AFLW is not worthy of all the hype

Now that all the pre-season hype and mass publicity for the second season – be it a whole seven-match program for the AFLW – has subsided, let’s take a good look at where this competition really is at.
Despite a promise that they, the players, are “fitter, faster and stronger” it is obvious that, in the elapsed 12 months, they certainly have not become more skilled.
Basically, nothing has changed from the first season and that is of great concern to their singular financial backer, the AFL. Indeed, of such concern to the AFL that they sent directives to all club franchises and coaches that they were to play a more open, attacking style, in the hope of increasing the attractiveness and scoring in the matches.
Despite this directive, little improvement has been achieved.
Compare and contrast last weekend’s AFLW and AFL matches. In the AFLW Round 5: Melbourne (4.10) defeated Brisbane Lions (4.4), a total of 22 scoring shots, Greater Western Sydney (6.3) defeated Fremantle Dockers (3.3), 15 scoring shots, while Adelaide Crows (8.7) defeated Carlton Blues (2.8), a massive 25 scoring shots!
Meanwhile, in the AFL JLT series, the Western Bulldogs (15.10) defeated Hawthorn (11.12), 48 scoring shots, and Sydney (14.11) defeated Brisbane (5.10), 40 scoring shots.
Chalk and cheese! And this is despite the facts the women have fewer players, on a smaller oval and with a smaller football.
Put bluntly, the reason for this discrepancy is that the AFLW players do not have the football skills to improve the standard of their competition.
The major contributing factors for this inability to score is a lack of aerobic capacity and body strength, as well as poor kicking and handball disposal skills.
The girls go to ground far too often and seemingly have little ability to control the ball if it is below knee level. These factors result in the development of the ‘pack mentality’, with the ball rarely moving freely and into open space.
They show plenty of courage and commitment to compete against one another, but this doesn’t raise the standard of their performances to an acceptable level.
It is insulting and embarrassing to hear TV commentators talking up the AFLW game as if it is as good and exciting as the AFL. It sure ain’t that!
Despite free entry to matches, attendances are already heading south and will continue to do so until the skill levels dramatically improve.
March 9th 2018 @ 2:57am
March 9th 2018 @ 2:57am

anon said
I’m not sure what the future holds for AFLW without the AFL propping this league up.
The TV rights are effectively worth nothing because very few people watch the games on TV.
They don’t make money from gate receipts since entry is free.
Ground hire fees need to be paid, players and support staff flown across the country.
There seems little transparency from the AFL with regards to the actual cost of AFLW.
March 9th 2018 @ 8:28am
March 9th 2018 @ 8:28am

Cat said
Why should there be?
March 9th 2018 @ 10:45am
March 9th 2018 @ 10:45am

Paul D said
I guarantee you the spend on women’s footy is way, way less than the money the AFL receives from women members, fans, supporters and spectators
End of discussion
March 9th 2018 @ 11:27am
March 9th 2018 @ 11:27am

anon said
Something doesn’t add up.
Leagues that charge hefty admission prices and have media rights worth anywhere from $60 millionin the case of the A-League to $297 million (Super Rugby) are struggling left right and centre.
The AFL meanwhile has stumbled have stumbled on the holy grail. No admission charges, media rights effectively worth zero, dwindling interest, yet the AFL is making money out of this.
March 9th 2018 @ 11:57am
March 9th 2018 @ 11:57am

Cat said
You just do not get it … or more likely you just willfully ignore reality.
Your comparison is apples and rocks. There is a reason the AFL is only allowing stand alone AFLW clubs. They are smartly leveraging already existing support staff, stadium deals, training grounds, administration, and even leveraging existing fans. This reduces costs IMMENSELY compared to stand alone leagues. The ‘new’ costs are minimal in the grand scheme of things.
March 9th 2018 @ 11:57am
March 9th 2018 @ 11:57am

Paul D said
Might have something to do with the fact the total salary for the women for one season of their comp is about $2.75 million dollars, as opposed to around $200 million/season for the men
Super rugby signed a 5 year deal worth $285 million for their tv rights and I believe have a combined salary cap of around $25 million dollars/year for the 4 Australian sides, including discounts. Still a much higher percentage chunk of the total earnings eaten up salaries than AFLW.
I’m not complaining about the salary either, for what the comp is it’s about right at the moment.
These are facts. You have no facts, you have no data – you yourself admit you don’t have the faintest idea about the budget for AFLW, yet it doesn’t add up because you don’t want it to.
Why do you dislike women’s football so much? For once in your life, grow a pair of balls and actually explain where this is all coming from. You have been on this site for years and years, I remember you from back in 2013. No-one is this committed to tr0lling, surely not. Why the ongoing vendetta against a perfectly reasonable, financially sustainable competition aimed at giving half the population of Australia the opportunity to play professional football, using a fraction of the money their gender tips into the AFL as a whole?
March 9th 2018 @ 12:13pm
March 9th 2018 @ 12:13pm

