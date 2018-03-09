Sky Blues lost in the clouds, Jets fly high

Despite the current ladder position of the Sky Blues, Coach Graham Arnold was outcoached by Newcastle Jets Manager Ernie Merrick.
Remarkably the Jets won the game two goals to one, in spite of them being down to ten men early in the piece. It wasn’t just any player who was sent off, it was the striker Roy O’Donovan.
The way in which the game was played in terms of game plans, structures and system implemented by either side, you’d be excused for thinking that the Sky Blues were down to ten men!
Arnie made an error in selecting Luke Wilkshire at right back, as Aaron Calver should get an opportunity to be a part of the back four, in my opinion.
The Sky Blues need to throw some youthful exuberance into the mix. They played without Wilkshire last week and were victorious by three goals to one against the Western Sydney Wanderers.
Another error in selection by Arnie was the inclusion of Alex Brosque, as he played a good role when he was utilised off the bench last week in the Sydney derby.
There is no doubting the talent of Brandon O’Neill and Josh Brillante, but there is a bit of sameness in their partnership in the middle of the park.
Paulo Retre deserves an opportunity to provide a bit of unpredictability in the midfield for Sydney.
Purely based on ability, O’Neill and Brillante should be pushing for Socceroos selection, but they need to apply themselves better to show they warrant that recognition.
I understand Jordy Bujis and Alex Wilkinson have formed a good understanding in central defence, but they need to put some youth there.
They are a long way in front of their nearest rival on the A-League table, the Jets. I find it strange that Arnold only used two of his three substitutions when there was an opportunity to bring some fresh legs in.
All credit goes to Merrick for being brave enough to implement an attacking system while the Jets only had ten men!
Steven Ugarkovic was an unsung hero for Newcastle, working tirelessly in the middle of the park. The Jets got into the right channels in transition, finding pockets of space through their crafty combinations.
Dimitri Petratos was often involved in the Jets attacking forays, displaying his sublime skill and exquisite trickery, while Andrew Nabbout managed to score yet another world-class goal.
Irrespective of the way the A-League table looks, the Sky Blues have a lot of work to do. Last week Arnold made some good changes with Brosque utilised as a substitute and Retre used at right back in place of Wilkshire.
Arnie will need to change his tactics and be less predictable if Sydney are to win the A-League title this season and to justify him being appointed as the next Socceroos Coach.
No doubt that life at the top of the tree is a better feeling than occupying any of the other 9 positions but when you are running away with a title and the lead is in double figures what motivates on a week to week basis? Looking across to the UK and seeing one team streets ahead, it appears the answer is only about records – most points, most consecutive wins and similar statistics. At least there are 19 other clubs all trying to keep MC on their toes each week. Whilst I make no attempt to downplay the Jets performance last week (I enjoyed every minute of it) I was reminded of the old David and Goliath story even though the Jets are in second place and possibly the only side likely to knock SFC off in a one off final type of game. The whole of the A League, barring nailed on SFC supporters was willing the Jets over the line last week and the team, coaches and fans were dancing to the same tune. In a way, the send off only helped galvanize the team further and provided an extra spark, players forgetting that they were tiring and sometimes that they were human too. O’Donovan perhaps was just a number on the team sheet. He was expendable as beyond nuisance value, he hasn’t been contributing a great deal in the area where he is most wanted.
The fact that SFC seemed flat and lacked any sparkle at times maybe was a sign that they had not prepared for the game in anything like the same way as the novacastrians. Did they need to? Could they just go out and play their game and take home all three points without getting out of second gear? They managed it quite comfortably the week before so why not a repeat performance? Did it matter in the long run? Was an eye being cast on the forthcoming acl fixture? If they went to town on their opponent’s and walked away with another comfortable win what message was it going to send to the A League and fans as a whole? Time to pack up, go home and not bother as they are too far ahead and there is nothing to play for.
I am not suggesting for one momemt that there is any kind of fixing taking place or that the visitors did not put in a proper effort or that they did not take the game seriously. The high level of motivation was not present though and the result may well serve as a way of revving up the players and the fans when it comes to finals time as there will be something to prove. It would be far harder for Sydney FC had they beaten their closest rivals 3 times in the regular season. At least with this result the players are going to be hungry for revenge should they meet again which is not a dead cert as Wellington proved at the same ground only a few weeks before.