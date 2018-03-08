Super Rugby Round 4: Only way is up

If there are two words a tipster doesn’t want to hear, surely those two words are ‘upset’ and ‘draw’. Even worse when both words are heard in the same round. Just ruins a weekend.
And the Reds getting up at home, followed by the Sharks and Waratahs being unable to break the deadlock in Durban did indeed ruin the weekend that was Round 3. So did the Blues, and the bloody Jaguares, for what it’s worth, but maybe that was just me. You’ll get yours, Jaguares; don’t you worry. I’ll deal with you soon enough.
The new man in town, Mr Parkes esquire, leads off after taking 5/7 in what proved to be a difficult Round 3. And this is the one and only acknowledgement of The Crowd now leading outright. Nope, nothing to see here, let’s just move on…
Geoff
TIPS: Highlanders, Rebels, Crusaders, Bulls, Sharks, Lions, Jaguares
The Highlanders will Rhule under the roof, before the Rebels repeat their home win of last year against the so far curiously underwhelming Brumbies.
I was surprised to find the Hurricanes favoured by the bookies – despite home ground advantage, the Crusaders appeal as the better organised early in the season. There’s also plenty to like about how the Bulls are approaching things under John Mitchell, and I think they’ll go well in Brisbane.
Sharks easily at home over the Moondogs, ditto the Lions over the Blues before a real toss-up on Sunday morning. The Jaguares lack a little bit of class but they are not a bad side and will fancy their chances against the gritty, un-pretty Waratahs. I’ll take a punt on Kurtley Beale not playing and tip the home side.
SURE THING – Davey Warner and Quinton de Kock will bury the hatchet, taking a winning Super Rugby multi-bet and celebrating by taking their families out for a nice meal.
Harry
TIPS: Highlanders, Rebels, Hurricanes, Bulls, Sharks, Lions, Jaguares
Robbie Fleck, alleged Stormers coach, is suffering from concussion. Thus, the continued selection of Raymond Rhule (four missed tackles against the Crusaders, leading to 21 early points). The rugby Jacobites by plenty.
The Rebels will steal more lineouts and miss fewer tackles than the Brumbies; the local paper will run a rugby article on page 6. entitled ‘Unbeaten Rebels all the way?’ The Hurricanes have a world class flyhalf. The Crusaders don’t, now. Canes by a wobbling, fluttering wounded duck BBBBB conversion, late.
The fit, handsome Bulls will run rampant in Brisbane; afterwards, drink Queensland Red. The Sunwolves will suffer in the Shark Tank. The Blues will almost upset the Lions; the TMO will decide it. The Waratahs will lose to the Jaguares at the death, in controversial fashion.
SURE THING: I will be leading the competition after Round 4, and Brett Laidlaw McKay will drink long and hard to my success.
Nobes
TIPS: Highlanders, Rebels, Hurricanes, Reds, Sharks, Lions, Jaguares.
The Highlanders should have enough talent to overcome the homesick Stormers. Rebels at home against a somehow lost Brumbies team.
The Hurricanes did not look good neither in South Africa and Argentina but there is a big question mark on how Mitchell Hunt will perform replacing the injured Richie Mo’unga who has been crucial for the Crusaders. We all know that Mr Hunt can play ball, we have witness very good performances from him last year, but the safe bet is to go with my home tip rule in this one.
I think it is a waste to bring a ball on to the field for the Reds versus Bulls match, since I have the feeling that both teams will be more concerned with wrestling than rugby.
The home team with caution. If there was a powerplay I would use it for the Sharks over the Sunwolves. The Blues betrayed me last week, so I will go with the unbeaten Lions at home.
And finally, we arrive to a very intriguing game in Buenos Aires. Two of the worst scrums in the competition. Both teams have problems executing and in defence. I think the individualities could make the difference in this one but also Mario Ledesma has been with the ‘Tahs and Wallabies for enough length of time to know what to expect from the visitors.
The Jaguares might get their first win.
SURE THING: Expect a game or two to be decided with the boot.
Digger
TIPS: Highlanders, Rebels, Hurricanes, Reds, Sharks, Lions, Waratahs
Starting off in the far American south, I am backing the Waratahs to get in against a Jaguares side which has shown little to date, while in the African South I cannot see anything but comfortable Lions and Sharks victories at their respective home grounds.
Across the ditch, two intriguing match ups; I will back the Reds for the simple reason that the Bulls have yet to prove they can travel despite their obvious positive upturn in form, and I will get behind the Rebels this week in the game I found hardest to settle on. Despite the travel factor, they are playing with a little bit more cohesion than the Brumbies though the mob is more than capable.
At home, the Highlanders should be too good over 80 minutes for the mild Rhule cold front, while nothing makes me more nervous than a depleted Crusty side, especially combined with our own less than convincing form and travel. But, ya know, ‘Canes by plenty.
SURE THING: Scotland to beat Ireland, oh, sorry, wrong comp. But that’s what I have got, along with Sharks centre Lukhanyo Am scoring a hat trick. Him, or Candle Wyk.
