Adelaide were exposed in the grand final. Their response will define 2018

For the second year in a row, the best team of the season fell at the final hurdle. For the Adelaide Crows, the manner of the defeat could define it for a decade. Or it could be a minor footnote in a storied premiership.
Almost overnight, the Adelaide Crows have earned the unwelcome title of fourth longest active premiership drought in the AFL. It has been 20 years since the Crows last won the biggest game of the year, their historic back-to-back premiership now a clear generation ago.
They’ve had a plethora of opportunities since then. A dozen finals campaigns have come and gone, with just one of them bringing more than one win. That was last year’s run, which ended the moment captain Taylor Walker adopted the team’s quirky (not a complement) power stance during the national anthem.
Right up to that point – and it wasn’t Tex’s stance that killed them, although it didn’t help – Adelaide looked and felt like a premier. They were the stand out team in a year where there was no real stand out team in a traditional sense. The Crows finished on 15 wins and one draw, the fewest wins for a minor premier since 1997 (coincidentally, the year Adelaide won their first premiership).
What made the Crows so good, and so different, was the way the club decimated their peers. Adelaide had a net margin of 30.8 points per game against the teams ranked second to seventh; just one other club had a positive differential (Essendon, +1 points per game). It came to the fore in the Crows’ finals campaign: shellackings of both GWS and Geelong – particularly the latter.
Under the hood, Adelaide was powered by a refined offence-first scheme centred on fast counter attack to a well structured forward line. Their depth chart is stacked with rangy outside midfielders and what we’d traditionally call half back flankers, all drilled on the angles to run and kick, and the space to be in to enable the quick counter.
The Crows defended deep in their back 50, spending their energy on building counter attacks rather than zoning through the middle of the ground. They pressed as hard as anyone once they had the ball in their forward 50, on the relatively rare occasion that an entry didn’t lead to a score. Adelaide conceded 3.7 per cent more inside 50s per minute of opposition possession in 2017, the worst rate in the league.
That is a matter of style, not causal relevance, which is all a lot of the AFL statistics we are granted access to can tell us. Here’s another: in wins, Adelaide executed 6.8 disposals per minute of possession last season, the fewest in the league which hints at their need for speed. In losses? That cratered to 9.3, the most in the league, and the biggest differential by some way.
In equal parts, it hints at the strength and weakness at the heart of Adelaide’s system. The system that was exposed by Richmond on grand final day.
Kick in the guts
The newest left-hand side contributor Adrian Polykandrites‘ debut column as an AFL expert got me so fired up to watch the first quarter of last year’s grand final that I did exactly that. His boxing analogy was entirely appropriate, and encapsulates the game as well as any other analysis I’ve seen.
Simply, Richmond executed a defensive strategy that proved to be Adelaide’s kryptonite throughout their 2017 run. It was numbers around the ball, and a zoning scheme that dared the Crows to kick down the line rather than to the leading targets on right angles they favour.
Tigers’ coach Damien Hardwick learned this was the path to victory the hard way. Adelaide minced Richmond by 84 points in Round 6 – after which the doubters popped their heads briefly above the trenches – earning 112 more uncontested possessions and beating the Tigers at the contest by enough of a margin to take full toll. It was relentless, like a samurai slicing its way through an army of meat-headed invaders from the west.
Richmond did the opposite of what they did that day in the grand final. When the ball was in tight, it was numbers and quick hands. When it was in space, it was a kick-busting zone in the middle of the ground. When it was in Richmond’s forward 50, it was an extra mid-sized defender off the centre square at all costs, chopping off the counter attack. The results speak for themselves.
Playing the Crows this way cuts off their most potent weapon, in both attack and defence: quick ball movement. It was the question mark coming into the season, and emerged in the worst way during the biggest game of the season.
What was most shocking is the manner in which Adelaide wilted, given how well it almost always performed against the best teams of last year. That +30 point differential against 2017’s finalists is no joke, and in the main it was built on that slingshotting counter attacking style. The grand final was not the first example of this. Indeed, it shows up crystal clear looking at the data.
I’ve introduced the tackle rate statistic previously. It combines the number of tackles a team executes and the time their opponent has possession of the ball, standardised to a 50 minute rate (reflecting the average time in possession of a team).
