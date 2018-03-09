On the same day that Rod Kafer excitedly described the new and improved collaboration between Super Rugby coaches and the Wallabies staff already this year, Samu Kerevi was named in a new position for Queensland.
It’s March. It’s only the third game for the Reds. The Wallabies’ first Test for 2018 isn’t until June.
Everyone’s feeling their way, and no one will be getting stressed about what number Kerevi has on his back.
The same would apply to any other of Australia’s Test hopefuls. Michael Cheika and the rest of the Wallabies coaching staff will just be happy that they’re all fit, feisty and getting a run.
But it’s worth pondering how a power struggle would unfold if Cheika feels the Wallabies’ needs aren’t being met leading into the three-Test series against Ireland.
The whole increased cooperation model has come about because Cheika fumed last season when his Wallabies squad assembled for the June Tests. He believed their fitness and conditioning levels were well below where they should have been for elite rugby professionals.
He made a power play and has evidently got a bit of a result. But how far does the partnership go? How much influence does Cheika really have over Australia’s Super Rugby coaches?
Kafer, in his new role of Rugby Australia’s head of special projects, spoke in fairly abstract terms about the set-up on Thursday.
“The interaction between the Wallabies coaches and the Super Rugby coaches has been fantastic,” Kafer said.
“That high-performance structure that Ben Whitaker has put in place… has been really well received.
“The Wallabies staff will know what they’re getting out of their players.
“(They) are working around the country to get one-on-one interviews with all of their players in Super Rugby camp, with the state coaches.
“It’s never happened before.”
So imagine a hypothetical in which by late April, no one is putting their hand up to be locked in as Wallabies outside centre, and Cheika feels Kerevi is the man for the job (it’s an entirely legitimate scenario given he’s played at No.13 for the Wallabies previously and Kurtley Beale, if fit, is rock-solid for the inside centre spot).
But Kerevi is still in the No.12 jersey and carving up for the Reds.
Does Cheika sit down with Brad Thorn and, in the national interests, put the heat on him to pick Kerevi at No.13 (it’s apparently where the Reds vice-captain prefers to play too)?
You could imagine Thorn’s reaction, a first-year head coach trying to turn around a struggling club. He wants to win games any way he can. You would assume he couldn’t give a damn that Cheika would rather Kerevi audition for the Wallabies at outside centre.
A positional confrontation might not be too common. Who else might be playing in a position for their Super Rugby side different to where he’s likely to be considered for the Wallabies? Ned Hanigan? Dane Haylett-Petty? Reece Hodge? Even Michael Hooper and David Pocock?
You could argue that top-tier players should be adaptable. They should be prepared to switch positions now and again.
But Cheika would probably counter with the line that what the average rugby fan would regard as subtle differences between positions can be magnified at international level. Hence familiarity is paramount.
Perhaps even more pertinent in the collaboration – given that fitness is likely to be a major theme – is the scenario in which some Wallabies probables are pushing through the Super Rugby rounds in May with a few niggles.
If the Wallabies coaching staff are privy to injury reports and updates – or get wind of them in some other way – then who wins out? Who gets their way – Cheika, who wants the player to rest before the first Irish Test, or the Super Rugby coach who wants the same player on the park and pushing through?
What if Bernard Foley and Christian Lealiifano get injured soon and Cheika is keen to see if Quade Cooper still has something to offer?
What if Thorn refuses to pick Karmichael Hunt even after he’s served any punishment that may have been dished out by Rugby Australia?
It’s a familiar dilemma – club vs country. So how much influence does Cheika really have?
Sam Taulelei said
There is a commonly held perception of NZ rugby that there is a harmonious working relationship between the All Blacks coaches and Super rugby coaches.
The truth is that there are often disputes, compromises, and refusals due to conflicting demands and requirements.
It’s no secret that Todd Blackadder had opposing views to All Black demands on managing Crusaders All Blacks workloads during the season.
Nor Dave Rennie’s difference of opinion with Hansen regarding Damian McKenzie’s best position and Chris Boyd’s higher assessment of Brad Shields as a blindside vs Vaea Fifita compared to Hansen.
Using the example of Kerevi potentially playing a different midfield position in Super rugby than Cheika’s preference, the same occurs for Ryan Crotty at the Crusaders and All Blacks and Vaea Fifita at the Hurricanes. Julian Savea played on the right wing his entire career until the All Blacks picked him for the left wing.
