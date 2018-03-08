Ten matches to look forward to in season 2018 (part two)

NRL is back! And with the season opener kicking off tonight, I have compiled a list of ten matches that you cannot miss.

» See part one here

Dragons versus Sharks, Round 6

Matches between these local rivals are usually scrappy affairs, full of niggle. With the likes of Paul Gallen, Andrew Fifita, James Graham and Jack de Belin all playing, expect this to be a fiery encounter.

Although these two sides play each other in Round 2 as well, I have chosen to highlight their Round 6 clash instead for one reason: the return of Josh Dugan to Wollongong.

There are many at the Dragons, fans included, who were unhappy with the way Dugan handled himself when he was on the way out at the back end of 2017. He was injury-prone and couldn’t buy a try assist in his last season with the club. But it was his attitude, particularly the incident involving him missing the team bus to Penrith, that ticked a lot of people right off.

Expect him to cop some special treatment from Dragons fans, and perhaps from some of the more spiteful players.

Roosters versus Rabbitohs, Round 6

This is the oldest rivalry in the game, dating back to 1908. The fans absolutely lap it up every year when this one rolls around.

Who can forget Round 1 2012, when the Roosters were down 20-12 with two-and-a-half minutes to go, and came back to win through a barge-over by Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, followed by a length-of-the-field effort finished off by Anthony Minichiello?

And what about Round 19 of the same year, when the Bunnies returned the favour, coming back from 22-12 to win 24-22, with Warren Smith screaming, “You can take me now, I’ve seen it all!”

This year, the rivalry heats up even more with Rabbitohs tearaway Angus Crichton having signed for the Roosters in 2019, while still under contract at Souths. Knowing him, he’ll want to make a big impression against his future teammates and coach in this game.

Dragons versus Roosters, Round 8, Anzac Day

This one is another of rugby league’s most ancient rivalries, dating all the way back to 1921, when the Dragons entered the competition.

Since 2002, the Roosters and Dragons have played for the Anzac Cup, in what has become one of rugby league’s great contemporary traditions.

This clash has had its share of blowouts, but is traditionally close, with eight of the 16 contests being decided by less than a converted try. In fact, the last three clashes have been decided by two points or less, with the difference in 2017 being a Mitchell Pearce field goal in extra time.

The forward battle sees the likes of Paul Vaughan and Jack de Belin, who have been on the fringes of the Origin team for a number of years, out to impress Blues skipper Boyd Cordner. Look for them to put on some big shots in order to make him take notice, and catapult their names into the selection frame.

Tigers versus Bulldogs, Round 12

This game marks the first time former skipper, Aaron Woods, will come up against the Tigers, and the first time former local hero Josh Reynolds comes up against his beloved Bulldogs.

While I don’t expect this match to have big ramifications on the make-up of the top eight (it’s more likely to set in motion events that determine who wins the wooden spoon), it will be a contest with plenty of spite.

And it’ll just be plain old weird to see Reynolds in a Tigers jersey and Woods in a Bulldogs jersey at the same time. Wouldn’t it be fantastic to see them swap jerseys after the game? Perhaps they can discuss plans for their two clubs to stage a pre-season match next year, for say, the Moses Suli Cup? (Too soon?)

Roosters versus Storm, Round 16

It’s a shame that we have to wait until Round 16 to see these two heavyweights go at it. It’s an even greater shame that we only get to see this game once in 2018, unless they meet each other in the finals.

The fact this is a preliminary final rematch is likely to be overshadowed by the fanfare surrounding Cooper Cronk lining up against his old mates.

Add in the fullback battle between James Tedesco and Billy Slater, and this game is going to be an absolute ripper.

All these subplots make you forget about how vital the two competition points on offer are. With these two squads, there is every chance this could be a one versus two clash, with the winner going a long way to securing the minor premiership.