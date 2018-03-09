 

Rebels vs Brumbies: Super Rugby live scores, blog

By , 9 Mar 2018 RobC is a Roar Guru

    LIVE SCORES

    Scores updated each minute. REFRESH NOW

    Rebels vs Brumbies

    Super Rugby, 9 March, 2018
    AAMI Park
    Fulltime - Rebels 33, Brumbies 10
    Rebels   Brumbies
    33 FINAL SCORE 10
    5 TRIES 2
    4 CONVERSION KICKS 0
    0 PENALTY GOALS 0
    0 DROP GOALS 0
     
     
    Referee: Will Houston
    Touch judges: Graham Cooper & James Leckie
    TMO: Ian Smith

    The Melbourne Rebels hosts the Brumbies at AAMI Park. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match from 7:45pm (AEDT).

    This game will be a big test for Brumbies coach Dan McKellar. His first game in charge was an underwhelming display against the dangerous Sunwolves, although the ACT side finished the game with a reassuring win.

    Last week, they lost to the Reds, who were previously trounced by the Rebels by 26 points.

    As for The Rebels, they are on a two-game, high-scoring winning streak.

    Since his introduction as head coach of a Super Rugby franchise last year, it’s been clear David Wessels is no ordinary coach. He delivered a marked improvement in the Western Force’s form, which in turn galvanised many stakeholders’ support.

    Wessels have since moved to Rebels, where the Victorians hope he can deliver a big improvement to the Rugby Australia-backed team.

    However, his side’s first win came against a badly disciplined Queensland team, with their second against an injury-ravaged team. This week, they will face an angry and bruised Brumbies who will play for pride, survival and reputation.

    Melbourne captain Adam Coleman is absent, but on-field commander Will Genia will continue to run proceedings. He will, however, be challenged by Joe Powell, who is also in form.

    The backrow battle will be one to watch, with both teams fielding top-shelf players such as Isi Naisarani, Amanaki Mafi and Lolo Fakaosilea. David Pocock is not expected to return for another two months.

    Prediction
    Dan McKellar and his team will be the hungrier team. If they can learn their lessons from last week, they will deliver an unusual upset win.

    The Crowd Says (165)

    • 10:57pm
      Rugby101 said | 10:57pm | ! Report

      All players did well, no argument. And I not a Force Fan, don’t live there, not a member, never been to one of their games. But this has a Force print all over it.

      Reply

    • 10:55pm
      Malo said | 10:55pm | ! Report

      The Brumbies are a basket case. Australia are in deep trouble, the rebels arent special as will be shown against Nz teams.

      Reply

      • 11:15pm
        ClassAct said | 11:15pm | ! Report

        So Malo,
        Did you know that Kiwis enjoy one of the highest rates of spousal abuse in the world?
        How was your upbringing ?

        Reply

        • 11:24pm
          Malo said | 11:24pm | ! Report

          I’m from Sydney backed the rebels 13plus. The kiwi teams are too good.

          Reply

    • 10:41pm
      Rugby101 said | 10:41pm | ! Report

      Actually I forgot Cottrell so 11 and would have been 12 with Coleman, plus you don’t count Genia and Talakai. So yeah, The Force did very well!!

      Reply

    • 10:34pm
      BlackWave said | 10:34pm | ! Report

      Rebels really on the way up. Well done to them.

      Utilising all the Force players well.

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      10:30pm
      biltongbek said | 10:30pm | ! Report

      Rebels looking more and more like the challengers from OZ

      Reply

    • 10:25pm
      Malo said | 10:25pm | ! Report

      The brumbies , Kuridrani & Speight have lost their wallaby jerseys. They are terrible

      Reply

    • 10:22pm
      Rugby101 said | 10:22pm | ! Report

      10 and would have been 11 if Coleman had of been fit. Plus all the Coaching staff of course!

      Reply

    • 10:10pm
      Boomeranga said | 10:10pm | ! Report

      So sad to see the Bunnies get pumped. Again. So sad.

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      10:03pm
      Kia Kaha said | 10:03pm | ! Report

      But the Rebels haven’t faced anyone good yet…

      Joking aside, what’s happened to the Brumbies? That’s two unconverted tries again and nothing else to show for their toil. They really look out of synch.

      Well done to the Rebels. They’re definitely the real deal and they have momentum on their side. The coach will be happy they’re off to the perfect start with vital bonus points.

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      9:58pm
      RobC said | 9:58pm | ! Report

      CONGRATULATIONS TO THE REBELS AND WHO DEFEATS THE REBELS 33 to 10.

      Thats more than 3 converted tries

      FIVE TRIES TO TWO

      This games seems to demonstrate a big improvement by the Rebels this year
      The Brumbies? I think they stood still from 2017. Didnt have an answer for a precise rush D (ala Kiwi)

      Reply
      • Roar Guru

        10:10pm
        The Neutral View From Sweden said | 10:10pm | ! Report

        Thanks for a great blog RobC

        Lots to like about the Rebels. Nothing gels a new team like wins. Wessels gotta love this, already impressive but with lots of room to improve. That is exactly where you wanna be early in the season.

        Looks like Rebels is building some good togetherness and team culture also, love to see the boys in suits down on the grass after full time looking genuinely happy for their teammates.

        Looks like I have some explaining to do to Roar regular Fionn. I was rather hard on him before the season started when he tipped the Rebels above his Brumbies.

        Reply

    • 9:56pm
      Rugby101 said | 9:56pm | ! Report

      Another fantastic win by the Melbourne Force!

      Reply
