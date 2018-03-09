The Queensland Reds have re-signed prop Taniela Tupou for the next two Super Rugby seasons.
It ensures the Reds retain the services of one of the most exciting talents in Australian rugby until at least the end of 2020.
The 21-year-old, nicknamed the ‘Tongan Thor’, has enjoyed a terrific start to the new season and earned glowing praise from new coach Brad Thorn after last weekend’s win over the Brumbies for his role in Queensland’s set-piece domination.
Tupou made his Super Rugby debut in 2016 and last year earned his first Test cap for the Wallabies.
“Ballymore is my second home and the Reds are like my second family. This is where I started my professional career and I really want to contribute to the team,” Tupou said.
“We’re learning a lot from Brad. He knows how to win. We’re a young team who are working hard for each other, it feels like we are heading in the right direction and I want to be a part of that.”
Thorn said Tupou had come a long way from the teenager who become a viral hit on YouTube thanks to clips of him in high-school rugby bulldozing under-sized opponents.
“He might still be known for his big runs, but he’s worked incredibly hard to develop the rest of his game and I’d like to think he’s known as a tighthead prop and a scrummager now too,” Thorn said.
Meanwhile, the Reds have further bolstered their front-row ranks by signing South African-born Ruan Smith until 2020.
The twin brother of JP Smith, the 28-year-old has played Super Rugby for the Western Force and Brumbies and was contracted to the Sunwolves for this year but was released on compassionate grounds.
jeznez said | March 9th 2018 @ 12:30pm | ! Report
Fantastic news on Tupou.
Scrummaging really well this year – is shaping as a player that could be really key for the Wallabies based on how well he is going at such a young age.
Wish the Reds were playing the Crusaders this year – that is the litmus test at Super level.
March 9th 2018 @ 1:20pm
Paul D said | March 9th 2018 @ 1:20pm | ! Report
Can we retain him though long term. It seems it’s homesickness, not money that keeps our good props here. If RA aren’t going to ply him with money, they need to find him a wife that refuses to move overseas! 😉
March 9th 2018 @ 2:14pm
John R said | March 9th 2018 @ 2:14pm | ! Report
As Giteau said ‘if he can keep challenging himself to get better, this player could be anything’
March 9th 2018 @ 3:17pm
MARTO said | March 9th 2018 @ 3:17pm | ! Report
Chuckles Cheika will go with Robertson over Thor anyday of the week… Robertson has him covered in every aspect.. height, weight, speed, Run meteres, dominant tackles, minutes played per game, tackle busts, age, test experience..
Tommy is the future, not Thor. Thor will have to go overseas to play after Chuckles bypasses him for the vastly superior Tommy Gun Robertson..
March 9th 2018 @ 3:55pm
John R said | March 9th 2018 @ 3:55pm | ! Report
Hey Marto, there’s actually two prop positions in rugby,
the loosehead (they wear the number 1 on their back) and the tighthead (they wear the number 3).
Taniela plays at tighthead, and Tom Robertson plays at loosehead, therefore there’s no conflict of interest, so you can relax now and please enjoy your weekend.
March 9th 2018 @ 4:57pm
MARTO said | March 9th 2018 @ 4:57pm | ! Report
Chuckles still wont pick Taniela … He will make Robertson play Tighthead and have Sekope ” over the hill ” Kepu and Paddy ” I eat grass ” Ryan inked onto his Wallaby team sheet before Tongan Thor..You know it..Everyone knows it…
March 9th 2018 @ 5:24pm
John R said | March 9th 2018 @ 5:24pm | ! Report
Hah – oh geeze man. You shoulda just let that one through to the keeper, sheer desperation to make a point now.
How many caps has Ryan got from Cheika?