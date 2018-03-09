I’ve had enough of the FFA and, sadly, the A-League

For longer than I can remember, I’ve been fighting a battle against naysayers who continually criticise the sport I love, the league I have grown to enjoy, and a club I have grown to hold dear.

However, I do not have the energy or motivation to do so anymore.

I fought people who laughed at me for playing and watching football when the old NSL was the premier league in Australia. I fought people who did not give the A-League any support when it first began because they saw it as a franchise league. I fought people who supported teams they don’t watch overseas, yet snickered at our league. I fought people who don’t like football and must tell everyone about it, instead of quietly enjoying what they like instead.

But no longer shall I try.

Why should I defend the league, the clubs, the fans and the players if the governing body doesn’t?

All flares aside, when was the last time the FFA protected their brand? When was the last time they told those who would like nothing more than the league to fail to go and do one?

Instead, they pander to every whim. Afraid to publicly protect us like a bunch of cowards who only care about their paycheque at the end of every week – leaving guys like me and a lot of people I look at fondly on this website and other forums to fight the good fight instead.

At every well-run company I have worked for, I have been exposed to strong leadership who fight tooth and nail for their employees. Yet the FFA are the ones that criticise us fans, showing their inability to lead.

I have found it more enjoyable to walk away from the A-League, walk away from the battlegrounds, and find solace at NPL clubs.

Sydney United – my childhood team. Blacktown City – my local team. Here I see people who give a crap about the sport in this country putting their blood, sweat and tears into running a successful club.

But that’s not all.

Cheap tickets? Check.

Passionate fans? Check.

Clubs that look after their fans and players as best they can? Check.

Enjoyable football, watching a mix of young newcomers and old heads play hard and fast without VAR? Check.

I don’t understand what the FFA are looking to do, or where they are going with the A-League.

They are still not promoting the league effectively, thinking that a few posters at bus stops two weeks before the season kicks off is enough, before removing them after the first round.

We are seeing crowd numbers stall and diminish. The league’s biggest drawcard – passionate support – is being suppressed. The atrocious TV deal still doesn’t have an effective free-to-air presence to convert casual viewers into fans.

They have not pushed back on the overbearing security presence at games that looks to suppress fan involvement, yet if you see any adverts for the Sydney Derby (the only time the FFA market a game) all you see are shots of the RBB and Cove – groups that are targeted by police, security and the FFA themselves.

We have heard about the ‘marquee war chest’, yet has anyone seen any new marquee players recently?

And the worst part? The FFA seem happy to accept this mediocrity. I won’t tolerate it any longer. Again, if the governing body doesn’t give a stuff, why should I?

I want strong leadership – people who care about the game as much as we do, who want to see it grow and expand, who want to see colour and vibrancy in the stands.

There are plenty of people who tick all these boxes, so let’s apply the pressure to remove the current bunch before it’s too late.

FFA, you can have passion, noise, vibrancy and colour in the stands while having a family friendly space like you so desire. And if you don’t understand that this is possible, then maybe it’s time you stepped aside as you don’t deserve to run this great game in this great country.

This is not the NRL, this is not the AFL – which I think are great games – this is football! The world game, where people from all walks of life, all nationalities, and of all ages and sexes pour their heart and soul into their respective teams for 90 minutes.

Who are you to tell us how we should exhibit our passion when you have continuously demonstrated that you aren’t fans? What makes you think you are fit to run this game?

There was so much optimism around the league and the sport a few years ago. Now, when I think about our future, I don’t see where we will be.

And this frightens me.