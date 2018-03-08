Melbourne Demons vs St Kilda Saints: JLT Community Series AFL live scores, blog

It’s heaven versus hell as the Melbourne Demons take on the St Kilda Saints at Casey Fields in their final pre-season JLT Community Series game. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the game from 7:05pm (AEDT).

Melbourne have started off their season well in 2018, going undefeated to break their premiership drought, and winning the inaugural AFL-X (I’m joking, relax), and defeating North Melbourne by 53 points, breaking their hoodoo against the Kangaroos (again, I’m joking).

As for St Kilda, they need to get back to their winning ways, going down to Carlton last Wednesday in a shock 22-point loss.

Coach Alan Richardson conceded that the Saints were rusty, and hoped that the Blues clash was simply a way to warm into the year.

Melbourne co-captain Jack Viney still remains sidelined with a foot injury, and Jordan Lewis will miss with a calf strain, but the Demons regain live-wire forwards Jeff Garlett and Dom Tyson, who both missed the first game due to injury. Neville Jetta and Sam Frost also come into the team, with Alex Neal-Bullen missing out.

St Kilda have named a close to full-strength team, with Koby Stevens, Jack Billings, Josh Bruce and Tom Hickey all returning. Billy Longer, Jack Lonie, Nathan Wright and Ben Long are among the outs.

Prediction

While St Kilda and Melbourne have been neck and neck for the past few years in player development, ladder positioning and strength of lists, the Demons look to start to be edging ahead.

While St Kilda were lacklustre last week, the Dees were outstanding. Expect the Demons to continue their form, and show the rest of the AFL that they aren’t to be taken lightly in 2018.

Melbourne by 35 points.

Can Melbourne continue their winning ways or will St Kilda blow out the cobwebs, and come into Round 1 full of confidence? Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 7:05pm (AEST).