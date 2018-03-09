Sky Blues lost in the clouds, Jets fly high

Despite the current ladder position of the Sky Blues, Coach Graham Arnold was outcoached by Newcastle Jets Manager Ernie Merrick.

Remarkably the Jets won the game two goals to one, in spite of them being down to ten men early in the piece. It wasn’t just any player who was sent off, it was the striker Roy O’Donovan.

The way in which the game was played in terms of game plans, structures and system implemented by either side, you’d be excused for thinking that the Sky Blues were down to ten men!

Arnie made an error in selecting Luke Wilkshire at right back, as Aaron Calver should get an opportunity to be a part of the back four, in my opinion.

The Sky Blues need to throw some youthful exuberance into the mix. They played without Wilkshire last week and were victorious by three goals to one against the Western Sydney Wanderers.

Another error in selection by Arnie was the inclusion of Alex Brosque, as he played a good role when he was utilised off the bench last week in the Sydney derby.

There is no doubting the talent of Brandon O’Neill and Josh Brillante, but there is a bit of sameness in their partnership in the middle of the park.

Paulo Retre deserves an opportunity to provide a bit of unpredictability in the midfield for Sydney.

Purely based on ability, O’Neill and Brillante should be pushing for Socceroos selection, but they need to apply themselves better to show they warrant that recognition.

I understand Jordy Bujis and Alex Wilkinson have formed a good understanding in central defence, but they need to put some youth there.

They are a long way in front of their nearest rival on the A-League table, the Jets. I find it strange that Arnold only used two of his three substitutions when there was an opportunity to bring some fresh legs in.

All credit goes to Merrick for being brave enough to implement an attacking system while the Jets only had ten men!

Steven Ugarkovic was an unsung hero for Newcastle, working tirelessly in the middle of the park. The Jets got into the right channels in transition, finding pockets of space through their crafty combinations.

Dimitri Petratos was often involved in the Jets attacking forays, displaying his sublime skill and exquisite trickery, while Andrew Nabbout managed to score yet another world-class goal.

Irrespective of the way the A-League table looks, the Sky Blues have a lot of work to do. Last week Arnold made some good changes with Brosque utilised as a substitute and Retre used at right back in place of Wilkshire.

Arnie will need to change his tactics and be less predictable if Sydney are to win the A-League title this season and to justify him being appointed as the next Socceroos Coach.