NRL 2018 season predictions

The NRL season kicks off tonight. Here are my predictions for how things will look at the business end of the year.

1. Storm

They may have lost their number seven still have the best coach in the league, the greatest number nine of all time, An all-time great number one (if he isn’t injured half the season), a decent forward pack, speed and attacking skill on the wings.

I think Brodie Croft will excel under the guidance of Bellamy and there should be no worries for Melbourne to wrap up another minor premiership. They will not do it as easy as last year however.

2. Cowboys

Now we all know this relies on a certain number seven staying healthy all season but without Origin to worry about, this should still be the case.

I think the Cowboys possesses the best forward pack in the league, and them running at opposition defences and tiring them out will make the halves jobs easier.

Their backline doesn’t possess too much in terms of elite status but all they need to do is catch Mick Morgan’s or Johnathan Thurston’s passes and kicks and they’ll be fine.

3. Roosters

Tipped by many to be premiership favourites, the roosters have the most to prove with their big money signings of Cooper Cronk, Jimmy Tedesco and the re-signing of Boyd Cordner. The one major problem I have with the team without a salary cap as fans of the other 15 clubs like to put it, however, is the fact that they did need to get rid of some players to stay under the cap.

This means they have lost a fair bit of depth from their squad and if injuries do occur then they will be tested.

4. Broncos

I think most people had a fair idea of the top three and how it was going to pan out, but this is where I think things get a little tricky.

I have the Broncos as the last member of the top four simply due to one reason, a Wayne Bennett team will always be competitive.

A major signing in Jack Bird will also give the already dangerous in attack broncos another gear.

The problem with the broncos I think is that their halves pairing are very overrated as they look good against the lower teams but go missing in the big games.

Until they start to win some games against higher quality opposition then I can’t see them achieving a title.

5. Eels

The team I support, will roughly finish around the same place as they did last season. People have been quick to write off the Eels because of two reasons. We lost our greatest attacking threat in Semi Radradra to union and Jarryd Hayne has come back.

While Semi is a huge loss, there is still enough quality in the backline to cover for him and in the case of Jarryd Hayne, there is no way the team is going to rely on just him like the old days. He will be a team player in the centres.

An aggressive forward pack as well as a halves combo that are unpredictable also give Parra a chance of competing in finals footy again, something Parra fans were starved off for years. I still think the squad have not enough finals experience to win it all this year.

6. Sharks

While many predict Cronulla as dark horses for the title this year, I just cannot see the team they have getting it through a year without off-field drama.

They lost their best ‘winner’ in James Maloney to acquire Matt Moylan and Josh Dugan, which was not a good trade.

Expect Valentine Holmes to be the x-factor for the sharks if he does get to play fullback.

7. Raiders

Like the Sharks, many have Canberra as dark horses for this year. Just like the sharkies, I say why?

An easy draw for Canberra gives the Green Machine some semi decent expectations this year, but a few things.

If you can’t beat any of the big boy teams how can you even say you have a chance at a title run?

You lost your best playmaker in Josh Hodgson for most of the year and now have moved your best halve to hooker.

Now you have Sam Williams in the 7 jersey, who was about the third string halfback for the woeful in attack dragons a few years back.

I think they will win at least some of their close games, unlike last year, however I think anyone that has them as premiership contenders is having a laugh.

8. Rabbitohs

This may seem a little controversial, but I think the Rabbits can squeeze in the eighth spot.

Barring any injuries to GI, then I think he and Dane Gagai will bring some strong attack that was missing all last year.

9. Panthers

The first team to miss out on the eight, the panthers have one major problem, too much off-field drama.

There are just too many players going off to sign for other clubs and the continued news about Anthony Griffin’s future will cause internal problems at the club.

Nathan Cleary I think will become more of a student under James Maloney this season and I see a lot of inconsistency coming from the boys out west.

10. Eagles

There have been numerous reports of salary cap breaches at the Eagles and if true face a big deduction of points.

On paper this team can easily be in the top eight and have had a huge addition in Joel Thompson, who I think is very underrated as a player.

Manly’ competitiveness falls on one man, DCE. If he has no problem with his attitude and plays great consistent footy then I can see this team finishing a lot higher than tenth.

11. Dragons

We all know the big question here. How will Ben Hunt fare in the red V? Personally I think not that good. I just haven’t see too much from the team.

St George will struggle in attack and fail to defend.

12. Bulldogs

They have recruited well, but the one major problem is that you got rid of the best person at the Dogs – Des Hasler – and replaced him with a bloke with no previous NRL experience.

13. Knights

Most the news involving Newcastle has been on their new recruits. They may as well be called Newcastle Roosters this season. Newcastle have added a lot of experience and quality to their side.

I do see them as being competitive and can’t see them copping too many beatings like they may have previously.

14. Tigers

Like the Knights, the tigers have acquired a lot of new talent for the upcoming season. They have definitely picked up players who will jump straight into the 17-man squad on game day.

The problem is while they picked up a lot of players and paid well for them, I do not see any of the new recruits being ‘elite’ calibre.

15. Titans

They got rid of Hayne, but did they get better? I don’t think so. It seems to me that the moment anyone chucks on a Titans jersey their talent seems to wash away.

With players like Nathan Peats, Kevin Proctor and Bryce Cartwright, the Titans do possess quality in their team.

16. Warriors

Someone had to finish as the wooden spooners and here is my pick for that title.

The Warriors have lost half their quality in Kieran Foran.

There’s no denying the Warriors do have quality in Shaun Johnson, Issac Luke and new recruits Adam Blair and Tohu Harris, but the problem is that theses players and the rest of the team are just way too inconsistent.

So how will the teams line up in the finals?

Finals week 1

Majors

Storm def. Broncos

Cowboys def. Roosters

Minors

Eels def. Rabbits

Sharks def by. Raiders

Finals Week 2

Broncos def by. Eels

Roosters def. Raiders

Finals Week 3

Cowboys def. Eels

Storm def. Roosters

Grand final

Storm def. by Cowboys

Congrats Thurston, you go and retire from the game as a grand final winner and Clive Churchill medalist.