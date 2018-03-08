Spin and reverse swing on menu in Port Elizabeth

Spin and reverse swing again loom as the biggest factors in the second Test between Australia and South Africa starting tomorrow in Port Elizabeth.
Leading into this four-Test battle there was a sense the pitches may well be juicy after the Proteas served up two green monsters in their recent series against India.
Instead the surface for the first Test at Durban was unusually dry and abrasive, offering great assistance to the spinners and allowing both teams to gain reverse swing from quite early on in each innings.
By comparison, it won’t come as a surprise if the Port Elizabeth pitch is parched and spin-friendly as this is its natural state. Port Elizabeth has long been the best Test venue for spinners in South Africa, and has also fostered many remarkable displays of reverse swing bowling.
One such spell was delivered by Proteas champion Dale Steyn the last time these two teams met in Port Elizabeth four years ago. Australia were 3-153 in their second innings when Steyn gutted their innings, dismissing Michael Clarke, Steve Smith and Brad Haddin in a matter of overs.
Steyn had the ball reversing in both directions, leaving the Australian batsmen flummoxed and leading South Africa to a thumping 231-run win. Spin also played a major role in that Test.
Australia’s tweakers took eight wickets, with Nathan Lyon snaring six wickets amid a massive workload of 63 overs and part-timers Steve Smith and Michael Clarke each making one breakthrough.
Meanwhile, in the most recent Test at Port Elizabeth three months ago, SA spinner Keshav Maharaj ran amok with 5-59 in the second innings as the Proteas thumped Zimbabwe.
The left armer troubled all of the Australian batsmen on a favourable surface at Durban en route to nine wickets for the match.
He again looks likely to be a central figure in the second Test if the pitch plays true to form. Crucially, Maharaj shapes as the bowler most capable of working over Smith, the world’s number 1 Test batsman. After years of opponents searching for a chink in Smith’s armour the first Test left no doubt it is left arm spin which challenges him the most.
The Australian skipper was caught behind while trying to cut Maharaj in the first innings at Durban, and then trapped LBW by part-time left-armer Dean Elgar in the second dig. Not long before being dismissed by Elgar Smith had escaped a perilously close LBW shout against Maharaj.
If reverse swing becomes a significant factor then the Proteas will look to pace prodigy Kagiso Rabada to make the most of this movement. Rabada is SA’s go-to reverse swing bowler in the same way that Australia love to throw a weathered ball to Starc.
The Aussie left armer matched Maharaj’s wicket-haul at Durban and was particularly brutal against the SA tail.
In the first innings Starc sliced through the Proteas’ lower-order with a spell of 3-2, and in the second dig Starc finished off the Proteas with a three-wicket maiden.
Starc looks like being the danger man for the Proteas across this whole series, as my Roar colleague Glenn Mitchell detailed this week.
Nathan Lyon was always going to be a key player at Port Elizabeth given its history of aiding spinners. But the Australian off-spinner will need to rebound from a disappointing second innings at Durban, where he went wicketless in 32 overs.
As that innings progressed, Lyon fell into the old habit of rushing through his overs, and duly lost the tantalising loop that has made him one of the world’s leading Test cricketers over the past year.
Australia will be hoping Lyon can relax and regain that teasing flight. It is he and Starc who seem as though they will be most suited to the Port Elizabeth conditions.
March 8th 2018 @ 5:36am
sportsfan305 said | March 8th 2018 @ 5:36am | ! Report
I’d play lungi ingidi place of theunis de bruin,his action brings with it reverse swing and south africa is back to the 5 bowler formula ottis gibson likes in his protea team…south africa would like some payback but let the results do the talking…too bad steyn will feature in game 3 PE would have been an epic return DAMN!!!
March 8th 2018 @ 7:05am
Jameswm said | March 8th 2018 @ 7:05am | ! Report
You mean make the tail longer? Mitch Starc would be licking his lips at that prospect.
It does sound like the wicket will favour Australia.
As for Smith, he seemed to be dominating Maharaj most of the time, but he plays looser against him than he does against the quicks. He plays more get out shots. He needs to treat spinners with the same respect he does the quicks.
