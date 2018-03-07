Where to for the Warriors?

This Auckland-based club is at a distinct crossroads.

They have been starved for success despite showing such strong signs not that long ago.

This was the time that the key contributors to that success should have been identified. It started at the top of the coaching tree with the effervescent Ivan Cleary.

The cool, calm and calculated former goal kicking centre or fullback had the Warriors on top of the premiership ladder and into a grand final.

This is where the joy ended.

The Warriors have lacked any positive consistency on and off the field since they parted ways with Cleary, an ending that didn’t need to happen.

For some reason, the Warriors were not quick or willing to extend the coaching contract, but Cleary was hoping to discuss a longer-term arrangement.

Cleary, as well as being one of the games great coaches, is also a great family man. His reasons for staying longer in Auckland also included his thoughts on son Nathan completing his high school studies.

No deal could be reached and Cleary took off at the end of the season and into a five year deal with the Penrith Panthers.

Cleary should have been retained.

The style and substance he introduced to the Warriors has been seen sparingly since. The clever Cleary promoted making metres but also allowed for some more lateral play and encouraged offloads early in sets.

He also was able to build a side that responded to the benefits of fast, flowing rugby league.

Fast forward to 2018 and coach Stephen Kearney is tasked with guiding the Warriors back to finals football.

Kearney is a former Kiwi captain and a veteran of 45 Test matches.

He also played in 264 first grade matches so has plenty of experience of what is required to compete in this high powered competition.

Kearney is a World Cup-winning coach, at just his second NRL club as a head coach.

The Eels went from bad to worse under Kearney’s watch, but after parting ways, Kearney went on to hold important clipboards for two of the world’s supercoaches, Wayne Bennett at the Broncos and Craig Bellamy at the Storm.

The 45-year-old coach is credentialled, the squad has a strong New Zealand player base led by the new $5 million investment, fullback Roger Tuivasa-Sheck.

This is the toughest rugby league competition in the world, and we are yet to see if Kearney has assembled a premiership winning squad of 25 around the world-class Tuivasa-Sheck.

He looks to be some way through his planning though, he is a keen recruiter and his attempt to build depth in positions will be key as injuries inevitably do strike during the course of the season.

The former Randwick and Wellington second rower is under immense pressure this season, as the Warriors are charged with re-lighting the hopes and dreams of New Zealand rugby league.

This isn’t fair on one club, but the life of rugby league hangs in their hands. With an upward trend on the ladder, locals would start to believe again. Take us back to the top – just near it will do.