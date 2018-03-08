Grow up everybody, you all look ridiculous

Australia’s emphatic victory over South Africa in the series opener at Kingsmead won’t have come as a surprise to those who follow the form.
The hosts recently saw off India, who travel as well as somebody with chronic airsickness, and Australia laid waste to England who, like their sub-continental counterparts, aren’t currently the best of travellers.
So two in-form nations going head-to-head in an eagerly anticipated collision with both quite rightly fancying their chances.
That it was the tourists who came out on top can, if you want to look at it in particularly simple terms of reference, is mainly down to the fact that they are a better side.
The South African seam attack doesn’t give much away to the Australians’ in terms of talent (a fit Dale Steyn would change the dynamic but that is conjecture) and both outfits possess a handful of outstanding batsmen, but the sum of the parts adds up to more with Steve Smith’s side.
That doesn’t necessarily guarantee success, of course, but when things click into place, as they did in Durban, the chances of coming out on top are greatly increased – and so it came to pass.
However, all I’ve read since the contest concluded is the fallout from the latest episode of behaviour that won’t be used to promote the sport anytime soon.
If we’re talking about occurrences that don’t lead to eyebrows being raised, the identity of one of the chief protagonists would be on the list.
Just for a moment, put to one side who said what to whom – this certainly isn’t a case of the traffic all flowing in the same direction – and think of the incidents that have involved Australia over the past few years.
It’s safe to say you won’t need to do much in the way of in-depth research to find that David Warner is generally in the thick of things.
If you present a free bar to someone with a liking for beer, there’s a better-than-average chance they’ll get plastered; offer the opportunity of a slanging match then the smart money would go on Warner being front and centre.
There could well be mitigating circumstances in this particular contretemps – and if what was said is as has been reported there is some sort of case for the defence – but if you are prepared to offend your opposition time and time again, at some point there will be a response.
I agree with Smith’s assertion that talk on a cricket field shouldn’t get personal, but you’re living in cloud-cuckoo-land if you believe the majority is anything but, and it is nearly always the case that the final word is coarser than the first.
It doesn’t take much of a leap to graduate from the so-called mental disintegration of recent fame to something more cutting. Once the adrenaline is flowing, the content becomes a mere detail.
Cricket Videos See more »
If a charge sheet was to be presented, the Australian vice-captain’s would run to a few more pages to that of the majority of his peers.
You can play the game in the desired manner without having to resort to abusing all and sundry, but this has obviously escaped those who place ridiculous bravado on a par with an aggressive method.
Warner is the poster boy for this kind of thing but whether it is him, Quinton de Kock or anybody else for that matter – and there are a few around the world who could do with taking a look at themselves – the kind of shenanigans portrayed in a Kingsmead stairwell only present those involved in a poor light.
You would be alarmed if primary school children behaved in this manner, let alone a pair of grown adults. The saddest aspect is that, yet again, cricket as a sport looks incapable of managing itself.
The focus should really be on Mitchell Marsh’s continued resurrection as a Test cricketer – is this really the same bloke who was way out of his depth in England a couple of years ago? – or Mitchell Starc’s unparalleled ability when a vulnerable tail in his sights, or even the excellent form of wicketkeeper Tim Paine.
But instead, we get a case of ‘he started it’, ‘no, you started it’, both sides unwilling to admit blame, denials and accusations tossed around indiscriminately and a perfect excuse for the tabloids to go to town.
Come the second Test in Port Elizabeth on Friday, is it too much to ask that the cricket will assume top billing, with a collection of excellent players showing off what they’re actually paid to do?
Hope springs eternal.
March 8th 2018 @ 7:16am
Nope said | March 8th 2018 @ 7:16am | ! Report
If a charge sheet was to be presented, the Australian vice-captain’s would run to a few more pages to that of the majority of his peers.””
When it comes to being charged by the ICC for misdemenaours Warner has a pretty clean record for the past few years.
The thug De Kock however, has several charges against him for physically attacking other players.
Thought you’d be unlike the other numpties Alec and spend a small amount of time doing research rather than giving in to your confirmation bias.
http://www.espn.com.au/cricket/story/_/id/22096106/lions-hit-quinton-de-kock-imran-tahir-bans
http://cricket.co.za/news/7466/De-Kock-found-guilty-of-breaching-ICC-Code-of-Conduct
I’m reckoning there are many of Warners peers who have a far more unsavoury record than he does. Focusing on him however, makes the insecure and self-righteous people feel all superior because it’s easy to pick on a working-class guy from Sydneys Western suburbs and point at him and say “look, there goes the bad guy. I’m so much better than him”.’
Makes them feel all gooey and superior inside. They are the worst sort of grub.
March 8th 2018 @ 7:21am
Flemo said | March 8th 2018 @ 7:21am | ! Report
Dekock should grow up, you can’t attack people’s wives and get away with it, I am with warner in this one
March 8th 2018 @ 7:32am
Ches said | March 8th 2018 @ 7:32am | ! Report
DW is not from the “Western Suburbs” he is from Matraville
March 8th 2018 @ 9:50am
Ouch said | March 8th 2018 @ 9:50am | ! Report
When i was growing up, Matraville was indeed the Western suburbs. Us snobs on the Northern Beaches used the derogatory word “Westies” to describe them. Sure, it’s considered the inner west nowadays because over the past 15 years it has been gentrified.
