Football will always get a bad rap until it takes control of its own narrative

The NRL’s struggles to keep a lid on the Matt Lodge affair highlights just how hard it is to take charge of a narrative spiralling rapidly out of control.
The footage of Lodge’s terrifying New York rampage makes it hard to understand why the NRL is so determined to focus on the footy at the expense of a family who say they never received an apology from Lodge, let alone a cent of the $AU1.6 million they were awarded in compensation.
Yet that’s exactly what NRL boss Todd Greenberg has tried to do, writing yesterday for Fairfax that “rugby league has an enemy which threatens to tear us down… the doom merchants”.
According to Greenberg, it’s not acts like Lodge’s drunken frenzy that give rugby league a bad name, but rather – if I’m following his logic – the journalists who write about it.
“So often the heroics and athleticism on the field are quickly overshadowed by an agenda, opinion or act which robs the football of the attention it deserves,” Greenberg said.
What’s that? The leader of a governing body blaming external influences for his code’s own failings? Sound familiar?
And before rugby league fans come steaming in to criticise me for writing about the Lodge incident, well, how do you like it when the shoe’s on the other foot?
Every time there’s an incident of anti-social behaviour at an A-League game – like the RBB ripping flares at the recent Sydney derby – football fans are expected to tolerate an avalanche of commentary from critics with no discernable links to the round-ball game.
Why? Because that’s the status quo.
And we have a tendency to do things in Australia just because it’s the way things have always been done.
Which brings us to the narrative around football, and the way the game’s leaders should be shaping it.
It was no surprise to see Football Federation Australia announce Graham Arnold as the coach to succeed interim tactician Bert van Marwijk after the World Cup in Russia, with Arnie’s appointment to the top job somewhat of an open secret within the game.
Letting him take charge after the World Cup not only means Arnold can finish up his club commitments with Sydney FC – for this season, at least – but also begin the long-term process of attempting to defend the Socceroos’ Asian Cup crown.
And by announcing it yesterday – two days after van Marwijk named his first Socceroos squad – FFA ensured it received some positive coverage in a week when the split round means there are only two A-League games to be played this Saturday.
That’s not the worst move on a weekend when the return of the NRL means wall-to-wall mainstream media coverage of rugby league will inevitably resume.
Try pointing out that the A-League seems to be held to different standards than the NRL, though, and you’ll invite your own torrent of criticism – even from football fans.
That’s essentially what happened to Simon Hill in midweek, after he ruffled more than a few feathers on the Fox Football podcast by pointing out that while diving in football is pilloried for being unmanly, the bad behaviour of players from other sports rarely seems to result in their codes being tarnished as a whole.
I wasn’t surprised by Hill’s comments because I had a beer with him last week and we talked at length about this very issue.
Nor was I surprised that certain parties were so keen to shut down the conversation.
As football fans we’re so conditioned to not rock the boat, that we’d rather remain silent about being treated like second-class citizens than risk getting offside with a mainstream Australia which already has zero interest in the game.
It’s about time we recognised that for the problem that it is – not least as a precursor to demanding football’s leaders do a better job of defending our game.
Because if football fails to write its own narratives, then those with their own ulterior motives will simply step in and write them for us.
March 9th 2018 @ 7:31am
Waz said | March 9th 2018 @ 7:31am | ! Report
Really well said Mike.
And as NRL are finding, you can’t control the message when there’s a big, ugly message running across the back pages and so it’s not just pumping out “positive stories”.
Any narrative starts at the top and must meet and be endorsed by all levels of the game. Something that a fractured football community will find difficult to do, so the starting point is not broadcasting “your message” but open and genuine communication to understand all parties and find common ground the majority agree upon.
March 9th 2018 @ 8:27am
AdelaideDocker said | March 9th 2018 @ 8:27am | ! Report
Very true.
I feel as if there’s certain narratives the fans wanna portray, which are in turn different to the clubs and especially the overarching leadership. That’ll mean there’s no unified narratives that will ever be accurately broadcasted.
I feel the big thing that needs to happen is that aforementioned leadership need to start from a clean slate – they’ve got to broadcast a much better narrative than right now. They’ve gotta get their marketing skills down pat, and actually start advertising the game for what it is: a very good, technical sport that is great to watch (usually!).
That’s something that the AFL can do really well; ‘spin’ the news cycles back to upcoming games/contests whenever something scandalous hits the press. I understand there’s a apparent inherent disadvantage given the somewhat negative view of the game in the media, but the media’s view is largely developed around off-field stuff like the boardroom level chaos and fan behaviour; if the FFA reshapes the narrative around the game itself, that could lead to better coverage.
Don’t attack me for any of this, by the way – just a few thoughts from my early morning brain, plus I’ve been sitting in media lectures the whole week.
March 9th 2018 @ 8:51am
Fadida said | March 9th 2018 @ 8:51am | ! Report
I always enjoy your comments AD but I think you’re missing an important detail here; the AFL can “spin the news cycle” because in places like Melbourne the media is little more than an extension of AFL HQ.
