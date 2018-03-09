I’ve had enough of the FFA and, sadly, the A-League

For longer than I can remember, I’ve been fighting a battle against naysayers who continually criticise the sport I love, the league I have grown to enjoy, and a club I have grown to hold dear.
However, I do not have the energy or motivation to do so anymore.
I fought people who laughed at me for playing and watching football when the old NSL was the premier league in Australia. I fought people who did not give the A-League any support when it first began because they saw it as a franchise league. I fought people who supported teams they don’t watch overseas, yet snickered at our league. I fought people who don’t like football and must tell everyone about it, instead of quietly enjoying what they like instead.
But no longer shall I try.
Why should I defend the league, the clubs, the fans and the players if the governing body doesn’t?
All flares aside, when was the last time the FFA protected their brand? When was the last time they told those who would like nothing more than the league to fail to go and do one?
Instead, they pander to every whim. Afraid to publicly protect us like a bunch of cowards who only care about their paycheque at the end of every week – leaving guys like me and a lot of people I look at fondly on this website and other forums to fight the good fight instead.
At every well-run company I have worked for, I have been exposed to strong leadership who fight tooth and nail for their employees. Yet the FFA are the ones that criticise us fans, showing their inability to lead.
I have found it more enjoyable to walk away from the A-League, walk away from the battlegrounds, and find solace at NPL clubs.
Sydney United – my childhood team. Blacktown City – my local team. Here I see people who give a crap about the sport in this country putting their blood, sweat and tears into running a successful club.
But that’s not all.
Cheap tickets? Check.
Passionate fans? Check.
Clubs that look after their fans and players as best they can? Check.
Enjoyable football, watching a mix of young newcomers and old heads play hard and fast without VAR? Check.
I don’t understand what the FFA are looking to do, or where they are going with the A-League.
They are still not promoting the league effectively, thinking that a few posters at bus stops two weeks before the season kicks off is enough, before removing them after the first round.
We are seeing crowd numbers stall and diminish. The league’s biggest drawcard – passionate support – is being suppressed. The atrocious TV deal still doesn’t have an effective free-to-air presence to convert casual viewers into fans.
They have not pushed back on the overbearing security presence at games that looks to suppress fan involvement, yet if you see any adverts for the Sydney Derby (the only time the FFA market a game) all you see are shots of the RBB and Cove – groups that are targeted by police, security and the FFA themselves.
We have heard about the ‘marquee war chest’, yet has anyone seen any new marquee players recently?
And the worst part? The FFA seem happy to accept this mediocrity. I won’t tolerate it any longer. Again, if the governing body doesn’t give a stuff, why should I?
I want strong leadership – people who care about the game as much as we do, who want to see it grow and expand, who want to see colour and vibrancy in the stands.
There are plenty of people who tick all these boxes, so let’s apply the pressure to remove the current bunch before it’s too late.
FFA, you can have passion, noise, vibrancy and colour in the stands while having a family friendly space like you so desire. And if you don’t understand that this is possible, then maybe it’s time you stepped aside as you don’t deserve to run this great game in this great country.
This is not the NRL, this is not the AFL – which I think are great games – this is football! The world game, where people from all walks of life, all nationalities, and of all ages and sexes pour their heart and soul into their respective teams for 90 minutes.
Who are you to tell us how we should exhibit our passion when you have continuously demonstrated that you aren’t fans? What makes you think you are fit to run this game?
There was so much optimism around the league and the sport a few years ago. Now, when I think about our future, I don’t see where we will be.
And this frightens me.
March 9th 2018 @ 5:45am
Stevo said | March 9th 2018 @ 5:45am | ! Report
Absolutely spot on. Thanks for this.
“All flares aside, when was the last time the FFA protected their brand? When was the last time they told those who would like nothing more than the league to fail to go and do one?”
The FFA is invisible on a week to week basis when it comes to promoting the game. Absolutely invisible. I’m not talking about spending money on advertising but simply appearing on camera to talk about the game. You wouldn’t know that the Socceroos are going to Russia. You wouldn’t know that Sam Kerr is the young Australian of the year. You wouldn’t know of the exploits of the Matildas. Silence, these have fallen off the radar. When we could use these “stories” to continually promote the game we get silence. When the flares were ripped recently, I don’t recall FFA coming out with a “good news” story to divert attention away and refocus on positives. It might be seen as spin but it’s part of the “marketing” strategy that any organisation would use. What we do get is FFA busying themselves with fighting stakeholders over the expansion of the congress. What we do get is Gallop “secretly” having his employment contract extended late last year. Lowy needs allies in his battles with the football community and Gallop has stood by him and been rewarded. Time for change.
March 9th 2018 @ 9:00am
concerned supporter said | March 9th 2018 @ 9:00am | ! Report
Stevo,You say,
” The FFA is invisible on a week to week basis when it comes to promoting the game. Absolutely invisible ”
Could not be as invisible as the ARU/RA Board of Directors,{Rugby Union} or their counterparts in NSW.
These people represent the big end of town, and treat people on a “need to know”basis.
The RA Board culled an Australian Team, the Western Force, from Super Rugby in 2018. This matter was handled in a “cloak & dagger manner by the RA board, particularÿ the chairman, Cameron Clyne. There is currently an investigation by ASIC,
and also a petition going around demanding the resignation of Cameroin Clyne.How embarrassing,This has alienated the people in WA Rugby.
Give us David Gallop any day.
March 9th 2018 @ 5:53am
lesterlike said | March 9th 2018 @ 5:53am | ! Report
The FFA has completely dropped the ball by pandering after the “general sports fan” and treating the Football community like mugs who are just happy it’s #nottheNSL.