March 8th 2018 @ 10:34am
spruce moose said | March 8th 2018 @ 10:34am | ! Report
When you were growing up, you couldn’t read a map. There’s nothing “West” about Matraville at all.
It lies to the EAST of Sydney. Maroubra is it’s local beach.
You are thinking of Marrickville.
March 8th 2018 @ 7:36am
Neil Back said | March 8th 2018 @ 7:36am | ! Report
And there you go again. Spectacularly missing the point, and totally clueless why.
March 8th 2018 @ 7:39am
Fraser said | March 8th 2018 @ 7:39am | ! Report
And yet you ignore this, just two paragraphs down (emphasis on “or anybody else”):
“Warner is the poster boy for this kind of thing but whether it is him, Quinton de Kock or anybody else for that matter – and there are a few around the world who could do with taking a look at themselves – the kind of shenanigans portrayed in a Kingsmead stairwell only present those involved in a poor light.”
The point being, that it’s not about Warner or De Kock. Just all of this “he said something first” BS is a terrible look for the game, and an appalling way for human beings to behave.
March 8th 2018 @ 9:47am
Alec Swann said | March 8th 2018 @ 9:47am | ! Report
Fraser
Exactly.
March 8th 2018 @ 9:57am
Nope said | March 8th 2018 @ 9:57am | ! Report
“The point being, that it’s not about Warner”
Yeh it is. Alec writes “Warner is the poster boy for this kind of thing” with the lazily added caveat at the end “but whether it is him or anyone else”.
.
March 8th 2018 @ 8:52am
spruce moose said | March 8th 2018 @ 8:52am | ! Report
“The thug De Kock however, has several charges against him for physically attacking other players…”
Because David Warner didn’t punch another player in a bar now did he?
Before you accuse others of not doing research, you’d think you’d know where Warner comes from. I love how you assume as he’s got a working class background and is clearly not the sharpest tool in the shed that he must come from the Western suburbs.
March 8th 2018 @ 9:43am
Nope said | March 8th 2018 @ 9:43am | ! Report
Oh how predictable.
Privileged, middle-aged white guy doesn’t like his view of the world challenged.
March 8th 2018 @ 10:37am
spruce moose said | March 8th 2018 @ 10:37am | ! Report
If privileged means I’m educated enough to read a map and know that David Warner is from the Eastern suburbs, then privileged be I.
Beats the bogan dump you come from.
March 8th 2018 @ 9:52am
Ouch said | March 8th 2018 @ 9:52am | ! Report
David Warner grew up on a housing commission estate in the 80’s and 90’s. If you are from Sydney you would know that was a working class area back then. It’s only the past 15 years or so that it has changed.
March 8th 2018 @ 10:35am
spruce moose said | March 8th 2018 @ 10:35am | ! Report
Ouch, as I said up above. You have confused Matraville with Marrickville.
March 8th 2018 @ 9:05am
TC123 said | March 8th 2018 @ 9:05am | ! Report
Yawn
March 8th 2018 @ 7:55am
Robson said | March 8th 2018 @ 7:55am | ! Report
Sportsman are overpaid Neanderthals.
DW who was brought up in Matraville,which is 2 kms from where I live has a quick fuse and often over reacts.This time he was provoked unfairly and the angelic looking Quinton is to blame for this situatio
March 8th 2018 @ 9:05am
Pope Paul VII said | March 8th 2018 @ 9:05am | ! Report
More footage has emerged with the ump strolling behind this time, doing nothing.
March 8th 2018 @ 9:08am
mad monk said | March 8th 2018 @ 9:08am | ! Report
Can someone just cut and paste yesterday’s comments and insert here as I have a terrible sense of deja vu
March 8th 2018 @ 9:11am
Neil Back said | March 8th 2018 @ 9:11am | ! Report
Well said Alec. Spot on. Found myself agreeing with every sentiment – even the headline which I presume wasn’t yours.
March 8th 2018 @ 9:27am
Diplomatt said | March 8th 2018 @ 9:27am | ! Report
Like little bro was ever short of a word on the field? Sooky article. Do you not question the cynical release of the footage?
March 8th 2018 @ 9:53am
Alec Swann said | March 8th 2018 @ 9:53am | ! Report
Diplomatt
Did Graeme ever have a word on the field? Yes he did, just like the vast majority do.
However, there’s a difference, rather blatant, between that and acting like an imbecile and if wanting to see players acting like adults makes this a sooky article then so be it.
And as for the release of the footage, it was no different to any host country.
March 8th 2018 @ 9:59am
Diplomatt said | March 8th 2018 @ 9:59am | ! Report
Thank you for taking the time to reply Alec. It was internal CCTV footage. Without it we would probably just be talking about the cricket. Unfortunately for the Saffas it has backfired. Can’t help but think the poor crowd numbers may have had something to do with it?