It’s like trying to understand racism when you’re white
March 9th 2018 @ 9:34am
Kangajets said | March 9th 2018 @ 9:34am | ! Report
Ageee fadida
March 9th 2018 @ 9:45am
AdelaideDocker said | March 9th 2018 @ 9:45am | ! Report
Yeah, fair call. Great analogy, as well.
I didn’t say it would be easy for the FFA to garner media support, but regardless of what the AFL is doing, the FFA can still drastically improve their marketing/PR department. There’s virtually no advertising, which I think we can universally agree is a bad thing, and they appear to be unable to take attention away from whatever off-field controversy that is the scandal of the week.
I don’t deny the AFL can do this effortlessly in Victoria, but there’s still a lot of attention brought upon soccer in the Eastern states, yes? The FFA has to reshape the narrative, and get some positive attention out there in their biggest markets. Yet they appear to be making no effort to, yeah, and surely that ain’t good.
I might be wrong on this, and that’s fine. Just my thoughts.
March 9th 2018 @ 10:30am
Perry Bridge said | March 9th 2018 @ 10:30am | ! Report
#Fadida
They can and they can’t.
There’s the sports journos.
And then there’s the ‘news’ journos.
The ‘news’ journos for example dedicated several pages to a silly 21 year old Collingwood player blowing over 0.05 (granted, as a P plater his limit was 0.00). The contrast being that precious little was said about 3AW brekkie co-host John Burns finally admitting he’d been done DUI for a second time.
The AFL and Collingwood would much prefer that the media didn’t make such a big deal about a 21 yr old who is in need of making better decisions (clearly – but, hardly unique in that age range).
The reality is all codes have ‘friends’ in the media.
The irony is when you say “places like Melbourne the media is little more than an extension of AFL HQ”, and yet ignore that most media is nationally based out of Sydney now, and that for most of the last 20 years the NRL was half owned by two media corporations (NewsCorp and Telstra) and several clubs were fully owned by NewsCorp.
What you find though – is that in the AFL and NRL that there are MORE ‘voices’ jockeying to be heard. There’s generally some other angle, or the next breaking story. However – even in the AFL during the season the speculation about player X who is yet to renew his contract (last year Dustin Martin, this year Tom Lynch) or the future of coach Y (last year Rocket Eade, Nathan Buckley) this year (Nathan Buckley, Brad Scott)…..these sorts of sideshow stories can dominate because you can effectively write the content 3 months in advance (a bit like the obituary for the Queen – it’s ready to go when required).
March 9th 2018 @ 8:53am
Post_hoc said | March 9th 2018 @ 8:53am | ! Report
The AFL can do that, because they have friends in the media. They pretty much control all the ‘footy’ journalists in the Herald Sun, so many of them make their bread and butter from being on the inside so they can’t rock the boat. They are basically bought and paid for.
The only real example of one who isn’t I would argue is the journalist from the Age, Caroline something? The one who all those AFL boof heads wanted to drown a few years back. Why did they want to drown her? Because she showed them up by doing what they all should be doing every day of the year.
The AFL controls the spin, because they have bought and paid for journalists, no need for a media department thern
March 9th 2018 @ 8:59am
AGO74 said | March 9th 2018 @ 8:59am | ! Report
Agree with yourself and Fad on this.
March 9th 2018 @ 9:47am
AdelaideDocker said | March 9th 2018 @ 9:47am | ! Report
Just for the record, I despise the Herald Sun and I dislike how comfortably close they are to the AFL. That’s why forums like this one are brilliant; there’s a disconnect between here and whatever sport, leading to more balanced reporting/opinions.
March 9th 2018 @ 9:32am
Kangajets said | March 9th 2018 @ 9:32am | ! Report
Legit question I reckon this …….If the afl spins the media so well, why is the afl only popular in 35 per cent of Australia. ….While 65 percent of Australia is indifferent to afl ? The spin doctors are not doing much outside of 3 cities .
While we here , What do you think about the Adelaide reds new owner?
Cheers
March 9th 2018 @ 10:45am
Perry Bridge said | March 9th 2018 @ 10:45am | ! Report
#Kangajets
Point 1. where are most of the national media now based – Sydney.
Point 2. which media outlets have been most invested in sport and which sport? the NRL (was half owned by NewsCorp, plus several clubs post SuperLeague days 20 years back).
Point 3. I’m not sure about your 35:65 breakdown. However, if we base attendances and club members as a metric – the 35% with whom the AFL has popularity are far more engaged than those in your other 65% are with whatever they find popular.
Basically – I reckon the AFL tries to but doesn’t always succeed at media spin BUT they have a big internal department and appear the most progressed toward media independence.
The AFL are seen to be closely in bed with the Herald-Sun by some here – however – I’d suggest that the Herald-Sun is both friend and enemy. It’s no marriage – it’s more like a China-US relationship – in part symbiotic and in part on the verge of open warfare. The H-S is in it for what it can get out of it. A newspaper doesn’t have broadcast rights to worry about – however – it seems fair to suggest that they do owe much of their presence in the ‘new media’ landscape to the AFL – increased sales during winter.
