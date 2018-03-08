Proteas future looks bright despite first Test loss

The aftermath of the first Test in Durban has been dominated by the fiery altercation that occurred in the stands at Kingsmead, an incident that has swung the narrative away from the enthralling contest.

What too has mostly been lost, among this storm of accusation, was the performances of the younger tier within the South African outfit, new gems that stood tall in the face of an intimidating Australian barrage.

There appeared to be reservations about the state of South African cricket before the beginning of the series, doubts about the continuation of a batch of stars that have led the Proteas for the best part of a decade.

Only days before the first ball was sent down, Morne Morkel, one of these generational cricketers, announced that the series against the Australians would be his last, that his service to international cricket would go on no longer.

In light of this, a curiosity hung over other senior members of the team, most notably AB de Villiers and Hashim Amla, two sublime but ageing batsmen who have yet to confirm their intentions to remain within South African colours. Dale Steyn, the veteran quick who has often battled injury in past years, also had the familiar doubts cast upon his remaining time in the game.

To some, a series against the Australians was seen as a perfect swansong for this group, a successful campaign against their fierce foe that would see them off into the African sunset, their service to cricket and country fulfilled. One can assume that it was this thought that wrapped itself around Morkel, and if he had arrived at this conclusion, then it is fair to suggest that his fellow decorated peers may be contemplating a similar finale.

In the case that they do indeed wave farewell to the game, an uncertainty was predicted in regards to who will be left behind for the rainbow nation, a sudden void in generational talent that may never again be fully replenished.

Such concerns about this impending state must have somewhat dissipated following the opening tie in Durban however, a contest that demonstrated the very talent that has begun to seep into this Proteas outfit.

You had to look no further than Aiden Markram, and his fighting second innings hundred to understand the undoubted potential emerging from within. It was a knock of character from the 23-year old, one that belied his age and experience.

Amidst a run chase that appeared almost impossible, and a horror run out of de Villiers that had the Australian fielders circling like – as Faf would describe – a ‘pack of dogs’, the young opener dug in, and accepted all that Mitch Starc and co had to offer. He had a maturity and resilience that made clear why he is considered a captain in waiting.

With him during that spirited chase was keeper Quinton de Kock, who since the conclusion of play on Monday, has been embroiled in the headlines for all the wrong reasons – an inappropriate quip to David Warner that almost led to blows during the tea break on day 4.

The affair has largely taken away from his superb hand in a valiant Proteas fight back, an innings of 83 that along with Markram’s effort, had the Australians wondering if a target of 417 was sufficient. The comparisons have been made for years now between Adam Gilchrist and the young keeper, and it is not at all a stretch to contend that at the culmination of his career, he may sit beside the Australian champion, such is the talent he exudes.

Kagiso Rabada, who troubled the Australians with his effortless pace and bounce at Kingsmead, also resides at the forefront of this new era. He has taken the Test world by storm since his debut against the Indians in late 2015, a term that has already seen him establish himself as one of the best fast bowlers in the world.

His fiery nature on the field has landed him in trouble at times, but it is clear this manner also aids his bowling craft, one that has continually reaped rewards for his country.

His rise in world cricket seems almost destined to be reflected by his childhood rival, Lungi Ngidi, who demonstrated his pace and skill in the recent series against India, one in which he claimed man of the match honours in his first fixture.

With a nine-wicket haul, Keshav Maharaj also solidified his place in the team in Durban, and if he continues to turn and bounce the ball with similar success, he may complement the likes of Kagiso and Lungi for years to come.

It provides another interesting side-note for a series that has already proven captivating, to observe if this new wave will continue to develop and drive the challenge against the Australian’s.

Only time will tell if more will join Morkel in departing the Test cricket scene, and if this is indeed a final hurrah for these Protea champs, we can at least be thankful that we witnessed their ilk for as long as we did.

Regardless of their intended plans, they can rest assured that the future for their beloved South Africa appears to be in safe hands.