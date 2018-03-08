NRL Round 1: Dragons vs Broncos preview and prediction

It’s an explosive start to season 2018 when Ben Hunt and the Dragons take on his former side, the Broncos, at Jubilee Oval.

St George Illawarra will be desperate to get off to a fast start in 2018 after a disastrous end to season 2017 saw them miss the top eight, despite leading the competition after eight rounds.

Therefore, the home side should come out firing at one of their spiritual home grounds, showcasing big-name signings Ben Hunt and James Graham.

Hunt has plenty of motivation to beat his old side in his debut for the Red V, after often being shifted to hooker last season by Wayne Bennett.

As for Brisbane, they are now in their fourth season in Bennett’s second coming and, despite making the preliminary final and the grand final in the past three seasons, are still without a premiership since 2006.

That said, the Broncos have loved taking on the Dragons over the past decade, winning 12 of their last 13 encounters – including in Round 25 last season.

The Broncos have had a relatively quiet summer in regards to signings, with their only big name, Jack Bird, sidelined through injury.

What will be interesting is to see how Matt Lodge goes in his controversial return to the NRL, with the Broncos’ pack lacking size and aggression. It’s also an opportunity for Anthony Milford and Kodi Nikorima to put their stamp on a team that plenty of people expect to go backwards this season.

Verdict

The home side have an excellent record at Kogarah over the past few years and, in front of a big home crowd, they’ll be hard to beat.

Meanwhile, the Broncos look underdone, missing Jack Bird, and with their halves lacking a controlling player.

Defences will get on top, but the Dragons have too much to prove and will overcome their horrendous recent record against the Broncos, winning a low-scoring, physical game.

St George Illawarra Dragons to win by 1-8.