Adelaide’s opponents had a tackle rate of 68.2 on the season, ranked eighth. In the grand final, Richmond laid 74 tackles per 50 minutes of possession. We can combine the tackle rate statistic with the ball movement pace statistic, and compare that to Adelaide’s wins and losses.
When both statistics were above Adelaide’s season average (i.e. their opponents tackled at a higher rate, and Adelaide had more disposals per minute of possession than their season average), Adelaide was 2-1-5 – five of their seven losses (including the grand final), and their lone draw, came when both conditions were met.
Taken together, the season-long success and failure in the moment should have given Don Pyke and his off field crew some pause over the off season. Adelaide were not one dimensional – they still chased and tackled, hard pressed when the ball entered their forward half, and won more than their fair share of stoppages across the ground – but it is clear their best way of playing is vulnerable to teams that plan well and execute even better.
Few teams will muster the ferocity Richmond powered itself with on grand final day on a Sunday afternoon in May. But for Adelaide, and the other band of high probability finalists, ensuring it has enough tools in its box to take all that comes in August and September.
The middle
For Adelaide, this starts in the middle of the ground. This time last year we all thought Adelaide’s weakest spot was its midfield group; plenty of flankers, a bit of pace, but light on the stereotypical ‘ballwinners’ that catch the eye and get the gaudy numbers.
The club has Rory Sloane, and at least one of the Crouch brothers would come on, but otherwise it looked a little thin. A preseason ACL tear to Cam Ellis-Yolman was met with more than the usual gusto.
Sloane went nuclear, Brad Crouch played more games than he’s every played before, Matt Crouch made the All Australian team (partially on account of Sloane’s work once he was tagged into oblivion), and the outside flankers developed a penchant for pinch hit contested ball winning they’d never really shown us before. Rory Laird took another ten steps towards the middle of the ground from his starting position as a back pocket, and suddenly the depth Adelaide was missing materialised in a matter of weeks.
To this group Adelaide has added a 29-year-old, never injured, extremely positionally versatile Bryce Gibbs. Slotting Gibbs into the line up will see him join a centre bounce crew of Sam Jacobs, Rory Sloane, Matt Crouch – relegating Brad Crouch to the bench in all likelihood, given Adelaide’s other structures forward and back – affords a top tier group that rivals any in the league. Most teams can throw out a starting quartet with two or three studs, but few have four like the Crows.
Gibbs’ arrival does more than give it a little boost at centre bounces. He can play that core role, or shift to the outside and play as a link man, or shift behind the play and run laterally as a half back, or in a pinch play on the half forward line as a threatening forward flanker. He’s potentially the key to a line up flexibility that has escaped the well-drilled Crows in the club’s recent run.
Adelaide’s high profile recruit played in his traditional centre position against Fremantle in the club’s JLT Series game against Fremantle. He had 28 touches and seven clearances, in just 75 per cent of a shorter game time.
There is no guarantee Gibbs plays through the middle all the time. The Crows will miss the influence of the long-kicking Brodie Smith in the defensive midfield zone, a position Gibbs could take up without much fuss. He could form a fascinating midfield-half back platoon rotation with Laird.
Shoring up the midfield will prove a useful off season activity, given there is some minor disruption at both pointy ends of the ground. The loss of Jake Lever is the loss of upside rather than an enormous downside, given he was largely a spare man defender, and the Crows have an abundance of tall defensive options. Charlie Cameron’s departure is more important, given he added a pacey line-breaking element to a forward line that is otherwise run by structural rules and regulations.
Adelaide have plenty of options here. Wayne Milera, Adelaide’s first pick in the 2015 draft, looked a lock for the spot until the rookie listed Lachlan Murphy burst onto the AFL stage in the Crows’ preseason game. Murphy’s straight line pace and quick trigger would be a useful asset if it could be harnessed regularly.
Bringing it all together
Last year Adelaide was not expected to contend for a premiership. The depth question was real, and the likes of Sydney, GWS, Geelong, and the Western Bulldogs were the fashionable choices for the flag. It didn’t take long for that veneer to fade. This year, Adelaide sits atop the premiership markets with the perennially favourite Swans.
