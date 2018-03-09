The Reds are winning and Foley is the Ice Man

We begin this week with a tip of the cap to Reds coach Brad Thorn and Waratahs fly-half Bernard Foley.
Both men have come in for criticism from this column previously – Thorn for completely throwing entertainment out the window in favour of winning and then not winning, and Foley for not being good at kicking the ball when his team(s) needed him to be better at kicking the ball.
First to Thorn, and the Queensland Reds registering their first win of 2018 on Friday night – against a Brumbies team which, despite winning their first game, have looked pretty ordinary so far.
The fact that they were able to not only lose to the Reds, but to do so without the home side managing to score a single try was impressive.
The chat out of Queensland is and has been all pre-season that this Reds squad is fitter than ever before. That’s great, if Super Rugby were some sort of team fitness challenge.
Unfortunately, Super Rugby still involves, you know, rugby. And so getting better at that may be something worth looking into at some point.
You won’t get to play underwhelming Australian franchises every week. Well, most weeks you will. And other times it’ll be the Sunwolves. But still, try and be better to watch. For the fans.
The odd try here and there or even just a backline move that makes it beyond the 12/13 channel before breaking down would be nice to see.
Take Eto Nabuli as an example. Nabuli dropped the ball seemingly every time it came his way on Friday night.
And while it would be easy to criticise him for poor handling and anticipation, it’s entirely possible that the big winger had actually dozed off in between touches, such was the sparsity of gameplay to make it out of the wrestle-fest in the centre of the park.
But, to his credit, Thorn did what it said he would do on the side of the tin – win. It wasn’t pretty, but they won. And much like the Waratahs a week earlier against the Stormers in Sydney, the win didn’t fill anyone with a great deal of confidence, but they won.
And that buys Thorn a tip of the cap and more time to sort the rest of it out. They take on the Bulls on Saturday night which won’t be easy but realistically, the Reds should beat a team that copped 49 points a week ago and then travelled down under.
Anything less than a win and the nay-sayers (me) will be back next week. A win, ugly or otherwise and I’ll tip my cap again, and have another week off from sniping from the sidelines wondering where in the world Quade Cooper is and what he’s up to this weekend.
And as for Bernard, credit where it’s due. He’s been the ‘Ice Man’. Two weeks in a row. A fortnight ago in Sydney, he nailed a sideline conversion to seal the Waratahs win over the Stormers and maintain his 100 per cent kicking record for the game.
Last week it was a 77th-minute conversion – again from the sideline – to secure a draw in Durban against the Sharks.
Foley was clutch. For his team, when it counted. And as much as it makes me scream “Why couldn’t you have done that in Dunedin?!” internally, it’s a really good thing for the Waratahs.
I wrote several weeks ago that the return of Christian Lealiifano to Australian rugby gave Foley genuine competition at number 10 for the Wallabies. Something he has not had for some time now.
Perhaps that is in the back of the ‘Ice Man’s’ thought process when he’s been standing over the tee. For Foley always seems to kick the hard ones and miss the relatively easy ones. He’s kicked to win a Super Rugby title, he’s kicked to advance to a World Cup semi-final.
When I got stuck into him after the Scotland loss in June and his kicking was the talk of the town he promptly went and kicked an almost perfect game the following week against Italy just to spite me (I assume).
Foley will need to be on again this weekend. The Waratahs take on the Jaguares and may be doing so without Kurtley Beale which severely cuts down their attacking options.
The game could well be decided by goal kicking so if the Waratahs are to return from their African/South American trip without defeat – which would be a great success – Bernard will play a crucial role.
Finally, a shout out to the Melbourne Rebels who host the Brumbies on Friday night and will be going for their third win in a row to start the season – something they’ve never achieved as a franchise.
A good squad with a good coach and just about the cushiest possible fixture list to start a season should be winning without a second thought, but this is rugby and they are an Australian rugby team and as such winning should never, ever be taken for granted.
The Rebels face New Zealand opposition just once (the Hurricanes in Round 7) in the first 11 rounds of the competition and close out the season with some tough road games and three New Zealand sides in 7 weeks.
Before they hit that home stretch it is imperative that they win, and win often. Friday night will be the toughest assignment to date, the Brumbies will be out to prove that the loss in Brisbane is not an indicator of where they’re at this season.
Unfortunately for the men from the capital, having watched both of their first two games, I think it might be.
Cynical Play said | March 9th 2018 @ 7:43am | ! Report
Brumbies should play out of their skin. This is must win. Target ang nullify Genia and things even out. No Coleman. Brumbies midfield must penetrate. Maddocks really should be there but I suspect he’ll play at least 30mins. Naisurani can spark this one for them.
50:50 game for mine.
March 9th 2018 @ 8:23am
AlisterS said | March 9th 2018 @ 8:23am | ! Report
It’s easy to be critical of Queensland’s playing style but their performance over the last few seasons demands that any coach first look to win. I don’t think Thorn will be a one dimensional coach but he has a young, developing team. They need to first develop their core attributes and he is going to build this team on high level fitness, aggression and commitment to defence and hopefully discipline (both in terms of not giving away penalties but also in committing to each other). The rest of the game will be added later but in the early games its quite reasonable to expect them to play the game simply and bed down those important core principles of their game. This is actually the more traditional way for Queensland to play anyway under Templeton and Connolly anyway. Queensland more than any other franchise need to win first and entertain second. Queenslander will come to watch a winning team and, in any case, there is more than one way to play rugby.