March 9th 2018 @ 7:48am
chris said | March 9th 2018 @ 7:48am | ! Report
“As football fans we’re so conditioned to not rock the boat, that we’d rather remain silent about being treated like second-class citizens than risk getting offside with a mainstream Australia which already has zero interest in the game.”
Speak for yourself Mike!
March 9th 2018 @ 7:56am
Midfielder said | March 9th 2018 @ 7:56am | ! Report
Brilliant at a seminar so out for most of the day so can only leave a brief message of support.
March 9th 2018 @ 8:15am
Rolly said | March 9th 2018 @ 8:15am | ! Report
Greenberg and the media can continue to back a creep like lodge .the media shows its dispicable bias . when media companies have vested interest in certain sport like seven and the afl and nine and league and nws limited wih league the media will always show bias towards its own sports which it has invested money in .hence that grub lodge not copping the media backlash becuase it’s not in the media interest .in saying that Greenberg has egg on his face now as lodge the grub has alienated al lot of families from that sport and proven to be a failure on the pitch .football will just have to take it on the chin from the media and continue to evolve and eventually the media will come round .
March 9th 2018 @ 8:20am
AR said | March 9th 2018 @ 8:20am | ! Report
What a fantastically ironic lesson in irony this morning’s offering is.
First, despite suggesting that football control its own narrative and be not towed by ‘msm’ negativity, Mike digs up the flare story from 2 weeks ago and eagerly breathes life into it. Brilliant.
Second, Mike rightly mocks the daft comments of Greenberg – “So often the heroics and athleticism on the field are quickly overshadowed by an agenda, opinion or act which robs the football of the attention it deserves,”. And yet, after stripping his criticism of any credibility with the inane “aha the shoe’s on the other foot” comment, Mike doubles down to mimic Greenberg’s cynical complaint. Oh the joys.
In a quiet week, I’d say the only story is Arnold or maybe an already-done puff piece on the Jets.
I’ll of course leave it to the Experts, but here’s a tip: if you want soccer and the ALeague to truly chart it’s own course, stop shoe-horning the NRL, AFL, or nasty Aussie media into “your” narrative every time you pick up a pen.
Have a great Friday.
March 9th 2018 @ 9:30am
Mike Tuckerman said | March 9th 2018 @ 9:30am | ! Report
“Sit down and shut up,” being your preference for how football navigates its way through the media landscape, right?
March 9th 2018 @ 9:37am
Nemesis said | March 9th 2018 @ 9:37am | ! Report
The one aspect where Football – and particularly A-League football – leads the way in Australia is …
Even
a) people who hate our sport; and
b) people who have minimal interest in our sport; and
c) people who don’t watch ALeague
continue to want to engage in discussions about ALeague.
I had a quick glance at the AFL Discussion Board recently. I did not see a single comment from people who don’t watch AFL.
Yet, for our crap, low quality ALeague .. everyone wants to be part of the discussion.
March 9th 2018 @ 10:28am
Kris said | March 9th 2018 @ 10:28am | ! Report
Perhaps many people watch multiple codes and are comfortable commenting on many sports. In contrast perhaps there are some paranoid fans locked in a code-war mentality who decide that there are proper football fans and imposters?
Perhaps many fans follow and AFL team and the Storm and the Victory and the Melbourne Tigers and the Melbourne Renegades etc etc. In contrast perhaps there are some football fans who follow the CCM to the exclusion of all us and get militant at any thought that a football fan is not exclusive and obsessed?
March 9th 2018 @ 10:41am
Nemesis said | March 9th 2018 @ 10:41am | ! Report
Given hard core ALeague fans & hardcore grassroots football fans don’t watch ALeague in significant numbers, common sense indicates casual fans don’t watch ALeague.
Casual fans are deemed “casual” because they pick to watch certain events. The crowds & TV ratings this season for Marquee ALeague Matches indicates loyal fans are not even watching in the same numbers, so you’re delusional if you think casual fans are watching ALeague each weekend.
March 9th 2018 @ 10:00am
chris said | March 9th 2018 @ 10:00am | ! Report
Mike AR is one of the posters on here that you just need to scroll past.
March 9th 2018 @ 8:23am
Kangajets said | March 9th 2018 @ 8:23am | ! Report
You guys need to move to Newcastle
24 hours before the nrl season and the Newcastle Jets are filling the back page and every other social media is Jets too.
Regional media will support A league football if you give them a team
Think. Wollongong. Geelong Canberra Hobart etc
There are capital city teams already
My narrative is expand to the people who do care …
March 9th 2018 @ 10:47am
Pauly said | March 9th 2018 @ 10:47am | ! Report
That back page showing Boogard walking off with a broken leg juxtaposed with Bujis rolling around was classic. NH building up an “us vs the big city” narrative while at the same time showing that footballers can be tough if they play for the local team.