Fundamentally, all we’ve done today is nitpick Adelaide’s ability to respond when their system is challenged. Otherwise, they look sound in every way. This will be Pyke’s third year in charge of the Crows, with 49 games under his belt as the senior coach. He knows his team. And perhaps more importantly, his team knows itself, the core having been assembled five years ago.
It enters 2018 with the second oldest and third most experienced list in the league; just two years ago the club was 13th in games played and eighth for average age. Cycles move quickly in the modern AFL.
The Crows have a chance to start the year on a very strong note; games against Richmond and Sydney (home and away respectively) pocket a first seven weeks that includes games against St Kilda, Collingwood, Gold Coast and Carlton. A first up Friday night date against Essendon looks like the match of the round from here. Starting the year with five wins from seven tries looks not just possible, but likely. Anything more and the Crows would be set up for a second straight top-four finish.
Like all of last year’s top four, Adelaide holds genuine and realistic premiership ambitions. The weight of 20 years of waiting sits on the shoulders of a team built to beat the best.
But, Richmond showed Adelaide is vulnerable. Their system can be broken. Adelaide has the means to respond; the Crows’ biggest question heading into season 2018 is choosing how to respond.
March 8th 2018 @ 6:29am
anon said | March 8th 2018 @ 6:29am
Grand Final day Adelaide were punished with an away game when they should have been rewarded with a home game, while Richmond were awarded with a home game when they should have been punished with an away game.
Mattician6x6 said | March 8th 2018 @ 8:19am
Adl players should of realised what was happening and adjusted. A bit of possession footy wouldn’t have hurt. Crows could’ve been five goals up by twenty min mark of second quarter, but instead butchered it so badly that once Richmond got a sniff it was all over red rover
We all know the rules and contracts in place and if your good enough you will win no matter that its at the MCG.
Pedro The Fisherman said | March 8th 2018 @ 9:10am
All true Mattician but Adelaide had to play away despite having finished top of the minor round whilst Richmond got an undeserved home grand final.
What are the statsitics on wins at Home v wins Away?
truetigerfan said | March 8th 2018 @ 9:29am
‘All true . . . ‘, yet you still can’t/won’t accept it! Grow up!
Mattician6x6 said | March 8th 2018 @ 9:33am
Seen it with wce aswell but to me it’s not an issue
Reservoir Animal said | March 8th 2018 @ 10:46am
The statistics show that venue need not be a barrier to a non-Victorian team winning a Grand Final.
Ground capacity statistics show that no venue in the country comes close to the MCG as far as capability to host a Grand Final is concerned.
Really? said | March 8th 2018 @ 9:24am
I mean, really?
This argument is absolutely rubbish. The grand final is held at the MCG, everyone knows it. Adelaide was not “punished”, they knew exactly what would occur when the started the season, and they know exactly whats going to happen this season should they make it.
mattyb said | March 8th 2018 @ 9:28am
Is there any other sport in the world where the side finishing 4th get a home GF against the side that finish 1st?
Or the year before when the side that finished 7th gets a home town GF against the side side that finish 1st?
Or a sport where members of another sport get 1/4 of the tickets to the game?
If we must keep having a GF so MCC members can attend we need to at least start playing the Grand Final over two legs,home and away.
March 8th 2018 @ 10:47am
Reservoir Animal said | March 8th 2018 @ 10:47am
“If we must keep having a GF so MCC members can attend”
Every venue has ground members. That’s a ridiculous comment.
Tim said | March 8th 2018 @ 8:42am
Leading up to the GF the Crows had one close game all year, against hawthorn in round 4 or 6. The Sydney game was close on the scoreboard but the Crows had the yips in front of goal and could have easily won by 40 points.
What the Crows need is some real close games where they have to dig in to the last minute. Even losing some, winning some would be good too.
Rex said | March 8th 2018 @ 9:29am
considering adelaides game plan is so easily stifled, as per your assessment, id be surprised if the crows win a game this year!!
truetigerfan said | March 8th 2018 @ 10:22am
Rex . . . please! Re-read the article. The author at no stage says Adelaide’s game plan is ‘easily’ stifled. If it were that easy all teams would do it. Fact is most sides can’t implement the strategies to successfully achieve this end. Don’t be so precious!
Ryan Buckland said | March 8th 2018 @ 10:47am
Yeah per the below, the reason Adelaide was so good was their system was so – hard- to stop. These are just words on a page. Actually implementing and executing something that can stop the Crows’ counterattacking system is really hard.
