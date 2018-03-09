North Queensland Cowboys vs Cronulla Sharks: NRL live scores, blog

The grand finalists the North Queensland Cowboys are drawn to host the Cronulla Sharks from Townsville Stadium to kick off this year’s NRL competition. Join The Roar for live scores and blog from 7:50pm AEDT.
The Cowboys come into this match with the title of potential premiership favourites over their head after going all the way to the grand final last year despite the absenence of Johnathan Thurston.
In between Thurston, Jason Taumalolo and Michael Morgan they have three of the very best players in the competition, with maybe only the Melbourne Storm able to rival them for top-tier talent.
The Sharks are coming off a failed finals campaign last year however when despite finishing fifth on the ladder they were knocked out of the race by the same opposition they’ll face tonight in the first week.
Cronulla aren’t exactly a group of spring chickens anymore so 2018 shapes as a big year for them.
History would point to Cronulla, who have had the best of it in recent years, winning five off the last six, while the last game they played was in Townsville and had the Sharks winning 26-16.
The Sharks have been strong away from home over the last year, winning 10 of their 12 away games, as have the Cowboys winning 10 of 12 at home.
The last 10 matches between these sides have been split five wins each, but tipsters have the Cowboys as favourites at home.
In team news, Ben Hampton is expected to replace Lachlan Coote at fullback, while for Cronulla, Sione Katoa will be a debutant on the right wing.
Over the three weeks of trials, both clubs played two games with the Sharks beating the Wests Tigers and Manly.
The Cowboys had limited luck with a close win over Melbourne, but a loss to the Wests Tigers.
Prediction: Sharks by 6.
11:16pm
Rob said | 11:16pm | ! Report
Very humid conditions and rain over the last couple of weeks had the players struggling. Lot of mistakes but a good first up performance by the Cowboys old boys. The Cowboys didn’t put the Sharks away but were far more dominate and never really going to lose in my opinion. Thurston was rusty with the boot and the score was closer than it should have been..
Moylan is seriously over rated and Valentin Holmes has always been shaky catching the ball. Prior is one of the better back rowers when he plays football.
10:26pm
Renegade said | 10:26pm | ! Report
Usual dour round 1 contest but I think it went pretty much as expected;
– Cowboys win
– Sharks attack would highlight it is obviously still a work in progress across the opening rounds
– Cowboys pack to show they have surpassed the sharks pack as best in the comp
– Sharks defence and resilience to still be top notch
Couple things I didn’t expect;
– Thurston to return so seamlessly in all areas except goal kicking, if anything was expecting it to be the other way around haha
– Sharks to still show such clear signs of the ill-discipline that plagued them in 2017… it’s only round 1 but that was very much a 2017 type performance
– Moylan to be an exact replica of Maloney in the attacking structure from last year except with better defence… was expecting a change in attacking style
A solid round 1 hit-out but don’t think either coach would be happy considering the capability of both sides.
10:19pm
Joe said | 10:19pm | ! Report
Good game for a first up. JT and Scott had a good return and will only improve from here. Cowboys were pretty good considering they still have Morgan and Coote to return. Sharks also played well but the new combinations will take time to gel especially Moylan in defense. I think both teams will be at the top of the pile come the finals.
10:12pm
JVGO said | 10:12pm | ! Report
Terrible from both teams. Dragons will smack the Sharks next week on that form.l
10:02pm
jimmmy said | 10:02pm | ! Report
Scrappy game but two points is two points . Great to see Matty Scott and JT get through OK. Onwards and upwards.
10:02pm
Thomas English said | 10:02pm | ! Report
Scoring dried up after halftime, only 2 tries in that 2nd half, But the Cowboys maintain their 6 point lead to finsih as victors here.
Thats it for me, seeya next time!
9:59pm
Thomas English said | 9:59pm | ! Report
Full Time
80‘ – Thats the game, and the NQ Cowboys are home and happy!
Cowboys: 20
Sharks: 14
9:59pm
Thomas English said | 9:59pm | ! Report
Sharks ball, but knocked on!
9:58pm
Thomas English said | 9:58pm | ! Report
TURNED OVER!
9:58pm
Thomas English said | 9:58pm | ! Report
Kickoff short!
Cowboys have the scrum 1 minute to go!