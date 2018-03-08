Going Dutch: Adelaide United sold to Netherlands-based consortium

A-League club Adelaide United has been sold to a European-based consortium for an undisclosed sum.
The Netherlands-based consortium has bought the club from its South Australian owners including Robert Gerard, who had been a 30 per cent stakeholder.
“It’s mainly Dutch people … they do own football clubs and they wanted to grow their little group of clubs,” Gerard said on Wednesday on radio FIVEaa.
The consortium owned other clubs in Holland, France and China, he said.
Football Federation Australia (FFA) on Wednesday ratified the sale.
Gerard had owned a 30 per cent stake in United with the club’s chairman Greg Griffin, while Richard Noble and Bruno Marveggio had each had 20 per cent.
The quartet bought the club eight years ago from FFA.
“It was an absolute shambles when we arrived,” Gerard said.
“And I explained when we started eight years ago that we did it to save the soccer club and we did it for Adelaide, and I think that was the key.
“… We poured a lot of money into it … in the end, I believe the job was done.
“Eight years and then someone rang me up, and I suppose then you think ‘did you do the job?’. Well, yes, I think it is done well.”
Gerard refused to disclose what the European consortium paid for the club but said his fellow SA owners “would all have smiles on their faces, much more than they ever thought was going to happen”.
That A-League Fan said | March 8th 2018 @ 1:43pm | ! Report
Good for Adelaide.
Fadida said | March 8th 2018 @ 3:55pm | ! Report
Another sign that those on the outside think there is value in the A-league
punter said | March 8th 2018 @ 6:04pm | ! Report
But, but, but, this is a good news story, the A-League is maybe not so doomed & gloomed.
Waz said | March 8th 2018 @ 5:35pm | ! Report
Well done Adelaide. Time to ditch the red and play in Dutch Orange, you know you want to.
Mariners next. Mining magnates from San Marino perhaps??
Cool N Cold said | March 8th 2018 @ 5:53pm | ! Report
Why they did not offer to buy Brisbane Roar?
The Brisbane Roar management does not seem to know that less investment may mean bigger loss sometimes.
Waz said | March 8th 2018 @ 10:47pm | ! Report
Well, we don’t know they didn’t try and buy Roar?
But we do know Roars owners turned down a $10m and a $13m offer and are rumoured to have turned down a near $20m as well.
We also know Nirwan Bakrie has said the Roar are not for sake. So who knows?
Kangajets said | March 8th 2018 @ 8:13pm | ! Report
This is where they hide the good news.
Hoping the owner ploughs some money in for some Adelaide boys to come back and some exciting marquees
Nick Symonds said | March 8th 2018 @ 10:31pm | ! Report
There’s also a Commonwealth Games push from the Adelaide Council.
New stadium as well?