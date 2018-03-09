Sydney Swans vs GWS Giants: JLT Community Series AFL live scores, blog

Friday night JLT Community Series action takes us to Sydney, for a battle between New South Wales’ high achievers. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 7:40pm AEDT.

It’s the second and final pre-season match-up for both these teams, and both will be striving for their second consecutive wins.

Last weekend, the Giants comfortably bested a dismal Collingwood side in the nation’s capital, whilst Sydney defeated Brisbane in sunny Moreton Bay, led by an influential Lance Franklin.

Sydney’s side this week is not too dissimilar to their squad last weekend, with Allir Allir, Callum Sinclair, a rested Dane Rampe and injured Sam Naitsmith the four exclusions, and Zak Jones, Harry Marsh, Darcy Cameron and Dan Robinson the inclusions.

Cameron’s inclusion of note, with Naismith’s ACL injury providing the opportunity for the youngster to take charge of the Swans ruck division for today’s match, and probably even longer. There’s also no Dan Hannebery nor Heath Grundy, either.

As for the Giants, they’ve made a number of changes as well. Three lesser names – Tim Mohr, Harry Perryman and Matthew Flynn – are out, while two big names in Brett Deledio and Tom Greene are going to line up tonight, as are Nick Haynes and rookie Jake Stein.

Rory Lobb, Ryan Griffen, Tom Scully and Will Setterfield are the biggest names that are missing from their squad.

Prediction

Both teams are gearing up for big seasons, and honestly this one is probably going to be decided by a flip of a coin.

They’ve both got relatively strong teams, and both had big wins last week – albeit against substantially weaker sides. It’s an agonising decision, but I’m going to go with the Swans. Narrowly.

Sydney Swans by 7 points.

Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 7:40pm AEDT.