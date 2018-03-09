Maybe, Davey, maybe you just can’t cop someone else’s code of conduct

Test match cricket is an intense sport. Concentration levels are tested as players set for and then relax after an incoming ball 540 times in a day’s play; 540 times a day for up to five days.
Stress levels are often compounded when things are not going well for the fielding side, so things are invariably said to put the batters off their game.
Likewise, some batters prefer to keep the silence, while others may be inclined to remind the bowler of their current form.
We as mere spectators understand it is tense, but seeing the footage of David Warner spewing language at Quinton de Kock as they were making their way off the field in the first Test was ugly.
Warner is relentless in the field. He sees it as part of the game and, like many players, feels sledging is an integral part of the game. He wore the ‘attack dog’ moniker with pride.
Therefore, Warner must have a guide for what are acceptable ‘attack dog’ jibes and what are not, likely guided by the people he answers to – or they would have reprimanded him.
Somewhere, at some time, Cricket Australia must have held discussions on what is acceptable. Apparently, the ‘line’ is mentioning families.
I’m not sure if Australians involved in the think tank for on-field jibes took into account cultural differences from other nations when they determined the only sacrosanct item to be families.
Personal attacks seem to be acceptable, as Warner’s comments on the boundary to his South African opponent have largely been dismissed by the Aussie hierarchy.
Australia have decided that De Kock was out of line in his apparent comments about Warner’s wife. If De Kock did say those things it was poor form, but possibly justified based on South Africa’s code of conduct.
But this arbitrary line of not mentioning families is ludicrous. Warner has no idea how personal some of the barbs he slings at others are taken. Do they bite as hard as a throwaway line about his wife, which Warner finds offensive? Did Warner not expect some retribution?
Was Warner upset that his wife was mentioned, or that De Cock was finally tired of the personal insults and put the Aussie in his place?
Simply put, De Cock beat Warner at his own game, which may be why Warner reacted the way he did – best served cold and all that considered.
I recall years ago witnessing a young guy, just starting out at a company, who was constantly being chipped away at by an older, more senior employee. Some might call it sledging.
There were suggestions, but no direct accusations, about the young staffer’s manhood, sexuality, demeanour and the like. To top it off, the younger man was always referred to as “boy” by the senior staffer.
After weeks of daily taunts, the young staffer was abruptly addressed one day as “boy” in front of a group of other senior staffers by the antagonist. The young staffer made his one and only retort to the senior staffer that day: “At least your wife calls me ‘big boy’.”
The senior staffer fumed and made a lunge at the junior. Colleagues grabbed him and led him off. The junior continued to drink his coffee.
Lessons were learned by all that day and the senior staffer was finally seen in the ugly glow of his incessant nastiness – what people would call bullying today.
I wonder what that then-young staffer thinks of David Warner today.
March 9th 2018 @ 3:24am
vistro said | March 9th 2018 @ 3:24am | ! Report
Isn’t it uncanny that Sarwan, Styris, Harbhajan…Quinny all over stepped the line vs Aus…but these good Aussie boys would never do that…oh no never! Bunch of rats.
March 9th 2018 @ 7:46am
Nudge said | March 9th 2018 @ 7:46am | ! Report
Didn’t Sarwan sledge Mcgrath’s sick wife? And didn’t Harbhajan get racist with Symonds and call him a monkey.
March 9th 2018 @ 8:06am
jameswm said | March 9th 2018 @ 8:06am | ! Report
Sarwan made a stock standard sledged about McGrath’s wife, and didn’t know she was sick (I believe).
Harbhajan got away with it because India own cricket. Flat out lied and got away with it. Any sanctions and India would have picked up their bat and gone home.
Lehmann says something equally as bad, owns up, apologises and pays his dues, but keeps the stigma. Harbhajan gets away with it.
Cultural differences indeed.
March 9th 2018 @ 9:15am
spruce moose said | March 9th 2018 @ 9:15am | ! Report
Nudge
Sarwan did no such thing. Get your facts straight. The words used that day are beyond question.
McGrath went in with a homophobic sledge of Sarwan (asking him is it like to suck Brian Lara’s appendage), to which Sarwan responded with “I don’t know, ask your wife”.
That Jane McGrath was sick was immaterial to that sledge.
McGrath absolutely “crossed the line” first that day.
March 9th 2018 @ 9:56am
Nudge said | March 9th 2018 @ 9:56am | ! Report
Spruce, how about you get your facts straight. I asked a question. That’s why there is a question mark after the question
March 9th 2018 @ 9:59am
spruce moose said | March 9th 2018 @ 9:59am | ! Report
Apologies.
Well, consider the question answered.
March 9th 2018 @ 8:06am
Bretto said | March 9th 2018 @ 8:06am | ! Report
Warner is a prat. He can’t rant and rave all day and then be all offended when someone says something back. “I shagged your missus” or something similar has been muttered millions of times over the years. The only line would be the suggestion of violence of any type, especially against children. Having said that, it would be far better if they all just acted like grown ups.
March 9th 2018 @ 8:43am
Mickey of Mo$man said | March 9th 2018 @ 8:43am | ! Report
I shagged shagged your missus bretto
March 9th 2018 @ 8:51am
Bretto said | March 9th 2018 @ 8:51am | ! Report
I’m glad somebody did.