Jack Russell said
Not really, because those women are paying to watch the men’s game.
March 9th 2018 @ 12:20pm
March 9th 2018 @ 12:20pm

Paul D said
So why shouldn’t a tiny proportion of the earnings on the men’s game go towards funding a women’s competition?
It is vitally important for the future of the game that it be seen to be as inclusive as possible. Institutions that are bastions of patriarchy tend not to do well going forward. Particularly when they’re tax free sporting codes depending on public goodwill and intent on maximising the spread of interest. The AFL would be weaker and more vulnerable without a women’s competition.
Still waiting for someone to outline a plausible future scenario where AFLW is abolished and the AFL somehow avoids the tremendous negative ongoing repercussions and perception for abandoning half the population of Australia and telling them they’re not worthy of playing. In your own time.
March 9th 2018 @ 1:00pm
March 9th 2018 @ 1:00pm

mdso said
Exactly.
Most of the women players require other jobs other than something related to footy, to keep their wallets full and pay their bills. Again most are NOT fully professional athletes.
Considering the amount of time they train in readiness to this extremely short campaign, what the hell do you expect? Give it enough time to see whether anything improves and changes.
After all, how many AFL Men’s teams are there which are still clung to the breast milk of the AFL to stay afloat? As the AFL pay no tax, I’m sure they can afford the experimentation and minimum dollars it costs compared to many AFL clubs who remain in the red, year after year after year.
March 9th 2018 @ 1:13pm
March 9th 2018 @ 1:13pm

concerned supporter said
Hi Anon,
You forgot the players salaries, but the AFL needs to do something with all its funds.Do you think the cost of the entire competition will be as much as the AFL paid to GWS, AUD 21 Million?
March 9th 2018 @ 1:17pm
March 9th 2018 @ 1:17pm

Paul D said
Not even close. As Cat says above, a lot of the costs can be folded into existing deals with existing partners. There is very little ‘new’ spend required.
March 9th 2018 @ 4:34am
March 9th 2018 @ 4:34am

Ad-0 said
Don’t worry. Hannah Mouncey will blow it up next year. She’s gonna look like a combination of Pele, Jesus and Mohammad Ali out there. Good luck, girls.
March 9th 2018 @ 6:26am
March 9th 2018 @ 6:26am

Ben said
Thank you for saying what most journalists and amateur journalists are seemingly censored from saying… the REALITY!
The AFLW won’t last 5 years.
March 9th 2018 @ 9:51am
March 9th 2018 @ 9:51am

Aligee said
It will be bigger IMO, the AFL will find a way, why would you doubt this, look inside yourself for the truth, people who do not like the AFL, AFLW, Australian football etc etc say this sort of stuff.
March 9th 2018 @ 10:11am
March 9th 2018 @ 10:11am

Perry Bridge said
#Ben
AFLW WILL last 5 years and more.
Simply because it must.
The growth in womens participation over the last 6 years has been so massive for the AFL that it would be massively short term thinking to try to balance the books any time in the first 5 years. Note female participation over all (based on Annual Reports based on programs/comps of min 6 wks) up from 136,133 (16.1% of total) in 2012 to 463,364 (29.9% of total) in 2017.
The growth in women’s participation isn’t just via girls in Auskick – but that helps; it isn’t just because of girls having a go at school – but that helps; all you need to is see the increase in dedicated female teams – from 629 in 2015 to 983 in 2016 and up to 1690 in 2017. I don’t know what family links you have – but I have 2ndry school kids and friends and the female involvement and interest in playing footy is like I’ve never seen nor dreamed of before. Those that went before them might have taken up soccer – but – that didn’t capture the imagination as footy seems to have.
This is huge for the overall balance out in the community – for priority for local and state govt funding for projects, for clubrooms, for new ovals, for drainage works etc.
So – don’t look at the AFLW in isolation. It’s value as a driver of participation growth is what the AFL would barely have dreamed of.
And – to judge the playing standard too harshly less than 20 games in is a bit tough – we generally need to get 50 games into an AFL(M) player to raise the expectations. The quality players like Erin Phillips and Daisy Pearce give you an insight into where the future will lie. Put it this way – the best 5 players in the AFW in 2021 probably are not yet playing AFLW (but will enter that system in the next couple of years).
btw – I really don’t think the AFL ever expected womens footy to be such a hit. I do suspect though that womens soccer got people a bit used to seeing girls in footy boots. This is a natural progression.
March 9th 2018 @ 10:21am
March 9th 2018 @ 10:21am

