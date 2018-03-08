Warner opens up on ‘vile’ de Kock sledge

David Warner has given a frank insight into his rage-fuelled rampage directed at South African wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock on the fourth day of the first cricket Test in Durban.
Warner regrets losing control in the ugly staircase stoush that cost him approximately $13,500, three demerit points and a fair whack of reputation damage in the eyes of the Australian public.
Australia’s vice-captain says he must handle future situations much better, but also vowed to continue defending his family.
De Kock on Wednesday unsuccessfully contested his level-one charge of bringing the game into disrepute, resulting from a derogatory comment.
“I cop it left, right and centre, especially off the field from spectators. I am used to that and it doesn’t bother me,” Warner told reporters after he accepted a level-two charge.
“I’ve been called everything under the sun out on the field and that, quite frankly, doesn’t bother me.
“But in the proximity of my personal space and behind me, a comment that was vile and disgusting and about my wife – and just in general about a lady – was quite poor.
“It was just something that I don’t believe should have been said … (it was) out of line.
“I responded emotionally and regretted the way it played out, but I’ll always stick up for my family.”
New footage of the incredibly heated confrontation emerged on Thursday, showing the exact point when Warner snaps.
Warner insists he didn’t want things to become violent.
“I just would have liked him to say the comment a little bit louder, instead of muttering it under his breath next to me and Tim Paine,” Warner said.
“Then walking up the stairs and saying ‘I didn’t say anything’ as soon as the rest of his teammates came out.
“We’re all men and if you’re going to say something, you look someone in the eye and say it.”
Warner and de Kock are yet to speak since their scrap, which has overshadowed Australia’s series-opening win in Durban and the build-up to the second Test that starts in Port Elizabeth on Friday.
“Hopefully I can speak to him in the next couple of days, or after the game, or after the series,” the opener said.
Warner rejected South Africa’s accusations that he subjected de Kock to personal abuse.
“It is quite disappointing that they would come out and make that statement,” he said.
Warner declared he will continue to play aggressively despite the prospect of a ban hanging over his head for the next two years.
The 31-year-old added he would respond in a “more appropriate manner” if the same situation happened again, but downplayed the prospect of the Proteas needling him about family matters again.
“I can’t see anyone else making comments the way that he made them, which were outright disgusting,” Warner said.
“It’s a thing you wouldn’t say about any lady, especially someone’s wife.
“When it comes to family or racism comments or anything like that, that’s just a no-go zone.”
Match referee Jeff Crowe will meet with skippers Steve Smith and Faf du Plessis on Thursday, spelling out how he wants players to behave when the series continues.
March 8th 2018 @ 6:08pm
Robbo X said | March 8th 2018 @ 6:08pm | ! Report
I suppose your comments weren’t vile and disgusting Davey? We all saw the video footage. And he obviously said it loud enough for you to hear it so I don’t know why you’re upset about the volume. As far as owning up to what he said, why don’t you come clean and own up to what you said out there. Pot calling the kettle black?
March 8th 2018 @ 6:32pm
biltongbek said | March 8th 2018 @ 6:32pm | ! Report
Come on, if you are going to “come clean” , then tell us what was so vile and disgusting.
March 8th 2018 @ 8:57pm
1st&10 said | March 8th 2018 @ 8:57pm | ! Report
Hey Bilt. I assume it was related to an eastern suburbs hotel toilet cubicle and an All Black
March 8th 2018 @ 9:20pm
biltongbek said | March 8th 2018 @ 9:20pm | ! Report
aaron Smith ? 😁
March 8th 2018 @ 8:10pm
twodogs said | March 8th 2018 @ 8:10pm | ! Report
Often a comment made which cuts closest to the bone has an element of truth to it. For example: ‘How’s your wife and my kids’? This sledge was not true and had drawn a classic response of ‘wife’s but kids are retarded’.😁😁
What a beauty.
Hi biltonbek how’s the weather over there? Haven’t read any of Davsa’s comments lately. Hope the 1st test loss hasn’t affected him.😁
Come on SAFFAS! I’m not proud of our Aussie team of late so dig deep and hang in there!
March 8th 2018 @ 8:48pm
biltongbek said | March 8th 2018 @ 8:48pm | ! Report
Hi mate, Davsa must be busy 😙
Aus did well in the first test, as a side note, our record in Durban is abysmal, having won 14 but lost 15 tests with 14 draws.
I can never understand why we play there.
March 8th 2018 @ 8:55pm
1st&10 said | March 8th 2018 @ 8:55pm | ! Report
Att Davey the Bogan Batsman,“Pot, Kettle, Black”
Warner has always been and always will be an embarrassment to to baggy green . Smith and Clarke also needs their hands smacked for letting this guys behavior go unchecked for too long
Was DeK’s comments to do with a female hotel toilet stall and an All Black?