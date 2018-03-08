Arnold confirmed as post-World Cup Socceroos boss

Sydney FC coach Graham Arnold is set to be named as long-term Socceroos boss on Thursday.
In Australian football’s worst-kept secret, Arnold will take over from Dutchman Bert van Marwijk after the World Cup in Russia and is expected to see Australia through until the 2022 World Cup.
That will include the Socceroos’ Asian Cup defence in the United Arab Emirates next January.
Arnold has long been a favourite for the role on the back of his record-breaking success with the title-winning Sky Blues.
The 54-year-old will leave the A-League club at the end of the season to return to the national team set-up for the first time since coaching the Socceroos for 12 months following the 2006 World Cup.
The announcement is expected to come hours after Sydney were dealt a near-fatal Asian Champions League blow, losing to group opponents Kashima Antlers 2-0 at Allianz Stadium.
March 8th 2018 @ 8:08am
Fadida said | March 8th 2018 @ 8:08am | ! Report
There was a time where I thought this was a good move. His effort with Sydney outweighed his appalling personality. Having seen how easily outmaneuvered against better sides he’s been in the ACL, and how poor his game management was against the Jets I now have major reservations
March 8th 2018 @ 8:11am
Waz said | March 8th 2018 @ 8:11am | ! Report
I share the same misgivings. His domination of the HAL has been impressive but built on a consistent starting XI pretty much for two years, the ACL exposes the flaw in the extended squad but domestically it has worked. How will that translate at international level?
March 8th 2018 @ 8:30am
Grobbelaar said | March 8th 2018 @ 8:30am | ! Report
Yep. And how easily we forget how utterly inept the socceroos were at the ASian Cup 11 years ago, with perhaps the best socceroos squad ever assembled, failing to beat teams of no-names.
March 8th 2018 @ 9:59am
Nemesis said | March 8th 2018 @ 9:59am | ! Report
Bit like the big nations of England were kicked out of Euro2016 by the no names of Iceland? The big names of Belgium were kicked out of Euro2016 by the no names of Wales?
This is football. Might be rare in sports where they give you points for missing, but in football upsets happen in tournaments all the time.
March 8th 2018 @ 9:31am
KJ said | March 8th 2018 @ 9:31am | ! Report
This. Is there truely no other options?
His actual management has shown many weaknesses recently.
March 8th 2018 @ 9:35am
Fadida said | March 8th 2018 @ 9:35am | ! Report
Arnold out!
You heard it here first
March 8th 2018 @ 8:08am
Waz said | March 8th 2018 @ 8:08am | ! Report
If we have to have an Aussie cos h he is the only choice. Although I’ve been enjoying Bert so far.
In terms of a replacement? Has Okon rulled himself out??
March 8th 2018 @ 8:20am
Fadida said | March 8th 2018 @ 8:20am | ! Report
Okon’s ruled out by his inability to get results with CCM
March 8th 2018 @ 8:52am
Kangajets said | March 8th 2018 @ 8:52am | ! Report
If okon has the money to buy a Bobo he would be getting results at ccm
March 8th 2018 @ 11:01am
AGO74 said | March 8th 2018 @ 11:01am | ! Report
Arnie didn’t have the money for a Bobo at CCM.
March 8th 2018 @ 8:18am
Kangajets said | March 8th 2018 @ 8:18am | ! Report
You have got to be kidding me …
March 8th 2018 @ 8:32am
Stevo said | March 8th 2018 @ 8:32am | ! Report
Cheapest of three quotes.
March 8th 2018 @ 9:40am
Fadida said | March 8th 2018 @ 9:40am | ! Report
Ha!
March 8th 2018 @ 9:11am
Worried said | March 8th 2018 @ 9:11am | ! Report
Gallop & Lowy have destroyed the A-League and now the Socceroos are their next target.
What must we do to rid this countrys football of their scurge!
Where are FIFA, they were going to fix this?
It is time for a National Supporters STRIKE until they are gone!
We cannot leave it up to FIFA or others to fix this.
They MUST go and NOW!
March 8th 2018 @ 9:42am
Fadida said | March 8th 2018 @ 9:42am | ! Report
Settle down. Worried by name, paranoid by nature. You honestly think FFA are “targetting” the NT???
Arnold was someone who they felt was a)cheap but b) reliable
March 8th 2018 @ 9:43am
Grobbelaar said | March 8th 2018 @ 9:43am | ! Report
FIFA are going to do nothing.
14 years ago the Commonwealth government handed one person the master keys to the safe, allowing him to re-key the lock as he saw fit. He did a good job. There is actually nothing anyone can do except bribe the seven smallest state federations to stop supporting the current gerrymander (and thus change the constitution within the auspices of Corporations Law).
March 8th 2018 @ 9:58am
Waz said | March 8th 2018 @ 9:58am | ! Report
Incorrect Mr. Football. Go back to watching Pepper Pig re-runs will you
March 8th 2018 @ 10:24am
Kangajets said | March 8th 2018 @ 10:24am | ! Report
Pepper pig would have more ambition if she could run the Ffa .
Peppa in
Gallop out
March 8th 2018 @ 10:34am
Waz said | March 8th 2018 @ 10:34am | ! Report
oink oink hear hear
March 8th 2018 @ 10:35am
Fadida said | March 8th 2018 @ 10:35am | ! Report
Pigs ar$e
March 8th 2018 @ 9:11am
Buddy said | March 8th 2018 @ 9:11am | ! Report
I don’t see too many alternatives. Governing body gets hammered for employing foreign coaches, they employ an aussie and get hammered. Ange has been castigated here and in many other places so when he has had a gutful of it and pulls the pin, a temporary overseas helper is recruited and at the same time to look after the next few years, the governing body set about recruiting an aussie coach with some street credibility and lo and behold, they find GA who managed to get CCM punching well above their weight and finally took Sydney FC to the top of the tree and kept them there.( this being where many thought they would be every season since day 1 of A League).
I can’t claim to be a fan of the personality or the style but surely we can’t argue with the logic and we might just have to accept that we can’t have Pep or Klopp or Arsene Wenger or whichever coach is caught up in our daydreams. We might also have to accept that asian football is a lot stronger than many give credit for and that the A League doesn’t have the talent to steamroll the group phase and coast to the finals. Personally I thought we were very fortunate to win the Asian Cup in 2015 and we certainly were not playing the best football.
Reality check time perhaps?
March 8th 2018 @ 10:27am
Kangajets said | March 8th 2018 @ 10:27am | ! Report
Surely Wenger will be out of work soon at the gunners
How much would a Wenger type coach cost ??
March 8th 2018 @ 11:02am
AGO74 said | March 8th 2018 @ 11:02am | ! Report
1 month of Wenger level coach would be equivalent to 1 year of Arnie salary.
March 8th 2018 @ 10:39am
Fadida said | March 8th 2018 @ 10:39am | ! Report
Good point.
Except for the suggestion that Postecoglu was unfairly criticized. The last 12 months were rotten, poor selections, tactics, performances and results.
He wanted a football discussion, nay begged for one, when he was flying high. As soon as we started to struggle the same discussion became uncomfortable and he ran for it.