Ten-man Jets flex their substantial muscle

Newcastle’s fine 2-1 win over Sydney FC was all the more remarkable for how much of it was spent a man down, following Roy O’Donovan’s early red card.
It is a footballing cliche that is harder to play against ten men, but it proved accurate here. Sydney struggled to break the Jets down in open play. Ernie Merrick’s side pressed well, defended deep when they needed to, and maintained a constant attacking threat.
Pressing is not associated with playing with ten men, because it requires more energy, makes a team more vulnerable if the opposition play through the press, and it is more difficult to cover more of the pitch with one fewer player. Yet there are counter-arguments to each of these.
Effective pressing, even with ten men, can tire an opponent forced to attack against constant closing down – and if a team can win the ball higher up the pitch, the closer they are to their opposition goal. After the red card, the Jets played in a 4-2-3 formation, with energetic playmakers Riley McGree and Dimitri Petratos tucked in behind powerful forward Andrew Nabbout.
McGree and Petratos defended narrow, blocking passes into Milos Ninkovic and Adrian Mierzejewski, who made their typical movements inside into the half-spaces. The narrowness of McGree and Petratos was similar to the way Suwon Bluewings defended in a narrow 5-2-3, which was successful at nullifying Sydney’s usual build-up play.
Crucially, when Sydney moved the ball to one side, the Jets closed down collectively, and narrow. The opposite winger would move infield, locking up the Sky Blues’ central midfielders and preventing them from being able to switch the play, while the back four moved high up the pitch, reducing the space between the lines.
As previously discussed, Nigel Boogaard and Nikolai Topor-Stanley have impressed this season with their willingness to defend high. Their ability to do so here meant the Jets were able to press at certain moments, and stop Sydney from establishing rhythm or control of the game.
At other moments though, the Jets did have to defend deeper. When this occurred, they showed their adaptability. The central midfielders protected the space in front of the back four, while McGree tracked the forward runs of his direct opponent, right-back Luke Wilkshire (so that the Jets formation sometimes looked like a 4-3-2).
Petratos didn’t do the same against David Carney on the opposite side – possibly because Carney did not get forward quite as regularly as Wilkshire, but also perhaps because Merrick wanted to maintain an attacking threat. By keeping Petratos high, the Jets were able to use him and Nabbout as out-balls on the counter-attack.
This was perhaps the most impressive part of Newcastle’s performance. Their ability to progress forward and push Sydney back meant they never defended or suffered for long periods. It also meant Sydney couldn’t establish the tempo of the game.
Nabbout, in particular, was highly effective on the counter-attack. He constantly made peeling runs off the shoulder of the opposition back four, attacking space in behind. The Jets could play longer balls from the back in anticipation of these runs, with Nabbout physically able to control passes in the air or when one-on-one with a defender.
Even in the moments where Nabbout did not necessarily receive the ball, these forward runs were crucial, as they forced Sydney’s back four deeper, which opened up more space between the lines. Most importantly, he was able to dribble forward purposefully and drive at opposition defenders, even when outnumbered – most memorably for the winning goal.
Newcastle have succeeded this season not because they have excelled at one particular tactical approach, but because of their general, all-round, positive football. They are most effective on the counter-attack through the pace and trickery of their front four. They can press high and defend deep, and possess great mobility – particularly in midfield, where Stefan Ugarkovic has been excellent and reliable in a defensive midfield role.
This famous win over Sydney was a case study of their tactical strengths and flexibility this season, and the manner of victory – against the odds, backed by a vocal local crowd and with the feeling of energy, purpose and hunger – is what has made them the highlight of this A-League season.
March 7th 2018 @ 7:48am
Fadida said
As ever and interesting read Tim.
The way Jets make forward runs this season is in stark contrast to what I’ve seen in each of my previous seasons here.
Typically. previous teams have had a front 3 all showing to feet, compressing their own play, the lack of penetrating runs allowing opponents to push up their defensive line, further compressing play.
March 7th 2018 @ 8:05am
Griffo said
Yes I don’t think I’ve heard the crowd boo their own team this year for not putting a through ball through to a player making a forward run between the lines.
This team looks for that run and uses it at every opportunity. Previous ones wouldn’t dare to give away possession.
March 7th 2018 @ 8:00am
Griffo said
Thanks Tim, brilliant as always.
Overall I’ll say this: the difference Merrick has made between this season, and any previous season really for a while, was summed up in his post match presser by wanting the team to perhaps sit back a little and protect the lead.
They didn’t.
I think they couldn’t because their overall instinct is to attack. They don’t need much encouragement to do so.
Previously the Jets would naturally sit back, keep possession, and try to absorb the opponents attack, and hope they could break on the counter, and did so meekly and with methodical patience with few shots on goal.
The team didn’t need much encouragement to do this, mainly because they were setup in this way by previous coaches (arguably the exception was Scott Miller to some degree) who took a dim view of any variation.
That team would have been rolled 3 or 4 nil on Saturday, perhaps in front of 14k crowd left disappointed by a lack of fight and creative chances.
Merrick is the antithesis of that setup, and he only has himself to blame for the way the team has played, and for not sitting back hoping to get a draw with a 10-player team against the league leaders.
March 7th 2018 @ 8:06am
Fadida said
Agree
March 7th 2018 @ 8:26am
Rick Disnick said
Great read, Tim.
It was a fascinating game and once again reinforces why counter-attacking football is one of the most effective and entertaining game styles.
The Jets have the most efficient game plan I’ve seen this year — probably the reason they coped so well with one man down.
Looking forward to the finals where we’ll hopefully see two contrasting styles lock horns again.
March 7th 2018 @ 8:30am
Kangajets said
Fantastic read
The running off the ball by the jets players to open up space for passing is terrific to watch when at the ground .
Bang , the jets are on the counter and they options left right and centre . As seen in the last 5 minutes against Sydney , players like the left back Georgievski and defending midfielder Ugarkovic were still in the attacking third having shots at goal .
To be brave and bold in attack …. why don’t more teams play football like this …..
Maybe you can answer JB?
March 7th 2018 @ 9:20am
Kangajets said
With Nabbout leaving
Boogard done for the season and O’Donovan suspension for 2 weeks . This will be another test of Ernie Merrick coaching prowess .
The 3 obvious next in line are Champness to play as a number 9 , with magree to push into Nabbout role .
Rodriguez to slot into magree role or the possibility of Hoffman once again going forward with vujkica coming into left back and Georgievski to right back.
Lachie Jackson appears the only fit for boogard position, hopefully topper Stanley can give Jackson the confidence to play above himself.
3 Australian teenagers to the rescue in Champness, magree and Jackson.
Undoubtedly Merrick is the right coach to give these players the self belief and continue the fairytale.
March 7th 2018 @ 10:45am
R King said
A good read Tim, can I just add, as a neutral I thought this was, along with the Cup Final, by far the most entertaining games of the season so far. I say so far because coming into the run home, and with Victory, Roar and the Reds plus City to a degree getting set for some finals action I expect to see entertaining football for us all.