Highlanders vs Stormers: Super Rugby live scores, blog

The rested Highlanders take on the touring Stormers in Dunedin to kick off Round 4 of the Super Rugby season. Join The Roar for all the action from 5:35pm (AEDT).

The Highlanders might have had a staggered start to the season, with this being just their second game, but this match sees the beginnings of a run of crucial clashes for the south island side, playing the Crusaders, Hurricanes and the Chiefs.

A solid win against the Stormers is essential as they head into this series of big matches.

And there’s no reason to think that they won’t achieve it. The Highlanders have just three changes to the side that beat the Blues a couple of weeks ago – one of the new starters being the exciting, and massive, Tevita Nabura.

For the Stormers, after their opening round win, their trip overseas has gone from heartbreak to heart attack. Against the Tahs they were one solid defensive lineout away from a hard-earned draw but ended up with a loss. When they played the Crusaders last week they got blown away in the first 20 minutes and never recovered.

The South African franchise haven’t won in New Zealand for nine matches, but they are stronger than last week with the return of Damian Willemse at #10.

It does feel as if the Stormers are going to have to start very well, get ahead and hold on. They were slow out of the blocks last week and by the time they got into the game there was no way back.

Prediction

The Highlanders have some serious quality in key positions. If Aaron Smith can have another good game and unleash the attacking power of his backline then it’s hard to see the Stormers having a good day.

Highlanders to win by 15 points.