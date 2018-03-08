 

Arnold confirmed as post-World Cup Socceroos boss

AAP

    Sydney FC coach Graham Arnold is set to be named as long-term Socceroos boss on Thursday.

    In Australian football’s worst-kept secret, Arnold will take over from Dutchman Bert van Marwijk after the World Cup in Russia and is expected to see Australia through until the 2022 World Cup.

    That will include the Socceroos’ Asian Cup defence in the United Arab Emirates next January.

    Arnold has long been a favourite for the role on the back of his record-breaking success with the title-winning Sky Blues.

    The 54-year-old will leave the A-League club at the end of the season to return to the national team set-up for the first time since coaching the Socceroos for 12 months following the 2006 World Cup.

    The announcement is expected to come hours after Sydney were dealt a near-fatal Asian Champions League blow, losing to group opponents Kashima Antlers 2-0 at Allianz Stadium.

    The Crowd Says (39)

    • March 8th 2018 @ 8:08am
      Fadida said | March 8th 2018 @ 8:08am | ! Report

      There was a time where I thought this was a good move. His effort with Sydney outweighed his appalling personality. Having seen how easily outmaneuvered against better sides he’s been in the ACL, and how poor his game management was against the Jets I now have major reservations

      Reply
      • Roar Rookie

        March 8th 2018 @ 8:11am
        Waz said | March 8th 2018 @ 8:11am | ! Report

        I share the same misgivings. His domination of the HAL has been impressive but built on a consistent starting XI pretty much for two years, the ACL exposes the flaw in the extended squad but domestically it has worked. How will that translate at international level?

        Reply
      • Roar Rookie

        March 8th 2018 @ 8:30am
        Grobbelaar said | March 8th 2018 @ 8:30am | ! Report

        Yep. And how easily we forget how utterly inept the socceroos were at the ASian Cup 11 years ago, with perhaps the best socceroos squad ever assembled, failing to beat teams of no-names.

        Reply

        • March 8th 2018 @ 9:59am
          Nemesis said | March 8th 2018 @ 9:59am | ! Report

          Bit like the big nations of England were kicked out of Euro2016 by the no names of Iceland? The big names of Belgium were kicked out of Euro2016 by the no names of Wales?

          This is football. Might be rare in sports where they give you points for missing, but in football upsets happen in tournaments all the time.

          Reply

      • March 8th 2018 @ 9:31am
        KJ said | March 8th 2018 @ 9:31am | ! Report

        This. Is there truely no other options?

        His actual management has shown many weaknesses recently.

        Reply

        • March 8th 2018 @ 9:35am
          Fadida said | March 8th 2018 @ 9:35am | ! Report

          Arnold out!

          You heard it here first

          Reply
    • Roar Rookie

      March 8th 2018 @ 8:08am
      Waz said | March 8th 2018 @ 8:08am | ! Report

      If we have to have an Aussie cos h he is the only choice. Although I’ve been enjoying Bert so far.

      In terms of a replacement? Has Okon rulled himself out??

      Reply

      • March 8th 2018 @ 8:20am
        Fadida said | March 8th 2018 @ 8:20am | ! Report

        Okon’s ruled out by his inability to get results with CCM

        Reply

        • March 8th 2018 @ 8:52am
          Kangajets said | March 8th 2018 @ 8:52am | ! Report

          If okon has the money to buy a Bobo he would be getting results at ccm

          Reply

          • March 8th 2018 @ 11:01am
            AGO74 said | March 8th 2018 @ 11:01am | ! Report

            Arnie didn’t have the money for a Bobo at CCM.

            Reply

    • March 8th 2018 @ 8:18am
      Kangajets said | March 8th 2018 @ 8:18am | ! Report

      You have got to be kidding me …

      Reply
    • Roar Rookie

      March 8th 2018 @ 8:32am
      Stevo said | March 8th 2018 @ 8:32am | ! Report

      Cheapest of three quotes.

      Reply

      • March 8th 2018 @ 9:40am
        Fadida said | March 8th 2018 @ 9:40am | ! Report

        Ha!

