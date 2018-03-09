Australia on a dangerous wicket with sledging double-standards

David Warner was fired up throughout the whole first Test between Australia and South Africa, aggressively confronting numerous opposition players, and giving send offs (something usually done by the bowler who actually takes the batsman’s wicket).
The tipping point was reached, however, when footage was released of Warner and South African keeper-batsman Quinton De Kock engaged in an altercation inside the pavilion.
Warner needed to be restrained by teammates after De Kock made a remark that we now know was about his wife.
In a holier-than-thou fashion that we’ve seen before from the Australian team, Warner and his teammates remarked that De Kock’s sledge was “a thing you shouldn’t say”, and “outright disgusting”.
The problem with this, however, is it seems to always be the Australian team that wants to set the standards of what is acceptable behaviour for the rest of the world.
Barking at the opposition as they walk back to the pavilion and mocking the facial features of De Kock – who is of mixed race – by allegedly calling him a “bush pig”, is apparently all fair dinkum, mate.
But when one brings up Warner’s wife, this is where the fun apparently ends.
This Australian team’s propensity to push sledging to the limit, then complain about the opposition overstepping the line, is losing them respect. Former South African captain Graeme Smith labelled Warner a “fool” after the incident, saying the Aussie vice-captain did indeed get personal numerous times with South African players.
Additionally, former England fast bowler Chris Tremlett took a dig on Twitter at the “5ft tall” Warner’s attempt to intimidate the opposition.
The South Africans must be quaking in their boots at the sight of a 5ft tall David Warner coming towards them acting tough #wellard
The Australian team’s mysterious standards on sledging is so ever-changing that after the 2015 World Cup final, Brad Haddin actually scolded the New Zealand players for being “nice”.
“It was uncomfortable. All they were was nice to us,” Haddin remarked, adding that he told his teammates, “I can’t stand this anymore.”
This “niceness” from the Kiwis was perhaps because the tournament was only a few months after Phil Hughes had tragically passed away, and the New Zealanders might have wanted to show some decency to the still grieving Australian team. But, in Aussie cricket land, apparently that wasn’t received well.
The late, great Tony Grieg also questioned these double standards during the infamous ‘Monkeygate’ scandal of 2008, involving Australia and India, asking, “Is it okay for the Australians to shout expletives all day at the opposition” and then turn around and complain when they hear something they don’t like?
Greig’s point was that the way Australians behave to other teams may indeed be a breach of the opposition’s standards.
Sure, there are some things that should never be brought up, such as race and family illness. But if you’re going to constantly provoke opposition, don’t be afraid if things get spicy, Sonny Jim.
Version 312488234239 of the same article published from ‘The Crowd’
How do the editors keep letting this crap through?
There’s honestly too many things wrong with this article to even list. And you clearly have an anti-aussie narrative axe to grind.
Again, how this gets published I’ll never know it has no constructive balanced consideration or angle worth considering it’s purely just someone pushing an agenda.
Exactly – saying this for starters “Warner needed to be restrained by teammates” – which is not true. No need. A choice.
When you see “In a holier-than-thou fashion that we’ve seen before from the Australian team”, you know it’s time to move on (ok after commenting)
Warner chose to be restrained by teammates? So he said ‘please Uzzie, hold me back’? Interesting
No it was a choice by his team mate – Usman/Tim Paine.
No one was more holier-than-thou than Tendulkar.
I said my bit on this topic in some of the numerous other articles we’ve been bombarded with, but I’ll say it again: this double standard argument doesn’t stand up to scrutiny.
The Australians have shown time and time again that they ARE prepared to cop sledging. What do you think SA were doing to Warner while he was batting? Why do you think big bad Davey suddenly made his return on the fourth day of this match after a few years of comparatively mild behaviour?
Australia copped it all day long from India in last year’s test series (and gave it, too) but didn’t get upset about it. In fact, Kohli, who was one of the chief offenders, was the only one who took things off-field when he laughably accused Australia of systematically trying to cheat the DRS system.
