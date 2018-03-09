 

Australia vs South Africa: International cricket second Test, Day 1 live scores, blog

Tim Miller Roar Guru

By , 9 Mar 2018 Tim Miller is a Roar Guru

    South Africa v Australia

    St George's Park, March 9-13, 2018

    2nd Test - South Africa v Australia Test Series 2018

    		  
    Australia 1st Inn 4/161
    Australia won the toss and elected to bat.
    Australia are 161 for 4
    Australia Over: 52.0  RR: 2.65
    Batsmen Runs B 4s 6s SR
    S.P.D. Smith* 25 58 3 0 43.10
    S.E. Marsh 20 48 3 0 41.67
    South Africa
    Bowlers O M R W Econ
    K.S. Rabada 14.0 2 59 1 4.21
    K.A. Maharaj* 14.0 0 34 0 2.43
    Last Wicket: S.P.D. Smith, 25 (lbw. Rabada) - 4/161

    After a scintillating performance in the first Test, Australia head to Port Elizabeth knowing another win over South Africa will keep their 48-year unbeaten series win streak in the country intact. Join The Roar for live scores and analysis from 7pm (AEDT).

    Whether with the bat, with the ball or in the field, Australia’s win in Durban by 118 runs, against a quality opponent on foreign soil, was nothing short of emphatic.

    Led by, of all people, resurgent all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, the Aussies blunted the Proteas’ vaunted bowling attack after winning the toss to post a good first-innings score, before Mitchell Starc led a supreme effort with the ball to round up the hosts twice for under 300.

    Though not without resistance – a dynamic stand between Aiden Markram and Quinton de Kock on the fourth day brought about plenty of nail-chewing – it was almost a complete team performance from the tourists, with nearly every player contributing.

    One man who didn’t was under-fire first drop Usman Khawaja, and with young opener Cameron Bancroft posting his second Test half-century in the match, the stylish left-hander finds himself in the unfamiliar position of being the batsman most likely to lose his spot.

    While the Proteas will be disappointed with their performance, there were still plenty of diamonds in the rough that can give the hosts heart.

    Spinner Keshav Maharaj produced a career-best nine-wicket haul, out-of-form keeper-batsman de Kock returned to his swashbuckling best, and most significantly, young opener Markram showed he is a star of the future with a magnificent 143 in the second innings, rescuing the Proteas from embarrassment in the process.

    But aside from him and the masterful AB de Villiers, the Proteas’ batting looked flaky, and with Hashim Amla a shadow of the player he once was, and important cogs Dean Elgar and Faf du Plessis struggling as well, what should be a fearsome line-up has some gaping cracks.

    Prediction
    The toss in the first Test was crucial, but throughout, Australia looked the better side with both bat and ball, and it’s difficult to see that changing in a week.

    Australia by seven wickets or 140 runs.

    Tune into The Roar’s live coverage from 7pm (AEDT), and remember to leave us your thoughts in the comments section below.

      11:27pm
      Tim Miller said | 11:27pm | ! Report

      Gone! Is it? Looked plumb, but Smith reviews.

      Tim Miller said | 11:26pm | ! Report

      51.3, Rabada to S Marsh, one run, 141kph, back of a length and rearing sharply at Marsh, who does well to roll his wrists and keep his gentle pull down as it trickles fine for a single.

      (AUSTRALIA 3/161)

      Tim Miller said | 11:24pm | ! Report

      51.1, Rabada to Smith, one run, back of a length and over off stump, a good ball to most batsmen but to Smith it’s still too straight, he gets inside the line and flicks it to square leg for a single.

      (AUSTRALIA 3/160)

      One line QdK clearly doesn’t understand is outside the line.. 🤔 #SAvAUS

      Tim Miller said | 11:24pm | ! Report

      50.5, Maharaj to S Marsh, not the best review you’ll see. Length ball just held back a fraction by Maharaj, Marsh takes the bait as he comes up the wicket, he can’t make contact as the ball cannons into his pad. Huge appeal from South Africa, but the umpire shakes his head and rightly so, he was a long way up and outside the line anyway. But du Plessis doesn’t care and opts to review, and all the replay does is confirm what everyone else knew. Bizarre. South Africa lose one of their challenges.

      (AUSTRALIA 3/159)

      Tim Miller said | 11:22pm | ! Report

      50.4, Maharaj to Smith, nearly a run out, but Smith’s just safe! Back of a length on middle and off, Smith bunts it into the on side and sets off for a run, Rabada makes great ground from forward square leg to gather and then throw at the non-strikers’ end, and the direct hit has them up and about! But the replays show Smith’s juuuust made his ground. Nearly a disaster for the Aussies there.

      (AUSTRALIA 3/159)

      Tim Miller said | 11:20pm | ! Report

      Is it a run out? Dear me, it’s close! Direct hit, and they’re going upstairs.

      Tim Miller said | 11:19pm | ! Report

      49.6, Rabada to S Marsh, length ball on a fourth stump line and angling across, Marsh lets it go.

      (AUSTRALIA 3/158)

      Tim Miller said | 11:18pm | ! Report

      49.4, Rabada to S Marsh, FOUR RUNS, glorious. Absolutely glorious. Full length but wide outside off, and Marsh is on it in a flash as he crashes a drive in front of point and to the ropes.

      (AUSTRALIA 3/158)