March 9th 2018 @ 10:13am
Don said | March 9th 2018 @ 10:13am | ! Report
Yep
This Rugby fan is quite content to watch a set piece battle and a team gain ascendency and capitalise on that by choosing the scrum option.
I would have preferred to see the limited ball that did make it’s way wider held on to.
But I thought much of the Reds loss of the pill was more due to pushing a pass late instead of taking the tackle and trusting his support will recycle.
Nabuli in particular seems to not understand how to take a tackle and position his body to protect the pill.
March 9th 2018 @ 8:32am
Realist said | March 9th 2018 @ 8:32am | ! Report
Bernard Foley – bombed three tries with terrible passes, robbing his side of victory yet made a difficult conversion to steal a draw.
What a hero..
March 9th 2018 @ 10:36am
Cynical Play said | March 9th 2018 @ 10:36am | ! Report
you made that up…
March 9th 2018 @ 8:46am
Adsa said | March 9th 2018 @ 8:46am | ! Report
Foley is a dud, go the REDS.
March 9th 2018 @ 9:40am
PeterK said | March 9th 2018 @ 9:40am | ! Report
It is a sad indictment that no oz super rugby franchise has a top flight goal kicker.
CLL used to be but isn’t anymore.
Until a 85%+ one appears Foley is certain of retaining his starting spot in the wallabies.
This is probably the case even after Cheika leaves except the requirement will drop to about 80%+.
March 9th 2018 @ 9:42am
Fionn said | March 9th 2018 @ 9:42am | ! Report
I don’t see Foley hanging around for the Wallabies after Cheika, his defence and playmaking is just not good enough. And after 2019 he will be 30, and let’s face it, he doesn’t earn his spot through great game management and decision making like Carter did. Rightly or wrongly he is the starting flyhalf due to his speed of the mark and ability to wriggle through little gaps. His running game is his best attribute.
It’s also a long season, and we’ll see how long it continues, but it’d be good if Foley keeps up this level and Lealiifano improves.
Did we miss a trick in letting Harris go overseas?
March 9th 2018 @ 10:08am
John R said | March 9th 2018 @ 10:08am | ! Report
Speaking of fringe Wallaby 12’s, apparently Godwin has signed in Ireland.
March 9th 2018 @ 10:10am
Fionn said | March 9th 2018 @ 10:10am | ! Report
I was reading that he was considering doing so, sad to hear if true. And just when he was starting to find some form.
March 9th 2018 @ 10:14am
John R said | March 9th 2018 @ 10:14am | ! Report
yeah exactly aye, bit frustrating, but oh well. Wallabies have decent enough depth at 12, between Beale, Hodge, CLL, DP, Meakes etc.
Maybe he’ll look to come back for WC 2023
March 9th 2018 @ 10:17am
Fionn said | March 9th 2018 @ 10:17am | ! Report
Depth at 12 is very good, I agree.
It’d be nice if we have a few more 13s stick their hands up. Or maybe Naivalu is shifted there for the Rebels or something.
Magnay was a 13, right? Hopefully he comes back to Aus after next year.
March 9th 2018 @ 10:19am
PeterK said | March 9th 2018 @ 10:19am | ! Report
interesting about al the calls for meakes to make the wallabies and even start at 12 yet he doesn’t even start at 12 for the rebels.
March 9th 2018 @ 10:18am
PeterK said | March 9th 2018 @ 10:18am | ! Report
I was talking about the case if Cheika left now the new coach would still select Foley since he needs a reliable goal kicker in the team.
Hodge, Debreczeni, CLL, and Tuttle are not challenging him for that role.
Foley had a shocker for the tahs just like he often does for the wallabies but both teams need a reliable goal kicker. Currently Foley is that given his overall goal kicking percentage over the last 2 years. He has improved his goal kicking from the days of 72% to up to 80%+.
March 9th 2018 @ 10:21am
Fionn said | March 9th 2018 @ 10:21am | ! Report
I would still think that it comes down to whether Foley creates more points (through setting up tries + goal kicking) than he costs through defence and not playmaking well enough.
Given how he played on the weekend I think it’s fair to say a steadier hand at 10 with worse kicking would still have meant a win for the Waratahs.
It’s a long season though and hopefully Hodge, Lealiifano and/or Lance steps up their goal-kicking.
March 9th 2018 @ 10:23am
PeterK said | March 9th 2018 @ 10:23am | ! Report
but they select beale to be the playmaker and thus reduce foleys role especially at the wallaby level so it minimises his negative impact.
March 9th 2018 @ 10:37am
Fionn said | March 9th 2018 @ 10:37am | ! Report
But then we leak 50 points in the 10-12 channel, especially off of counter.
March 9th 2018 @ 11:02am
Hoy said | March 9th 2018 @ 11:02am | ! Report
Yeah, Foley isn’t going anywhere under Cheika. He will be selected and it will be a one horse race every time… no matter how bad he plays.
March 9th 2018 @ 9:42am
Maroon Not Red said | March 9th 2018 @ 9:42am | ! Report
Queensland is finals bound.