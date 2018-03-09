The highest percentages of runs in a completed ODI innings

The second day of the World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe saw Ireland beat Papua New Guinea by five wickets, but not before witnessing one of the most sensational ODI innings played, with opener Tony Ura striking 151 of the team’s 236 runs to rescue the Barramundis from a perilous 6/80 and give them a fighting chance. Here is a look at the five highest percentages of runs in a completed ODI innings.

69.48 – Vivian Richards (West Indies) v England, First ODI, Old Trafford, 1984

Master blaster Richards stunned England with an ODI record score of 189* from 170 balls, with 21 fours and five sixes.

What was most remarkable about this innings was the fact that the West Indies were 9/166 at one point, before Richards and Michael Holding – who scored 12 – added 106* for the tenth wicket, a record that still stands.

England were skittled out for 168, losing by 104 runs.

65.78 – Kapil Dev (India) v Zimbabwe, World Cup Group Stage, Tunbridge Wells, 1983

Arguably the finest World Cup innings, Indian captain Kapil Dev’s 175* out of 8/266 is the stuff of legend. When he came in to bat, India were reeling at 4/9, which soon became 5/17 and later 8/140.

He was then joined by Syed Kirmani (24*), and the pair shared 126* for the ninth wicket. Kapil faced only 138 balls, hitting 16 fours and six sixes in a one-man show that brought India a 31-run win.

65.34 – Rohit Sharma (India) v Sri Lanka, Fourth ODI, Kolkata, 2014-15

Sharma lit up the Eden Gardens with an overwhelming 264 off 173 balls, studded with 33 fours and nine sixes, that knocked the wind out of Sri Lanka’s sails.

In the process, he became the first man to reach the 250-run mark in ODIs and also the first to score two ODI double hundreds.

India’s total of 5/404 was too tall a mountain to climb for the beleaguered tourists, who went down by 153 runs.

64.25 – Tony Ura (Papua New Guinea) v Ireland, World Cup Qualifier Group Stage, Harare, 2017-18

Papua New Guinea were in danger of being bundled out cheaply when they slipped to 80/6. But Ura had other ideas, and he single-handedly went on to revive the innings.

He slashed 151 off 142 balls, with ten fours and six sixes, and shared an eighth-wicket stand of 83 with Chad Soper. It was not enough to prevent defeat though, as Ireland attained the target of 237 to win by five wickets.

63.51 – Andrew Jones (New Zealand) v Pakistan, Austral-Asia Cup Semifinal, Sharjah, 1989-90

The Pakistani bowlers, led by Waqar Younis (5/20), ensured the first semifinal of the 1990 Austral-Asia Cup was a highly lopsided affair, as they combined to knock New Zealand over for a paltry 74.

Jones, who came in at 1/7, himself scored 47 of those before being the last man out. No other batsman crossed five runs. Needless to say, Pakistan galloped home by eight wickets.