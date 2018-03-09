Rebels vs Brumbies: Super Rugby live scores, blog

The Melbourne Rebels hosts the Brumbies at AAMI Park. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match from 7:45pm (AEDT).

This game will be a big test for Brumbies coach Dan McKellar. His first game in charge was an underwhelming display against the dangerous Sunwolves, although the ACT side finished the game with a reassuring win.

Last week, they lost to the Reds, who were previously trounced by the Rebels by 26 points.

As for The Rebels, they are on a two-game, high-scoring winning streak.

Since his introduction as head coach of a Super Rugby franchise last year, it’s been clear David Wessels is no ordinary coach. He delivered a marked improvement in the Western Force’s form, which in turn galvanised many stakeholders’ support.

Wessels have since moved to Rebels, where the Victorians hope he can deliver a big improvement to the Rugby Australia-backed team.

However, his side’s first win came against a badly disciplined Queensland team, with their second against an injury-ravaged team. This week, they will face an angry and bruised Brumbies who will play for pride, survival and reputation.

Melbourne captain Adam Coleman is absent, but on-field commander Will Genia will continue to run proceedings. He will, however, be challenged by Joe Powell, who is also in form.

The backrow battle will be one to watch, with both teams fielding top-shelf players such as Isi Naisarani, Amanaki Mafi and Lolo Fakaosilea. David Pocock is not expected to return for another two months.

Prediction

Dan McKellar and his team will be the hungrier team. If they can learn their lessons from last week, they will deliver an unusual upset win.