National coaches can let those opposing views between themselves and Super coaches become a distraction and big problem or roll with it.
March 9th 2018 @ 9:25am
John R said
I was definitely in that camp, but then I read that article where Chris Boyd was having a real go at Steve Hansen, and I was like ‘oooh geeze, I thought those guys were all mates’
March 9th 2018 @ 9:11am
ScottD said
Ultimately SR coaches are employed by their franchises and should put the franchise first. However all of the franchises rely to some extent on the goodwill of RA. If during the next SANZAR negotiations for post 2020 a decision is made to transform the competition and cut a team, who gets cut first? The franchise that fell in with the national coach or one that stood up for its rights to look after its players and fans interests first?
I hate to say it but given what happened in the West and the half truths, lies and overall vitriolic nature of the public statements from all parts of the park, I am not confident that narrow interests and payback won’t prevail.
The reality is that teams hold their SR franchise licenses at the whim of RA. They are renewed only if you behave. That is the ultimate stick.
I don’t necessarily agree with it but I think that is the way it really is……
March 9th 2018 @ 9:27am
PeterK said
ultimately the Wallabies make more revenue than super rugby, they are more important that the franchises.
The super rugby teams should have to toe the national line on resting players, strength and conditioning regimes, and selection.
March 9th 2018 @ 10:21am
ScottD said
I would argue that they are equally important as without SR the depth of Australian playing pool would see the Wallabies a lot less successful imo.
However I accept that the counter argument you put has equal merit.
March 9th 2018 @ 9:27am
John R said
Hey Will, luckily for you, Iain Payten asked Cheika that question directly:
“Q: Do you ask coaches to play people in certain spots?
A: Positions? No, no, no. The state coaches make those calls and we would, if anything, just provide clarity for a player that if they’re playing a different position in Super Rugby than they have for the Wallabies, then that won’t count against them.”
March 9th 2018 @ 9:31am
Fionn said
It is good if they’re having more dialogue between coaches as to where to play players/where to skill them up.
Is Paia’aua injured or out of favour? He was taken off early against the Brumbies, which surprised me.
March 9th 2018 @ 9:42am
Paul D said
Interviews with the coaches suggested he was just the unfortunate casualty of a change in tactics. They are looking for more penetration in the backs and have opted to bring Daugunu (sp?) on to start, shifting everyone in.
Makes me wonder where the chips will fall when Perese’s back. I would’ve thought Nabuli was the one at risk. That or put DP at 15 perhaps?
March 9th 2018 @ 9:42am
John R said
Perese would surely relegate Nabuli to the bench, if not out of the 23.
March 9th 2018 @ 9:44am
Fionn said
Nabuli the yellow card magnet. Surely he drops out as soon as Perese is fit.
Perese would go to outside centre I presume?
March 9th 2018 @ 9:51am
John R said
He played well there for the junior Wallabies. His pace is a real weapon aye.
Maybe go Lance, CFS, DP, Kerevi, Perese, Toua?
March 9th 2018 @ 10:13am
Fionn said
Looks like a likely backline, hey.
Sad to see about Paia’aua though, I thought he has been been.
Maybe he can come over for Godwin if he has signed overseas? 😛
March 9th 2018 @ 9:49am
Fionn said
If Kerevi is to play 12 for the rest of the season then that is not good news for the Wallabies in my opinion.
It means we will have 3 of our best centres playing at 12 (Beale, Hodge, Kerevi) and our only realistic outside centre being Kuridrani, and I have not been impressed with TK for a while. If we want Kerevi to learn how to defend better at 13 so he can play there for the Wallabies then he needs to play there for the Reds.
Presumably Hodge and Kerevi will be our best two centres after 2019 also, and if Kerevi is shifted to 12 they’ll both play 12 as opposed to learning how to defend at 13.
Could Perese be an option over TK anytime in the foreseeable future?
March 9th 2018 @ 9:42am
John R said
It’s hard to say there. Thorn must rate him, cause he captained QLD Country, but yeah, shifted to 23, so I’m guessing he’s maybe slightly out of favour?
March 9th 2018 @ 10:13am
Malo said
Sr are glorified trial games for the test team. The test matches is all that matters , esp when NZ sides win every year . The oz sides can’t compete .