Melbourne Demons vs St Kilda Saints: JLT Community Series AFL live scores, blog

It’s heaven versus hell as the Melbourne Demons take on the St Kilda Saints at Casey Fields in their final pre-season JLT Community Series game. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the game from 7:05pm (AEDT).
Melbourne have started off their season well in 2018, going undefeated to break their premiership drought, and winning the inaugural AFL-X (I’m joking, relax), and defeating North Melbourne by 53 points, breaking their hoodoo against the Kangaroos (again, I’m joking).
As for St Kilda, they need to get back to their winning ways, going down to Carlton last Wednesday in a shock 22-point loss.
Coach Alan Richardson conceded that the Saints were rusty, and hoped that the Blues clash was simply a way to warm into the year.
Melbourne co-captain Jack Viney still remains sidelined with a foot injury, and Jordan Lewis will miss with a calf strain, but the Demons regain live-wire forwards Jeff Garlett and Dom Tyson, who both missed the first game due to injury. Neville Jetta and Sam Frost also come into the team, with Alex Neal-Bullen missing out.
St Kilda have named a close to full-strength team, with Koby Stevens, Jack Billings, Josh Bruce and Tom Hickey all returning. Billy Longer, Jack Lonie, Nathan Wright and Ben Long are among the outs.
Prediction
While St Kilda and Melbourne have been neck and neck for the past few years in player development, ladder positioning and strength of lists, the Demons look to start to be edging ahead.
While St Kilda were lacklustre last week, the Dees were outstanding. Expect the Demons to continue their form, and show the rest of the AFL that they aren’t to be taken lightly in 2018.
Melbourne by 35 points.
Can Melbourne continue their winning ways or will St Kilda blow out the cobwebs, and come into Round 1 full of confidence? Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 7:05pm (AEST).
9:53pm
9:53pm
Match Report:
Melbourne have held off a third-quarter St Kilda onslaught to register a 26 point win heading into the 2018 AFL season.
Melbourne were outstanding early on, moving the ball fluidly and breaking the Saints open time and time again to head into the first quarter 27 points up.
Things weren’t too different in the second quarter, and when a Clayton Oliver goal saw the Demons push their lead out to 39 points, it looked as though it was going to be a miserable night for St. Kilda.
But a 7 goal turn around, including a 6 goal to one third quarter completely flipped the script, as St Kilda’s ball movement and entry inside 50 improved dramatically, seeing the Saints go up by 5 points, before a late Melbourne goal saw the Dees head into the final break with a slender one point lead.
The last quarter was a tightly fought contest, with both clubs trading goal for goal, before a three-goal burst from the Demons saw them push ahead, and they eventually finished the game as 26 point winners.
Clayton Oliver was phenomenal once again, picking up 27 touches, and two goals, while Dom Tyson and Jake Lever were noticeable in the game.
For the Saints, Shane Savage was superb in that second half, whilst Josh Bruce and Jack Steele were solid in their own right.
St Kilda will also be sweating on the fitness of Jack Steven before Round One, with the midfielder going down with an ankle injury in the third quarter.
Melbourne kick off their 2018 season with a Sunday afternoon clash against Geelong at the MCG, while St Kilda host Brisbane on Saturday afternoon at Etihad Stadium.
9:47pm
9:47pm
END OF THE GAME:
Melbourne 18.11.119 defeat St. Kilda 14.9.93 by 26 points
A good win by the Dees see them remain undefeated for the 2018 pre-season. They looked good in the first half, before a St Kilda onslaught saw them only remain leaders by one point heading into the last quarter.
The Saints and the Dees went toe to toe for a while, before a three goal burst seeing the Demons push out to a matchwinning lead, eventually wrapping up the game by 26 points.
Clayton Oliver was best afield for the Dees, whilst Josh Bruce and Shane Savage were impressive for the Saints.
Thanks for joining me tonight, I had a blast, and am looking forward to the coming 2018 season!
Match report will be out soon!
9:40pm
9:40pm
GOAL MELBOURNE
Hogan runs in and kicks an easy goal as the Dees break open the Saints once more. He’ll be hoping for more of those this season.
Melbourne 18.11.119
St. Kilda 14.9.93
Q4 01.31
9:39pm
9:39pm
BEHIND ST KILDA
50 meter penalty against the Dees, McCartin roves the ball from the kick in, but he missed out to the right.
Melbourne 17.11.114
St. Kilda 14.9.93
Q4 02.29
9:36pm
9:36pm
GOAL MELBOURNE
Fantastic vision from Petracca, he kicks through huge traffic in the 50 to hit up Jayden Hunt, 45 out, slight angle, but not enough to put him off as he slots this home.
Melbourne 17.11.114
St. Kilda 14.8.92
Q4 03.55
9:34pm
9:34pm
Hannan wins a free kick on the wings near the St Kilda 50 for holding the ball, he goes down the line, but the Saints force the turnover.
They go back into the 50, but Lever has been outstanding, he takes a strong intercept grab to clear.
9:31pm
9:31pm
Membrey has a good shot on goal, but it is so poor, again, well across the face of goal and misses badly, no score.
9:31pm
9:31pm
BEHIND MELBOURNE
Bad miss from Bugg, should have kicked that. Snapping and missing.
Melbourne 16.11.107
St. Kilda 14.8.92
Q4 07.47
9:30pm
9:30pm
BEHIND MELBOURNE
Rushed behind for the Dees
Melbourne 16.10.106
St. Kilda 14.8.92
Q4 07.59
9:30pm
9:30pm
GOAL ST KILDA
Great goal from the Saints, Savage on the run and from 50 odd out, he loads up a monster kick and slams one home for the Saints.
Melbourne 16.9.105
St. Kilda 14.8.92
Q4 08.12
9:28pm
9:28pm
BEHIND MELBOURNE
Good mark from Josh Bruce, but he gets absolutely none of his 50 meter kick, it is out on the full by some way.
Hickey gets it back from the kick out though, but it is banged across the face of goal for a throw in.
Melbourne clear, and make the transition from defence to forward well, chipping it around the 50, looking for their opening.
They finally see it, with Billy Stretch floating in and taking the mark uncontested.
Tough angle, and the kick is just off line, out to the right.
Melbourne 16.9.105
St. Kilda 13.8.86
Q4 09.03