        Reply

    • March 8th 2018 @ 9:11am
      Worried said | March 8th 2018 @ 9:11am | ! Report

      Gallop & Lowy have destroyed the A-League and now the Socceroos are their next target.
      What must we do to rid this countrys football of their scurge!
      Where are FIFA, they were going to fix this?
      It is time for a National Supporters STRIKE until they are gone!
      We cannot leave it up to FIFA or others to fix this.
      They MUST go and NOW!

      Reply

      • March 8th 2018 @ 9:42am
        Fadida said | March 8th 2018 @ 9:42am | ! Report

        Settle down. Worried by name, paranoid by nature. You honestly think FFA are “targetting” the NT???

        Arnold was someone who they felt was a)cheap but b) reliable

        Reply
      • Roar Rookie

        March 8th 2018 @ 9:43am
        Grobbelaar said | March 8th 2018 @ 9:43am | ! Report

        FIFA are going to do nothing.

        14 years ago the Commonwealth government handed one person the master keys to the safe, allowing him to re-key the lock as he saw fit. He did a good job. There is actually nothing anyone can do except bribe the seven smallest state federations to stop supporting the current gerrymander (and thus change the constitution within the auspices of Corporations Law).

        Reply
        • Roar Rookie

          March 8th 2018 @ 9:58am
          Waz said | March 8th 2018 @ 9:58am | ! Report

          Incorrect Mr. Football. Go back to watching Pepper Pig re-runs will you

          Reply

          • March 8th 2018 @ 10:24am
            Kangajets said | March 8th 2018 @ 10:24am | ! Report

            Pepper pig would have more ambition if she could run the Ffa .

            Peppa in
            Gallop out

            Reply
            • Roar Rookie

              March 8th 2018 @ 10:34am
              Waz said | March 8th 2018 @ 10:34am | ! Report

              oink oink hear hear

              Reply

              • March 8th 2018 @ 10:35am
                Fadida said | March 8th 2018 @ 10:35am | ! Report

                Pigs ar$e

    • March 8th 2018 @ 9:11am
      Buddy said | March 8th 2018 @ 9:11am | ! Report

      I don’t see too many alternatives. Governing body gets hammered for employing foreign coaches, they employ an aussie and get hammered. Ange has been castigated here and in many other places so when he has had a gutful of it and pulls the pin, a temporary overseas helper is recruited and at the same time to look after the next few years, the governing body set about recruiting an aussie coach with some street credibility and lo and behold, they find GA who managed to get CCM punching well above their weight and finally took Sydney FC to the top of the tree and kept them there.( this being where many thought they would be every season since day 1 of A League).
      I can’t claim to be a fan of the personality or the style but surely we can’t argue with the logic and we might just have to accept that we can’t have Pep or Klopp or Arsene Wenger or whichever coach is caught up in our daydreams. We might also have to accept that asian football is a lot stronger than many give credit for and that the A League doesn’t have the talent to steamroll the group phase and coast to the finals. Personally I thought we were very fortunate to win the Asian Cup in 2015 and we certainly were not playing the best football.
      Reality check time perhaps?

      Reply

      • March 8th 2018 @ 10:27am
        Kangajets said | March 8th 2018 @ 10:27am | ! Report

        Surely Wenger will be out of work soon at the gunners

        How much would a Wenger type coach cost ??

        Reply

        • March 8th 2018 @ 11:02am
          AGO74 said | March 8th 2018 @ 11:02am | ! Report

          1 month of Wenger level coach would be equivalent to 1 year of Arnie salary.

          Reply

      • March 8th 2018 @ 10:39am
        Fadida said | March 8th 2018 @ 10:39am | ! Report

        Good point.

        Except for the suggestion that Postecoglu was unfairly criticized. The last 12 months were rotten, poor selections, tactics, performances and results.

        He wanted a football discussion, nay begged for one, when he was flying high. As soon as we started to struggle the same discussion became uncomfortable and he ran for it.

        Reply