March 8th 2018 @ 9:55am
JamesH said | March 8th 2018 @ 9:55am | ! Report
That’s been Smith’s problem for a while. Everyone raves about what a good player of spin he is but he frequently gets himself out playing rash shots against spinners.
March 8th 2018 @ 9:35am
Ouch said | March 8th 2018 @ 9:35am | ! Report
I agree with James. The SA tail will be even longer and that plays into Oz’s hands. Why get rid of De Bruyn? Along with Markand and De Villiers, he was the only SA batsman to show any ticker.
March 8th 2018 @ 10:02am
Ryan H said | March 8th 2018 @ 10:02am | ! Report
Yeah de Bruyn was pretty gritty, he won’t come out of the team surely. For someone who I don’t think is up to it at test level, he might be able to prove me wrong. They have to back him and play him at number six however, with de Kock at seven.
March 8th 2018 @ 10:07am
Ronan O'Connell said | March 8th 2018 @ 10:07am | ! Report
Ngidi should play, but in place of Morkel, who was very poor for most of the 1st Test.
There’s no way that SA will drop a batsman to pick another bowler after the way Starc smashed their tail at Durban.
March 8th 2018 @ 6:12am
Simon said | March 8th 2018 @ 6:12am | ! Report
Can’t wait to see how the Aussies back up from the first Test. So much distraction.
March 8th 2018 @ 7:24am
Flemo said | March 8th 2018 @ 7:24am | ! Report
Aussies will be fine as long as SA don’t make any more personal attacks on players, warner should not have to take attack on his wife
March 8th 2018 @ 8:20am
Simon Brown said | March 8th 2018 @ 8:20am | ! Report
I hope you’re spot on!
March 8th 2018 @ 8:37am
John Erichsen said | March 8th 2018 @ 8:37am | ! Report
As if Warner didn’t make any personal attacks… Rose coloured glasses staring from an ivory tower perhaps
March 8th 2018 @ 10:25am
Roostermark said | March 8th 2018 @ 10:25am | ! Report
It was Probably the same old toilet incident bought up again..He has to get over it, it happened and played out throughout the media so he has to expect it.
March 8th 2018 @ 8:52am
The Bush said | March 8th 2018 @ 8:52am | ! Report
It’s funny how scheduling works. When this was all planned a few months ago, I just can’t see why you’d play into the tourists hands and pick a spinning venue when the one clear area Australia has/had an advantage is in spin.
Hopefully it’s a cracking test. It’d be nice to see Ussie score some runs, but it doesn’t sound like this is his deck. Instead it sounds like Smith and maybe S Marsh should score well?
March 8th 2018 @ 10:05am
Ronan O'Connell said | March 8th 2018 @ 10:05am | ! Report
Bush if this pitch is spin-friendly then this Test could have a massive influence on Khawaja’s Test future.
The selectors showed their concerns about his play against spin overseas by leaving him out of the India Test tour and then dropping him in Bangladesh.
He failed in the first Test on a spin-friendly deck, if he does so again in this second Test I’d say he is zero chance of being picked for the 3-Test tour in the UAE 12 months from now.
At that stage of his career, rising 33 years old, it will be very hard for him to then fight his way back into the team again, and he could easily miss the 2019 Ashes that follows the UAE series.
March 8th 2018 @ 9:37am
Ouch said | March 8th 2018 @ 9:37am | ! Report
Sounds like a tailor made pitch for the Oz bowling attack.
March 8th 2018 @ 9:44am
Brian said | March 8th 2018 @ 9:44am | ! Report
Sounds like whoever wins the toss and bats wins it again
March 8th 2018 @ 10:28am
Chris said | March 8th 2018 @ 10:28am | ! Report
I could be totally wrong about this, but one thing I’ve noticed about SA against both Australia and India, is the pace with which they score. Watching their batting, SA seem as if they are sometimes playing an ODI, and not a Test match.
The Aussie batsmen seemed to be doing a similar thing before the Ashes, but they seem to have rectified that and are proving more patient at the crease.
If this pitch is spin-friendly and the ball starts to reverse, SA will be in deep trouble in no time if they don’t bat with more patience.