Greg Falk said | March 8th 2018 @ 9:44am
Time for Grand finals to be played on neutral territory. We have two fantastic ovals – one in Sydney and one in Melbourne. The AFL needs to use them – they always seem to get caught with their collective ‘bums’ out of the ground waiting for someone to kick them into action. The AFL needs to become proactive and more fully utilise the Sydney venue.
Cat said | March 8th 2018 @ 10:31am | ! Report
Cat said | March 8th 2018 @ 10:31am
mattyb said | March 8th 2018 @ 10:40am
Seems to be possible for a prelim final.
Reservoir Animal said | March 8th 2018 @ 10:48am
That’s because a prelim final is not a grand final.
AdelaideDocker said | March 8th 2018 @ 10:50am
Yeah, nah. Very much different to a GF.
You have a million and one more things to organise for a GF. The Parade, the commercial requirements, the broadcasting requirements, the flying thousands of fans into a city, the organising of corporate things.
It just seems to be a insurmountable task, not to mention a massive one.
AdelaideDocker said | March 8th 2018 @ 10:44am
Yup, there’s a whole range of logistical issues surrounding moving the Grand Final. I understand in a perfect world we’d be sharing it, but no other stadium has the capacity.
Also interesting that Greg mentions Sydney + Melbourne, and not Perth or Adelaide which are both better stadiums and a higher capacity?
Reservoir Animal said | March 8th 2018 @ 10:45am
What if they schedule the GF for a particular venue and then one of that venue’s co-tenants reaches the GF? How neutral is that?
Lamby said | March 8th 2018 @ 10:28am | ! Report
Lamby said | March 8th 2018 @ 10:28am
I have thought about this game a lot (and I am still not over it). But here are my thoughts on why we lost:
– Richmond learnt from the rnd 2 loss and changed their game plan.
– Richmond lost that game on turn-overs. They got punished by Adelaide at every turn-over.
– Richmond developed a game to restrict turn-overs AND restrict the damage done in the event of a turn-over.
– Richmond did this by changing the tempo of the game depending on where the ball was to ensure they had numbers where the ball was going to be.
– Everyone talks about the manic pressure in their forward line. This stops the ball coming out quickly but it is only 1/2 of the story.
– What not many people have focused on is how Richmond slowed the ball down from defense and take a VERY low risk approach from dangerous positions on the field. From deep in defense they continually held the ball up (if there were no obvious options) and kicked to a big pack on the boundary line. So they start again from a throw in on the wing – but it gives the defense time to man up and fill the holes so that a turn-over cannot hurt them.
– Richmond got better at this as the year went on – the players learnt their roles and Hardwick found the players to fit the system. And as the year went on they learnt to convert once they got the ball themselves.
The big question now is how do the Crows combat this? Pyke is a very good tactical coach – he developed the Weagles Web. So what can a team do?:
– Stop punching the ball. The random balls is what Richmond is expecting. The Richmond forwards are not trying to mark most of the time – they set up for a punch away from the pack. You don’t need big forwards when the opposition backs are putting the ball exactly where you have set up.
– Get fitter to get more numbers round the contest (yes, pretty obvious).
– ??? I am out of ideas. I am sure a lot of thought by a lot of coaches has gone into this and someone will counter it. They ALWAYS do.
Harsh Truth Harry said | March 8th 2018 @ 10:39am
Ryan, your article is very interesting but what you gloss over is a big fact. Don Pyke sat in his hands during the grand final like a kangaroo in Big Harry’s LED Lightforce spotlight. He was found out on the biggest stage of all. He sat there and no one I have heard in here can tell me ONE single move he made during that grand final as it was quickly being handed to Richmond. Let’s face it folks, Richmond hadn’t won a grannie in 37 years!!!! My son was born in 1980 and hadn’t seen them win one until 2017 and he is a grown man with kids himself! WHat a disgrace! But I digress. The only reason Rochmond got away with finally winning one was one main bloke, Don Pyke! Fair dinkum blokes, the SA government should have launched an inquisition into that! Pyke failed on the biggest stage of all and cost the Crows that flag. Now, this year they will be up against Woosha’s Bombers so it seems their opportunity has now passed. Disgraceful Pyke!