Perth Wildcats vs Adelaide 36ers: NBL semi-final Game 2 live scores, blog

The Perth Wildcats put their season on the line in Game 2 of the NBL semi-finals against the red-hot Adelaide 36ers. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 9:30pm (AEDT).
The Wildcats were comprehensively outplayed in Game 1 of the series, with the 36ers fast style of play leaving them shaken.
Perth have always been the picture of perfection in the NBL, especially at finals time, but Trevor Gleeson’s men were rattled in the series opener, unlike they have been anytime in the last three finals campaigns.
Adelaide finished the regular season with a bang, finding some form over the final few weeks and made every bit of their home advantage count on Saturday. They got out and ran at every opportunity, racking up fastbreak points like they were going out of fashion.
Despite that, it was their defence which led to attack. Perth’s shooting was woeful at times and with Adelaide crashing the boards and putting extra emphasis on winning the rebound count, their fast men – Nathan Sobey, Mitch Creek and imports Ramone Moore and Josh Childress simply couldn’t be stopped.
The telling factor was having six players in double figures for points. The 36ers have plenty of depth on their roster – indicated by Moore being their sixth man – and for the Wildcats to hold that level over 40 minutes, everything needs to go right.
Of course, there is the possibility playing at Perth Arena will shake the 36ers around.
If Perth are to get back into the series, they must defend better first and foremost with that effort led by Damian Martin.
From there, they need to play the game at their pace. In Adelaide, they got sucked into playing a faster style which simply doesn’t suit them. If they can slow things down, play the half court game and have both Bryce Cotton and JP Tokoto stand up, they will be a chance.
If the 36ers are allowed to play their pace though, it’ll be a sweep with Joey Wright’s men looking to earn themselves more time off ahead of the grand final series, which begins on February 16 – next Friday – against Melbourne United.
Prediction
The Wildcats will turn things around to an extent and certainly won’t get blown off the court like they did in Game 1, but after such a big drubbing, it’s hard to see them turning things all the way around, even at home.
36ers by 4.
11:29pm
Q4 0′
Q4 0′
Cotton misses the extra. Sobey quickly back up the floor and he draws a foul, scoring in the process.
Wildcats – 87
36ers – 84
11:28pm
Q4 0′
Q4 0′
The Wildcats dribbling up the floor and running time off the clock as we head into the final 60 seconds. Huge play and they make it count! A sensational bounce pass into the lane from Martin with Cotton on the backdoor cut. He drops the shot and draws the foul!
Wildcats – 87
36ers – 82
11:27pm
Q4 1′
Q4 1′
1:13 on the clock. Creek sinks both at the line.
Wildcats – 85
36ers – 82
11:25pm
Q4 1′
Q4 1′
Sobey up the floor and he was under pressure from a double team. He got the ball away, then it was onto Creek who just got aggressive, put the shot up and drew the foul. He will go to the line with Walker commiting that one.
Wildcats – 85
36ers – 80
11:24pm
Q4 1′
Q4 1′
The Wildcats up the floor and Cotton misses through traffic. Messy scrap for the rebound and the ball heads out of bounds off Perth.
Wildcats – 85
36ers – 80
11:24pm
Q4 1′
Q4 1′
Moore makes one. Five-point game, 98 seconds on the clock.
Wildcats – 85
36ers – 80
11:23pm
Q4 1′
Q4 1′
The clock is ticking now for Adelaide. Through the lane goes Ramone Moore. He drives on Cotton who manages to stay in front of him, then puts up a shot and draws the foul.
Wildcats – 85
36ers – 79
11:22pm
Q4 1′
Q4 1′
Damian Martin off with the blood rule. Walker meanwhile, misses one, makes the second.
Wildcats – 85
36ers – 79
11:21pm
Q4 1′
Q4 1′
Well that was never ending well for Adelaide. Brandt finds Sobey in front of him and makes the easy bucket, before Adelaide miss on the attack.
Tokoto goes straight back up the floor in transition, finds Walker and he draws the foul. That was a great pass from Tokoto in the lane.
Wildcats – 84
36ers – 79
11:20pm
Q4 2′
Q4 2′
Brandt a turnover, then it’s Childress driving straight through the lane and making the shot off the window.
Wildcats – 82
36ers – 79
11:20pm
Q4 3′
Q4 3′
CREEK! Huge! He sinks a three out of the timeout.
Wildcats – 82
36ers – 77