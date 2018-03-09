Rebels vs Brumbies: Super Rugby live scores, blog

The Melbourne Rebels hosts the Brumbies at AAMI Park. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match from 7:45pm (AEDT).
This game will be a big test for Brumbies coach Dan McKellar. His first game in charge was an underwhelming display against the dangerous Sunwolves, although the ACT side finished the game with a reassuring win.
Last week, they lost to the Reds, who were previously trounced by the Rebels by 26 points.
As for The Rebels, they are on a two-game, high-scoring winning streak.
Since his introduction as head coach of a Super Rugby franchise last year, it’s been clear David Wessels is no ordinary coach. He delivered a marked improvement in the Western Force’s form, which in turn galvanised many stakeholders’ support.
Wessels have since moved to Rebels, where the Victorians hope he can deliver a big improvement to the Rugby Australia-backed team.
However, his side’s first win came against a badly disciplined Queensland team, with their second against an injury-ravaged team. This week, they will face an angry and bruised Brumbies who will play for pride, survival and reputation.
Melbourne captain Adam Coleman is absent, but on-field commander Will Genia will continue to run proceedings. He will, however, be challenged by Joe Powell, who is also in form.
The backrow battle will be one to watch, with both teams fielding top-shelf players such as Isi Naisarani, Amanaki Mafi and Lolo Fakaosilea. David Pocock is not expected to return for another two months.
Prediction
Dan McKellar and his team will be the hungrier team. If they can learn their lessons from last week, they will deliver an unusual upset win.
10:57pm
Rugby101 said | 10:57pm | ! Report
All players did well, no argument. And I not a Force Fan, don’t live there, not a member, never been to one of their games. But this has a Force print all over it.
10:55pm
Malo said | 10:55pm | ! Report
The Brumbies are a basket case. Australia are in deep trouble, the rebels arent special as will be shown against Nz teams.
11:15pm
ClassAct said | 11:15pm | ! Report
So Malo,
Did you know that Kiwis enjoy one of the highest rates of spousal abuse in the world?
How was your upbringing ?
11:24pm
Malo said | 11:24pm | ! Report
I’m from Sydney backed the rebels 13plus. The kiwi teams are too good.
10:41pm
Rugby101 said | 10:41pm | ! Report
Actually I forgot Cottrell so 11 and would have been 12 with Coleman, plus you don’t count Genia and Talakai. So yeah, The Force did very well!!
10:47pm
The Neutral View From Sweden said | 10:47pm | ! Report
I understand it hurts watching this as a Force-fan, but give some credit to Rebels boys.
10:34pm
BlackWave said | 10:34pm | ! Report
Rebels really on the way up. Well done to them.
Utilising all the Force players well.
10:30pm
biltongbek said | 10:30pm | ! Report
Rebels looking more and more like the challengers from OZ
10:25pm
Malo said | 10:25pm | ! Report
The brumbies , Kuridrani & Speight have lost their wallaby jerseys. They are terrible
10:22pm
Rugby101 said | 10:22pm | ! Report
10 and would have been 11 if Coleman had of been fit. Plus all the Coaching staff of course!
10:24pm
The Neutral View From Sweden said | 10:24pm | ! Report
That makes them the Rebel Force then. Gotta give credit to all boys.
10:10pm
Boomeranga said | 10:10pm | ! Report
So sad to see the Bunnies get pumped. Again. So sad.
10:03pm
Kia Kaha said | 10:03pm | ! Report
But the Rebels haven’t faced anyone good yet…
Joking aside, what’s happened to the Brumbies? That’s two unconverted tries again and nothing else to show for their toil. They really look out of synch.
Well done to the Rebels. They’re definitely the real deal and they have momentum on their side. The coach will be happy they’re off to the perfect start with vital bonus points.
9:58pm
RobC said | 9:58pm | ! Report
CONGRATULATIONS TO THE REBELS AND WHO DEFEATS THE REBELS 33 to 10.
Thats more than 3 converted tries
FIVE TRIES TO TWO
This games seems to demonstrate a big improvement by the Rebels this year
The Brumbies? I think they stood still from 2017. Didnt have an answer for a precise rush D (ala Kiwi)
10:10pm
The Neutral View From Sweden said | 10:10pm | ! Report
Thanks for a great blog RobC
Lots to like about the Rebels. Nothing gels a new team like wins. Wessels gotta love this, already impressive but with lots of room to improve. That is exactly where you wanna be early in the season.
Looks like Rebels is building some good togetherness and team culture also, love to see the boys in suits down on the grass after full time looking genuinely happy for their teammates.
Looks like I have some explaining to do to Roar regular Fionn. I was rather hard on him before the season started when he tipped the Rebels above his Brumbies.
10:12pm
Kia Kaha said | 10:12pm | ! Report
Yes, very visual. Thanks, RobC!
9:56pm
Rugby101 said | 9:56pm | ! Report
Another fantastic win by the Melbourne Force!
10:12pm
The Neutral View From Sweden said | 10:12pm | ! Report
How many ex Force-players in the Rebels matchday 23 today?
10:34pm
ols said | 10:34pm | ! Report
Do you mean how many Rebels in the Force 23? 😀
10:40pm
The Neutral View From Sweden said | 10:40pm | ! Report
10 is more than 13? 😉
10:55pm
ols said | 10:55pm | ! Report
Shall we include coaching staff?