Brett
TIPS: Highlanders, Brumbies, Hurricanes, Reds, Sharks, Lions, Waratahs
So last week didn’t go well at all, let’s just acknowledge that elephant in the room from the start. But, now that rock bottom is out of the way early, I look forward to tipping the heck out of the rest of the season.
Highlanders is easy; Hurricanes is easy at the Cake Tin with no Richie Mo’unga in the red and black; Sharks is easy (but heart remains forever with the mighty Moondogs), and Lions is also easy. Just chalk those four up as correct straight away.
Rebels-Brumbies isn’t so easy, and I’m going to revert to a bit of ‘dirty pool’ here. You see, my esteemed colleagues don’t have the benefit of seeing many teams named before sending their tips through, and when I saw four tips for the Rebels alongside news that Adam Coleman wasn’t playing, the inner C. Montgomery Burns surfaced.
Is it right that I abuse such an obvious editorial advantage over the rest of the panel? No, probably not. But I’ll refer you to the acknowledgement of last week’s result, and I’ll sleep just fine, thanks!
Also, anyone who happened to hear me on the Green and Gold Rugby podcast this week, just ignore that little bit where I leaned toward the Bulls, please. 2016 was the last time the Bulls won a first game on tour, but that was against the Sunwolves in Singapore. Before that? March 10, 2013! And March 2003 was the last time they won an opening tour game in Australia! Weren’t they still Northern Transvaal then?! Reds at home, please.
And I wasn’t mad at the Jaguares losing last week, just disappointed. But they must pay for disappointing me, and thus they get yet another yellow card for the year. Waratahs.
SURE THING: Jaguares, now, obviously.
Get your votes in now – The Crowd’s tips will be revealed Friday afternoon AEDT.
Who gets your tip? Got a sure thing yourself? Let us know in the comments below, and enjoy your rugby this weekend…
March 8th 2018 @ 8:52am
Diggercane said | March 8th 2018 @ 8:52am | ! Report
Editor privilege aye Brett? 😂
Tricky round this one.
March 8th 2018 @ 9:46am
Brett McKay said | March 8th 2018 @ 9:46am | ! Report
A little bit, yeah…
March 8th 2018 @ 8:52am
Machooka said | March 8th 2018 @ 8:52am | ! Report
Thanks gentlemen of the ‘tipping cloth’… and my god didn’t last week’s round put the cat amongst the pigeons!
So, for mine, this round screams ‘home ground advantage’ for the win, but hey, after last week’s round this could be just laziness on my part. Or a simple case of over-thinking. Or just plain thinking!?!
Hence, as most here have alluded to, the game in Argentina is a real challenge for either side, as both are struggling with their scrum. But I think though the Tahs have demonstrated a greater desire to play the full 80, hence a Tahs’ narrow victory. The rest of the round to the home teams.
Sure thing; everyone loves Raymond to fail… and fail again he will. It is the Rhule!
March 8th 2018 @ 9:01am
Diggercane said | March 8th 2018 @ 9:01am | ! Report
Ahhh, you again! 🙄
March 8th 2018 @ 9:09am
Machooka said | March 8th 2018 @ 9:09am | ! Report
Yep… lame like duck. Ewe! 😉
March 8th 2018 @ 9:09am
Diggercane said | March 8th 2018 @ 9:09am | ! Report
😂😂😂
March 8th 2018 @ 9:49am
Brett McKay said | March 8th 2018 @ 9:49am | ! Report
Chookman, come on, rugby has Laws…
March 8th 2018 @ 8:55am
Paul D said | March 8th 2018 @ 8:55am | ! Report
If there is any deficiencies in Tom Robertson’s scrummaging, then there is nobody who knows more about it than the Jaguares coach. If he can’t scrum, he will be carded and or substituted early. No Beale sucks, but I’m reasonably happy that the majority aren’t tipping the Tahs. Would be happier if it was unanimous again.
I’m expecting Brumbies to bounce back, for no other reason than to just confuse the pundits.
Aside from that, Highlanders, Crusaders, Bulls, Shorks & Lions
March 8th 2018 @ 9:00am
Diggercane said | March 8th 2018 @ 9:00am | ! Report
It’s an interesting point re the scrummaging Paul, it does of course assume Ledesmas options are good enough to take advantage as well. Two edge sword potentially, am sure Gibson has plenty of insight into Ledesmas thinking and processes also.
March 8th 2018 @ 9:12am
Paul D said | March 8th 2018 @ 9:12am | ! Report
True. I struggle to believe that the Pumas, sorry Jaguares, have suddenly forgotten how to scrum though. Chaparro’s no rookie. Perhaps there is a bit of a learning curve with some things Ledesma is trying to introduce? I haven’t seen there games yet this year.
March 8th 2018 @ 9:27am
Diggercane said | March 8th 2018 @ 9:27am | ! Report
Difficult to say really, but thus far whatever it may be it’s not working as yet.
March 8th 2018 @ 9:13am
Geoff Parkes said | March 8th 2018 @ 9:13am | ! Report
Paul, the impressively well connected Nobrain has it on very good authority that Beale trained yesterday and is likely to play.
