North Queensland Cowboys vs Cronulla Sharks: NRL live scores, blog

The grand finalists the North Queensland Cowboys are drawn to host the Cronulla Sharks from Townsville Stadium to kick off this year’s NRL competition. Join The Roar for live scores and blog from 7:50pm AEDT.

The Cowboys come into this match with the title of potential premiership favourites over their head after going all the way to the grand final last year despite the absenence of Johnathan Thurston.

In between Thurston, Jason Taumalolo and Michael Morgan they have three of the very best players in the competition, with maybe only the Melbourne Storm able to rival them for top-tier talent.

The Sharks are coming off a failed finals campaign last year however when despite finishing fifth on the ladder they were knocked out of the race by the same opposition they’ll face tonight in the first week.

Cronulla aren’t exactly a group of spring chickens anymore so 2018 shapes as a big year for them.

History would point to Cronulla, who have had the best of it in recent years, winning five off the last six, while the last game they played was in Townsville and had the Sharks winning 26-16.

The Sharks have been strong away from home over the last year, winning 10 of their 12 away games, as have the Cowboys winning 10 of 12 at home.

The last 10 matches between these sides have been split five wins each, but tipsters have the Cowboys as favourites at home.

In team news, Ben Hampton is expected to replace Lachlan Coote at fullback, while for Cronulla, Sione Katoa will be a debutant on the right wing.

Over the three weeks of trials, both clubs played two games with the Sharks beating the Wests Tigers and Manly.

The Cowboys had limited luck with a close win over Melbourne, but a loss to the Wests Tigers.

Prediction: Sharks by 6.

