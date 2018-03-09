NRL Round 1: Cowboys vs Sharks preview and prediction

The Sharks will be looking for revenge as they take on the Cowboys at 1300 Smiles Stadium, in a battle of two sides with high expectations for the 2018 season.

Cronulla were heavy finals favourites at Allianz Stadium last year, however North Queensland held on for an 18-14 win, then surged into the grand final, in what was the fairy tale of the season.

Despite losing co-captains Johnathan Thurston and Matt Scott to injury, the Cowboys showed enormous quality and depth, before being soundly beaten by a rampant Melbourne Storm in the big dance.

North Queensland now start this season in good health, with both Thurston and Scott back from long-term injuries. JT brushed off the cobwebs with a commanding performance in the Cowboys’ 16-14 victory over the Storm in the testimonial game for Cameron Smith and Thurston at Suncorp Stadium.

It will be interesting to see whether Michael Morgan takes a back seat, or plays a dominant playmaking role this season, after he really stepped his game up last season in his skipper’s absence.

As for Cronulla, both Josh Dugan and Matt Moylan are making their club debuts.

Moylan is out to lock down the five-eighth position long term, as he looks to rebound from a disappointing 2017, failing to play in Penrith’s finals campaign, despite not being injured.

Before pulling on the jersey for an NRL match, Dugan has already had disciplinary issues in the Shire, and will be on a tight leash.

Overall, the Sharks have a decent record against the Cowboys. In Round 24, Cronulla took advantage of an injury-riddled North Queensland to win 26-16 at 1300 Smiles, while in Round 11, the Sharks trailed 14-0 at halftime, before rallying to knock off the Cowboys 18-14.

The pair also met in the 2016 preliminary final, where the Sharks ambushed the Cowboys early on their way to the grand final, winning 32-20.

Historically, Cronulla hold the edge, with 27 wins to 17.

Verdict

The Cowboys’ outside backs lack pace, and if the Sharks can match their opponents up front, they have the skill and speed to defeat them out wide.

I’m most looking forward to a fiery and bruising battle between two experienced and quality forwards packs. There is sure to be niggle and plenty of fireworks early, and I’m expecting a cracker.

The Sharks to edge it in an upset by 1-8.