March 8th 2018 @ 9:25am
Paul D said | March 8th 2018 @ 9:25am | ! Report
Excellent!
March 8th 2018 @ 9:26am
Nobrain said | March 8th 2018 @ 9:26am | ! Report
The lucky connection was good enough to have Brett changed his tip towards the Tahs .
March 8th 2018 @ 9:28am
Diggercane said | March 8th 2018 @ 9:28am | ! Report
Insider trading!!
Terrible business 😂
March 8th 2018 @ 9:45am
Nobrain said | March 8th 2018 @ 9:45am | ! Report
I did shared that!!! 😂. I had to tip Jaguares. Last weekend I had a really hard time at the stadium with mix feeling. In one hand I wanted Jaguares to win but in the other I wanted to be right on my tip. This coming weekend my feeling will be aligned even if I am wrong at the end.
March 8th 2018 @ 9:48am
Diggercane said | March 8th 2018 @ 9:48am | ! Report
Hahaha!
Easy answer to that is always tip your own, never any mixed feelings then 👍🏻
March 8th 2018 @ 9:51am
Brett McKay said | March 8th 2018 @ 9:51am | ! Report
In my defence, the Jags earning the wrath of my yellow card for the week was confirmed Sunday morning… 😡
March 8th 2018 @ 10:31am
Nobrain said | March 8th 2018 @ 10:31am | ! Report
Well, to tell you the true, in the exchange we had in your other article this week you gave the impresion that you were going to tip the Jags over the Tahs. 😃
March 8th 2018 @ 9:21am
Fionn said | March 8th 2018 @ 9:21am | ! Report
I hope the Brumbies win, and it looks like we’re in with a shot with Sio coming back and with Coleman out injured.
I’ll tip the Brumbies but I think this is my heart more than my head, the Rebels deserve to go in favourites, and with a win over the Brumbies they would announce themselves, I think, as the frontrunners for the conference (with the caveat of if the Tahs win also they’ll have had a fantastic tour).
I just hope that Lealiifano and Godwin play the whole game. I honestly don’t know how Hawera keeps making it onto the bench, can’t Godwin play flyhalf also?
March 8th 2018 @ 9:54am
Brett McKay said | March 8th 2018 @ 9:54am | ! Report
I don’t even think it’s a heart over head thing, Fionn. Ross Haylett-Petty back for his first start of the year at lock isn’t going to send shockwaves through the Brumbies’ lineout, and the backrow battle looks pretty even.
If the Brumbies get on top early in the forwards, then Genia doesn’t have the platform to start controlling the game…
March 8th 2018 @ 9:57am
Fionn said | March 8th 2018 @ 9:57am | ! Report
I’d definitely take the Rebels’ back-row, Brett 😛 . Definitely.
I guess you’re right and it depends largely on how well we can shut down Genia. If Genia has free reign like in rounds 1 and 2 it could get ugly—I agree with your sentiment on the GAGR podcast that this is the best we’ve seen Genia play in Super Rugby since about 2012-13.
March 8th 2018 @ 9:46am
Machooka said | March 8th 2018 @ 9:46am | ! Report
Damn… just realised that Brett has tipped Tahs!!!
March 8th 2018 @ 10:36am
Nobrain said | March 8th 2018 @ 10:36am | ! Report
😂
March 8th 2018 @ 9:19am
Fionn said | March 8th 2018 @ 9:19am | ! Report
Excited for the Lions.
No offence, Kiwis, but for the good of Super Rugby it would be great to see a South African team win the title this year, and it looks like the Lions have managed to continue their form, and still play a beautiful brand of rugby.
March 8th 2018 @ 9:48am
DanFan said | March 8th 2018 @ 9:48am | ! Report
That’s good for a laugh.
March 8th 2018 @ 9:57am
Fionn said | March 8th 2018 @ 9:57am | ! Report
They’ve made the final two years in a row. What’s funny about it?
March 8th 2018 @ 9:53am
Harry Jones said | March 8th 2018 @ 9:53am | ! Report
Adam Coleman’s spirit will play.
March 8th 2018 @ 9:55am
Brett McKay said | March 8th 2018 @ 9:55am | ! Report
Greig Laidlaw’s spirit is all down the front of his shirt…
March 8th 2018 @ 10:31am
Harry Jones said | March 8th 2018 @ 10:31am | ! Report
Gold!!!!!!!
March 8th 2018 @ 10:05am
moaman said | March 8th 2018 @ 10:05am | ! Report
Crusaders to beat Hurricanes I reckon.
March 8th 2018 @ 10:20am
Geoff Parkes said | March 8th 2018 @ 10:20am | ! Report
Wise words moaman. Carry over champs who have started the season well. I don’t quite get all of the love for the Canes.
Sure Mo’unga is a loss but on what we’ve seen so far you’d have to like the Crusaders pack over the Canes.
March 8th 2018 @ 10:38am
Fionn said | March 8th 2018 @ 10:38am | ! Report
If the Saders can win at the cake tin without Mounga then you’d think they would be stamping their dominance in the New Zealand conference.