Players all over the world have a pretty good idea of where the line is. They generally don’t attack family, they generally don’t attack race/ethnicity. Occasionally they go overboard and we get this kind of fiasco, but it’s pretty unusual.
The Monkeygate incident was ten years ago and was (apparently) race related. The fact that you haven’t cited a more recent incident where Australia publicly got on their high horse should tell you that this sort of response is rare from them. Meanwhile Jimmy Anderson, long said to be one of the modern game’s biggest mouths himself, recently wrote an article in the UK labeling the Australians ‘bullies’. How many times do Australian players do anything that hypocritical?
I don’t feel strongly about sledging one way or the other (aside from send-offs, ew), and I think players need to take it if they’re going to give it. But that’s the point – the Aussies cop it back in spades and generally leave it all on the field.
Well said James
I don’t necessarily agree with your opinion that the Aussies cop it regularly without complaint. But if it was the case, then it reiterates the fact that Warner is a bad ambassador for Australian cricket.
He is, after all, the vice captain.
Hmm kind of like the Indian Captain who is a horrendous role model for on field behavior?
Careful with those glass houses.
Kohli leads his teammates, he doesn’t hide behind them.
And that in no way addresses my argument in any way.
I never asserted he hid behind anyone.
Just like the logic of your original article, your retort falls apart.
“Kohli leads his teammates, he doesn’t hide behind them.”
No, he hides in the dressing room. Like he did in the series just gone, where he faked an injury and made faces at the Aussie players………. and hiding behind his team mates come to think of it.
It was also from the safety of the dressing room and hiding behind his team mates that he accused the Australian captain of cheating.
All done to nurse his wounded ego after being ritually humiliated by the Australian bowlers
The Aussies only have themselves to blame. Everywhere they go, this kind of trouble follows them. No other teams have these problems. Warner is an egomaniac who needs to be put in his place. I’m tired of his antics. A lengthy suspension should be about right for him.
Maybe some sort of spirit of cricket seminar should be mandated by the team. Baz mccullum would be the man to run it. A true gentleman of the game.
lol Baz McCullum. The man who covered up for his match fixing team mates. What a stand up guy. Just the person needed to run world cricket.
Exactly. This is what many Aussie fans don’t seem to understand. That Australia brings this wherever they go. There might be a bit of sledging between other nations, but it is rarely of the magnitude that we see almost every series involving Australia.
This is since Sept 2016 (not including the SA tour) number of ICC code of conduct breaches:
AFG: 12
AUS: 5
BAN: 9
ENG: 4
IND: 7
IRE: 0
NZ: 0
PAK: 0
SA: 11
SL: 13
WI: 6
ZIM: 5
Note Australia has less than both SA and India.
The narrative that Australia is the worse is completely inaccurate and is drummed up anytime an Aussie does something which is then a self fulfilling prophecy as the increased attention makes it seem as if the Aussie’s are a lot worse.
Look forward to your response.
Aussies are bad mmmmmkay……is the standard response.
But South Africa don’t sledge at all do they according to them, yet they are consistently towards the top of ICC infringements. Even go back over the last 5 years, they are always right up there.
Yep, you got me. Afghans and Sri Lankans are by far the worst sledgers. It’s a proven fact.
What were these code of conduct breeches for?
Taking s blanket approach doesn’t clarify the issue of sledging
From the second Warner walked out to bat on day 1 of this last test they were into him and continued it the whole time he was there, but that’s OK isn’t it. In the 2nd test of the Ashes I think it was, Smith was batting and Anderson stationed himself right next to Smith and was in his face the whole time he was batting. When he walked off the field Anderson and Broad were at him the whole time, but they aren’t Australian so it’s OK. Huge misconception that Australia start it every time and if they were as bad as you say they are then they would consistently be on top of the ICC infringements, which they aren’t.