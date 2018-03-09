NRL Round 1 Preview and Predictions – Knights v Sea Eagles

The new-look Newcastle Knights will run out to a huge crowd at McDonald Jones Stadium as they open up 2018 in a Friday night showdown with the Manly Sea Eagles.

The Knights have had a wretched past three years, claiming consecutive wooden spoons, despite an improved effort last season where they won five games compared to just one in 2016. With a host of new signings, including Mitchell Pearce, there are much higher expectations this year.

I’m really looking forward to the new combination between Kayln Ponga at fullback and Mitchell Pearce at halfback. Ponga has the potential to be a superstar in the NRL, and Pearce should take command of this side and thrive.

That said, Newcastle have a terrible recent record against the Sea Eagles however, having lost their last seven against the Silvertails, a losing streak that dates back to 2012.

Last year, when the sides clashed at Lottoland, the Sea Eagles got out of jail somewhat, clinging on for an 18-14 win on a wet and wild night, with Newcastle being denied a fair try when the referee failed to go to the bunker. The Knights have not won at Manly since 2006, and overall have only 17 wins from 47 games against the Sea Eagles.

Manly were surprise finalists in 2017, finishing the regular season in sixth spot. Despite a disappointing exit from the finals in Week 1, they managed 14 wins, and played an attacking brand of football under Trent Barrett in his second year in charge, becoming one of the more entertaining teams in the competition.

The Sea Eagles had a relatively quiet summer, and have some question marks coming into Round 1, with Dylan Walker out injured, and Blake Green, a mainstay last year, having departed to the Warriors. All eyes will be on rookie No.6 Lachlan Croker, who has the big job of replacing Green and providing a foil for the club’s captain and best player, Daly Cherry-Evans.

Verdict

There is a fair bit of expectation on Newcastle, and the away side can ambush them. The Sea Eagles have their combinations more settled, and also enjoy an outstanding record against the Knights.

This will be one of the best games of the round in terms of open and attacking football, with both sides likely to score 20-plus points.

But Manly have been together longer and will expose a few defensive holes to win by a try or so.

Manly by 1-6 in a high-scoring game.