Ben said
Probably correct to a point there. I was more meaning it being televised and so on.
The competition may stay, but when
sponsors and tv networks start weighing up how much money they’re losing because of how commercially unattractive the AFLW is, the AFLW will simply be park football.
March 9th 2018 @ 12:32pm
March 9th 2018 @ 12:32pm

Perry Bridge said
I suspect there’s a fair bit of PR value in ch.7 for example to be seen to be supporting womens sport and the AFLW.
The backlash if they pull out entirely may not be worth it.
The AFL has to ensure to schedule the AFLW appropriately.
March 9th 2018 @ 12:27pm
March 9th 2018 @ 12:27pm

The Joy Of X said
@ Perry Bridge
Amen.
March 9th 2018 @ 7:52am
March 9th 2018 @ 7:52am

Darren M said
I don’t know what games you’re watching, but from what I’ve seen, the action is pretty much the same as what I’ve seen – and come to expect – of the men’s games: “…the development of the ‘pack mentality’, with the ball rarely moving freely and into open space” is what is on display week-in week-out during the men’s AFL season.
Not sure about your claim that the women play on smaller grounds either. Whitten Oval, Norwood, Ikon Park, Casey Fields, Blacktown, Alice Springs, Moe and Optus Stadium – to name a few – are all used by both women and men for playing.
I’m glad you waited until the day after International Women’s Day to have this article published.
March 9th 2018 @ 9:54am
March 9th 2018 @ 9:54am

Aligee said
Zachary – Ball is smaller, but ovals the same size.
March 9th 2018 @ 10:59am
March 9th 2018 @ 10:59am

Tricky said
“I don’t know what games you’re watching, but from what I’ve seen, the action is pretty much the same as what I’ve seen – and come to expect – of the men’s games: “…the development of the ‘pack mentality’, with the ball rarely moving freely and into open space” is what is on display week-in week-out during the men’s AFL season.”
I don’t know what game you’re watching but the skill levels are night and day, to suggest any similarity is folly.
“I’m glad you waited until the day after International Women’s Day to have this article published.”
Sounds like you’re suggesting this article is gender driven, that would be very offensive and insulting the intelligence of the readers. Clearly this article is all about the skill level and what may result because of it.
March 9th 2018 @ 8:25am
March 9th 2018 @ 8:25am

George said
A bit silly comparing scoring shots but forgetting to mention different length of games.
March 9th 2018 @ 11:06am
March 9th 2018 @ 11:06am

steve said
Beat me to it, 1/2 the scoring shots in 1/2 game time.
March 9th 2018 @ 8:27am
March 9th 2018 @ 8:27am

Wayne said
Its the 2nd season of athletes being handed a football and told they are AFL players. Give it a few more seasons of girls playing the game their whole life before sticking the boot in that skills are poor.
If you gave a bunch of AFL superstars hockey sticks and put them against a 3rd grade domestic Sydney team, they would get flogged.
March 9th 2018 @ 9:17am
March 9th 2018 @ 9:17am

i miss the force said
so what you are saying its that its not a proper pro league, just a bunch of people throwen together?
March 9th 2018 @ 12:38pm
March 9th 2018 @ 12:38pm

Cat said
The old chicken and egg conundrum. Without a top tier AFL driven league there would be no incentives for women to play footy in the numbers we are seeing since the AFLW was announced. Without the years of continuous pathways for women to play footy, the skills have not had a chance to match up to the boys who have played their entire lives.
Its all well and good to say ‘well the AFLW shouldn’t exist until there is enough ‘skilled’ players’ but the reality is without the AFLW existing and daring girls to dream of playing the game, that would never happen.
March 9th 2018 @ 12:45pm
March 9th 2018 @ 12:45pm

Perry Bridge said
#i miss the force
It’s a bit of both – only so many of the girls having been playing continuously all their lives – Erin Phillips the prime example – an absolute jet athlete as a kid and ripping it up at footy but she hit the junior glass ceiling and took up basketball.
Her transition back has been a bit easier than some others.
There’s those like Daisy Pearce who have been playing and continue to play local footy all year (winter VWFL seasons). The thing that’s clear is that the defensive coaching has stepped it up – where Mo Hope was able to dominate up forward 1 on 1 in the VWFL – in the AFLW she struggles to get a kick up forward. The pressure skills, the defensive strategies and the general intensity of play are all a step up – – and so it’s only natural that skills and decisions under duress and fatigue will suffer. That happens in the mens – and we’ll only see most the AFL (M) teams settle into a rhythm after the first few weeks of the season – to start with, there’ll be a fair bit of rust.
Then there’s a few ‘conversion’ players which I found odd and to me seems more a black mark than a marketing coup.
The next few years will see more and more girls graduating from very solid junior pathways.