NRL Round 1: Dragons vs Broncos preview and prediction

It’s an explosive start to season 2018 when Ben Hunt and the Dragons take on his former side, the Broncos, at Jubilee Oval.
St George Illawarra will be desperate to get off to a fast start in 2018 after a disastrous end to season 2017 saw them miss the top eight, despite leading the competition after eight rounds.
Therefore, the home side should come out firing at one of their spiritual home grounds, showcasing big-name signings Ben Hunt and James Graham.
Hunt has plenty of motivation to beat his old side in his debut for the Red V, after often being shifted to hooker last season by Wayne Bennett.
As for Brisbane, they are now in their fourth season in Bennett’s second coming and, despite making the preliminary final and the grand final in the past three seasons, are still without a premiership since 2006.
That said, the Broncos have loved taking on the Dragons over the past decade, winning 12 of their last 13 encounters – including in Round 25 last season.
The Broncos have had a relatively quiet summer in regards to signings, with their only big name, Jack Bird, sidelined through injury.
What will be interesting is to see how Matt Lodge goes in his controversial return to the NRL, with the Broncos’ pack lacking size and aggression. It’s also an opportunity for Anthony Milford and Kodi Nikorima to put their stamp on a team that plenty of people expect to go backwards this season.
Verdict
The home side have an excellent record at Kogarah over the past few years and, in front of a big home crowd, they’ll be hard to beat.
Meanwhile, the Broncos look underdone, missing Jack Bird, and with their halves lacking a controlling player.
Defences will get on top, but the Dragons have too much to prove and will overcome their horrendous recent record against the Broncos, winning a low-scoring, physical game.
St George Illawarra Dragons to win by 1-8.
March 8th 2018 @ 3:04pm
Cathar Treize said | March 8th 2018 @ 3:04pm | ! Report
This match should have kicked off in Brisbane not Kogarah. Who makes these decision?
March 8th 2018 @ 3:51pm
Dan said | March 8th 2018 @ 3:51pm | ! Report
Every year since Bennett’s return the Broncos have been written off only be there or thereabouts. I expect the St George to start well but Brisbane to come over the top of them. Brisbane by 8.
March 8th 2018 @ 6:11pm
Over here said | March 8th 2018 @ 6:11pm | ! Report
The most interesting part of this game will be to see how Ben Hunt handles the pressure of facing his old teammates and coach. IMO, he’s been a bit soft when under pressure so this will be a fascinating part of the contest. I expect James Graham to come out firing against his England coach. I think this will be a great game to kick the 2018 season off.
March 8th 2018 @ 6:13pm
Andy said | March 8th 2018 @ 6:13pm | ! Report
Brisbane are sure to win and probably win quite easily as they have a secret weapon to use against SGI; Gareth Widdop.
March 8th 2018 @ 7:38pm
Cadfael said | March 8th 2018 @ 7:38pm | ! Report
The game is supposed to start at 8.10pm. What a wonderful school night kick off time for the kids. Why doesn’t this surprise?
March 8th 2018 @ 7:53pm
Emcie said | March 8th 2018 @ 7:53pm | ! Report
move to QLD, they’re showing it a lot earlier here 😉
March 8th 2018 @ 8:00pm
Cadfael said | March 8th 2018 @ 8:00pm | ! Report
what about the poor Kiwi supporters. 10.10pm start…
March 8th 2018 @ 8:04pm
Emcie said | March 8th 2018 @ 8:04pm | ! Report
bit hard to fix that though…
is there no blog tonight?
March 8th 2018 @ 7:38pm
mastermind5991 said | March 8th 2018 @ 7:38pm | ! Report
Should be a great match. I feel that there are plenty of subplots to come out of this match, including:
* how will Ben Hunt go against his old club?
* how much impact will James Graham provide to the club he knocked out of the finals race as a Bulldog in round 26 last year?
* can the Dragons exceed expectations in 2018?
One thing in the Dragons’ favour is the fact the Broncos haven’t won at Kogarah Oval since 1998; this was prior to St George and Illawarra merging to become the entity they are today.
My gut and head say Dragons by eight points.