Sydney FC 1 Kashima Antlers 1
10:31pm
Cousin Claudio said | 10:31pm | ! Report
Promised so much but delivered nothing.
Zero goals and zero points at home is very disappointing.
The defensive oganisation and marking was very poor in both games.
Oh well, eyes back on the Golden Toilet Seat.
9:40pm
Stuart Thomas said | 9:40pm | ! Report
Kashima Antlers have beaten Sydney FC at Allianz Stadium in what could be the death knell for the locals. Sydney were seeking three points to loom back into Asian Champions League contention yet it was not to be.
Despite considerable stakes at play, the first half saw nothing of substance from both teams. It was only within five minutes of the break, when Doi found the net for the visitors after a rather freakish back heel from a firm cross, that the first forty five saw life.
What was alarming for Sydney was the lack of physical presence on the ball as it entered the box. The scoreline probably flattered the visitors after a bland first half yet the second period offered hope.
The teams produced a far more entertaining product in the second half, and Sydney had two clear cut chances that they failed to convert, as the Japanese seemed to sit on their lead.
After consistent attack and a decent percentage of possession, Sydney were eventually exposed at the back and Ueda headed home at the back post.
The match was tighter than a clear 2-0 victory yet the Antlers were professional and clinical whereas Sydney were clumsy and wasteful. A common problem for Australian teams in the Asian Champions League.
Kashima now sit atop the group and Sydney appear forlorn.
Sydney FC 0 Kashima Antlers 2
9:29pm
Stuart Thomas said | 9:29pm | ! Report
Did Graham Arnold just call the A-League a mickey mouse competition? Did I just hear that?
9:45pm
Pauly said | 9:45pm | ! Report
Events in the Hunter recently suggest otherwise
9:52pm
Paul said | 9:52pm | ! Report
He should have called the A-league referees Mickey Mouse.
9:24pm
Stuart Thomas said | 9:24pm | ! Report
Full Time
90‘ – Well played Kashima and a deserved victory. Thanks for being on board tonight and don’t forget to jump over to Scott Pryde’s call of the Melbourne Victory vs Kawasake Frontale match that is currently underway.
Sydney FC: 0
Kashima Antlers: 2
9:23pm
jamesb said | 9:23pm | ! Report
Popa knew how to coach in Asia. Arnold is clueless. If Arnold is the next Socceroos coach, it could get disastrous.
9:27pm
Stuart Thomas said | 9:27pm | ! Report
Jamesb, I am lost as to what happens now. Arnold is struggling but Poppa is rubbish in my view. I am lost. Guide me on this one.
9:22pm
Stuart Thomas said | 9:22pm | ! Report
Full Time
93‘ – It is over here in Sydney, as the home fans boo the result and the best team in the country are long odds on to make the second phase of the ACL for 2018.
Sydney FC: 0
Kashima Antlers: 2
9:20pm
Stuart Thomas said | 9:20pm | ! Report
<strongl
92‘ – Into the third minute of extra time.
Sydney FC: 0
Kashima Antlers: 2
9:18pm
Mark said | 9:18pm | ! Report
Arnold coaching himself out of contention for the Socceroos job with every ACL game
9:22pm
Pauly said | 9:22pm | ! Report
All hail King Bert
9:27pm
Kangajets said | 9:27pm | ! Report
Get Ernie alongside Bert .
9:25pm
Stuart Thomas said | 9:25pm | ! Report
I’m starting to agree.
9:18pm
Stuart Thomas said | 9:18pm | ! Report
<strol
89‘ – The final minute is on us and Nakamura comes off for Kashima as Mishao comes on.
Sydney FC: 0
Kashima Antlers: 2
9:16pm
Stuart Thomas said | 9:16pm | ! Report
Goal
87‘ – Kashima double their lead as Ueda heads home at the back post after the flick on from Yamaguchi. Brilliant goal.
Sydney FC: 0
Kashima Antlers: 2
9:19pm
Kangajets said | 9:19pm | ! Report
5 defending against 2 attackers at the corner but ..