Now the actual football fans who built these wonderful boisterous organic communities around their clubs are walking away and the clueless non-football people are wondering why even their precious derbies are struggling to sell out.
All we can do is pray that whoever replaces the current regime will focus on building a product that is authentic and appeals to the football community. I’d rather a niche, competitive football league that actually embraces and reflects Football culture than a bland round ball copy of the AFL just so it feels more familiar to the non-football interlopers.
March 9th 2018 @ 9:15am
i miss the force said | March 9th 2018 @ 9:15am | ! Report
yep, keep the great unwashed away
March 9th 2018 @ 6:55am
League table speaks said | March 9th 2018 @ 6:55am | ! Report
The FFA don’t make decisions from and for a football perspective. They lost me years ago.
A refusal to view the Aleague as part of the sport more broadly. It’s a closed off league that fulfills little of what makes football great elsewhere.
Nothing is changing so you’ve joined the ranks of the sane football fan. Welcome! 🙂
March 9th 2018 @ 7:04am
Buddy said | March 9th 2018 @ 7:04am | ! Report
I wondered where you’d disappeared to Kaks? Whilst I don’t disagree with your synopsis on the current health of the A League, there could be other factors at play that lead you to the tipping point you appear to have arrived at.
I do not believe that many of the regular contributors to this forum really feel the need or have any desire to return to the days of Marquee signings but we toy with the idea particularly in Sydney as the fans are such a fickle bunch. We accept that overall, Sydney FC have turned things around and have been playing some good football over the past two seasons but their crowds just don’t reflect it and it has a tendency to lead back to the path of ADP and the need to bring someone in that will attract the casual observer more frequently than just a Sydney derby, or big blue. With Brisbane and MV struggling to find form this season it is natural that crowd numbers will fall and the whole stadium debate quickly comes into play when you are faced with watching games where cameras are pointing to rows of empty seats … especially at Suncorp. Melbourne City continues to disappoint since the acquisition by Manchester City. In spite of how good their facilities are and their ability to bring in talent from around the globe, the club produces erratic performances on a week to week basis and appears to have no more heart than in the days where we were reminded of the irony of a club name week in and week out.
So then you check in with WSW, where your own passion and loyalty lies and what do we see? A club going nowhere at present. There is even talk in the media that TP may be brought back in and that Gombau will lose his job at the end of the season. Whether there is even an ounce of truth in the article, it simply reflects troubled times. The club has aligned itself with the governing body when it comes to fans and behaviour and its own level of engagement appears plastic and superficial at best, or shallow,and insincere at worst. There isn’t a soul who has anything good to say about life at Homebush. Flitting from stadium to stadium is a regular reminder of just how bad a choice each stadium is as a home ground and fans just don’t want to go along and are finding reasons not to go, rather than the other way around.
Most fans apper to hate the insability of playing staff. The annual clearance sale and merry go round or recycling scheme does not sit well and the club looks destined to repeat the annual cull again this year as on field performance is nowhere near the standard expected and desired.
All this makes for a depressing season and an inclination to seek solace elsewhere. I find it in coaching and watching kids go around in grassroots and you head for NPL etc, and the one thing they have in common is that there is a love of the game from all concerned and a supportive community. I see the A League as something to be endured at present, a european winter where we are hanging on waiting for spring and some sunshine. That sunshine will arrive when WSW returns to Parramatta and there is a community once again, both in terms of the crowd, and the location. Whether the winter can be endured until that time is the hard part or perhaps, will there be anything to return home to? A bit like returning serviceman after WWII coming back to find the place so different and people missing or had changed that resettling was far more difficult than ever imagined. Meanwhile the so called leaders at various levels just appear to have frozen and have little or nothing to say nor help the situation, not even a few jingoistic platitudes!
Definitely a bleak winter, but hang in there, I have spotted the occasional swallow.
March 9th 2018 @ 7:44am
AGO74 said | March 9th 2018 @ 7:44am | ! Report
A good read Kaks. A lot I agree with. Some less so. The core issue of FFA apathy and mismanagement is undeniable.
I do have concern for the A-League. My club Sydney FC has had sustained success yet has not grown in terms of attendances. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed watching our success (unsurprisingly) yet our inability to grow crowds is puzzling- that said having trouble growing crowds in Sydney sports is not unique as the NRL Has been facing the same issue the last few years.
I’m not close enough to your WSW Kaks to genuinely understand the issues at play there but if I hazarded a guess, moving from parramatta has seemingly ripped the heart out of the clubs fan base. Parramatta stadium was the clubs soul with the combination of before game catching up with families and friends in that area. This concerns me with my club set to become homeless though the idea of going to kogarah or Leichhardt is more palatable to most Sydney people than the dreaded Homebush.
One of the comments about the FFA is that it should defend the league more which in principle I agree with, but what worries me more is that lately people in media aren’t even talking about the A-League – good or bad. What’s that saying about the only thing worst than being talked about is not being talked about.
Where and when this ends with current FFA leadership I’m not sure. I’m sorry if you are going to give up Kaks as the A-League community needs people like you and I hope you are not lost for good. As for me I will hang in there because whilst I have huge misgivings about the FFA I still feel a genuine connection to my club – and importantly feel that my club genuinely cares about its fans – which overrides my other concerns.
March 9th 2018 @ 8:16am
AdelaideDocker said | March 9th 2018 @ 8:16am | ! Report
Great article, Kaks, and I can feel the emotion + desperation in your words. I don’t know what the answers are, but getting rid of the current leadership is definitely a massive priority, yup.
A day where football in this country is as emotive, passionate and exciting as the best leagues on Earth will be an excellent day for us all.