March 9th 2018 @ 9:00am
twodogs said | March 9th 2018 @ 9:00am | ! Report
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂Wish Warner had enough wit for a reply like that.
March 9th 2018 @ 8:57am
Marshall said | March 9th 2018 @ 8:57am | ! Report
‘Bunch of rats’ – Classy.
You sound about as classy as the players you mentioned above.
March 9th 2018 @ 3:26am
Farqueue said | March 9th 2018 @ 3:26am | ! Report
The saffas can’t have it both ways.
After the AB run out they were complaining about Warner giving it to Markram about his huge mistake.
The next day apparently it’s ok to say dirty things about someone’s wife .
So South Africa ….is it open slather or not.
It’s not a gentlemans game anymore.
Hasn’t been for a long time.
Players appeal when they pretty sure it’s not out…if umpire gives it not out…you want to review it….na… don’t think it was out…that’s basically cheating…not very gentlemanly.
March 9th 2018 @ 3:34am
Farqueue said | March 9th 2018 @ 3:34am | ! Report
Isn’t his name de kock….not de cock.
Hard to take article too seriously when you can’t get that right.
March 9th 2018 @ 4:03am
biltongbek said | March 9th 2018 @ 4:03am | ! Report
Nothing wrong with this opinion piece, dismissing an opinion because the writer misspelt a name gives little credibility to your own opinion
March 9th 2018 @ 8:08am
jameswm said | March 9th 2018 @ 8:08am | ! Report
Yeah but a pretty big error.
March 9th 2018 @ 9:52am
biltongbek said | March 9th 2018 @ 9:52am | ! Report
Do you know who the Author refers to when he writes de Cock?
March 9th 2018 @ 8:58am
Marshall said | March 9th 2018 @ 8:58am | ! Report
the 384239048290th opinion piece on this issue from people who weren’t there and don’t know what happened.
The poor horse has been beaten to death, please have mercy it’s crying out!
March 9th 2018 @ 8:16am
Wayne said | March 9th 2018 @ 8:16am | ! Report
Its a pretty big error in the scheme of the article. Reminds me of such classic video games where A Gelchrast was wicket keeping to the bowling of J Guisseppi.
March 9th 2018 @ 8:45am
Mickey of Mo$man said | March 9th 2018 @ 8:45am | ! Report
the good old days or Ponting 07
March 9th 2018 @ 4:13am
Ad-0 said | March 9th 2018 @ 4:13am | ! Report
Having been lucky enough to have travelled extensively, I think you are bang on the money in your consideration of cultural differences and sledging. In saying that, Davie Warner has travelled a lot and should be aware of that too.
The problem is that Davie is a prime, A1, first grade dumb arse. Maybe his Mum smoked while she was pregnant. A great bat, mind. And he does really annoy the Poms so he’s not all bad.
March 9th 2018 @ 4:55am
John said | March 9th 2018 @ 4:55am | ! Report
Completely agree, and I’m Australian.
I really don’t care what Australian players or hierarchy think s stepping over the live. If that’s how you want to play it then there is no line.
They’re behaving like children who want to pick up their toys and go home. Its pathetic.
March 9th 2018 @ 9:00am
Marshall said | March 9th 2018 @ 9:00am | ! Report
Who is threatening to go home?
all Warner did was turn around to want to beat the living daylights out of the bloke. His teammates stopped him.
No one is taking the bat and ball and going home. Warner even graciously accepted his punishment and moved on, Smith did the same and took ultimate responsibility for the team in his latest pressor.
Bizarre comment.
March 9th 2018 @ 5:32am
twodogs said | March 9th 2018 @ 5:32am | ! Report
John, I reckon they’re behaving like adults. Children behaving like children are more children behaving like adults. I buy many cricket bio’s. Though most stretch back to when cricketers were also real characters. I definitely will not buy Warners.
Mastersledge by De kok. Perfect timing. It may tip Warner over for the next few games. I think the author is correct. Warner was well beaten at his own game.A man must know his limitations Davey and QDK just smashed ya. If laughter is allowed, I give – 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
March 9th 2018 @ 8:09am
jameswm said | March 9th 2018 @ 8:09am | ! Report
If you think that sledge will put Warner off his game for the next few tests, you don’t understand him very well.
March 9th 2018 @ 9:57am
Nope said | March 9th 2018 @ 9:57am | ! Report
You think the author is correct? Says a lot about you.
David Warners work environment involves people calling his wife a sl#t and wh#re. His opponents and the crowd do it continually. The gutless Barmy Army were into him on the first day of the Ashes;
“Davie Warner is over the hill, Came second to Sonny Bill” — and New Zealand crowds were just as puerile two years ago.
You obviously would have no problem with your mother/wife/sister or daughter being referred to in this way.
What weak and spineless cuck you are.
March 9th 2018 @ 10:00am
spruce moose said | March 9th 2018 @ 10:00am | ! Report
Is twodogs also part of the privileged white class coming down on the working class then?
March 9th 2018 @ 10:13am
Drago said | March 9th 2018 @ 10:13am | ! Report
Classy Spruce.