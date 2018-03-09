Sydney Swans vs GWS Giants: JLT Community Series AFL live scores, blog

Friday night JLT Community Series action takes us to Sydney, for a battle between New South Wales’ high achievers. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 7:40pm AEDT.
It’s the second and final pre-season match-up for both these teams, and both will be striving for their second consecutive wins.
Last weekend, the Giants comfortably bested a dismal Collingwood side in the nation’s capital, whilst Sydney defeated Brisbane in sunny Moreton Bay, led by an influential Lance Franklin.
Sydney’s side this week is not too dissimilar to their squad last weekend, with Allir Allir, Callum Sinclair, a rested Dane Rampe and injured Sam Naitsmith the four exclusions, and Zak Jones, Harry Marsh, Darcy Cameron and Dan Robinson the inclusions.
Cameron’s inclusion of note, with Naismith’s ACL injury providing the opportunity for the youngster to take charge of the Swans ruck division for today’s match, and probably even longer. There’s also no Dan Hannebery nor Heath Grundy, either.
As for the Giants, they’ve made a number of changes as well. Three lesser names – Tim Mohr, Harry Perryman and Matthew Flynn – are out, while two big names in Brett Deledio and Tom Greene are going to line up tonight, as are Nick Haynes and rookie Jake Stein.
Rory Lobb, Ryan Griffen, Tom Scully and Will Setterfield are the biggest names that are missing from their squad.
Prediction
Both teams are gearing up for big seasons, and honestly this one is probably going to be decided by a flip of a coin.
They’ve both got relatively strong teams, and both had big wins last week – albeit against substantially weaker sides. It’s an agonising decision, but I’m going to go with the Swans. Narrowly.
Sydney Swans by 7 points.
10:59pm
Maggie said | 10:59pm
Very few Swans fans will make the hike out to Blacktown on a Fri night for a JLT match. But they will be there in their ‘000s at the SCG for the season proper. Footy in NSW is healthy, thanks.
10:12pm
AdelaideDocker said | 10:12pm
MATCH REPORT
The Sydney Swans have defeated arch-rivals GWS Giants by 11 points in a topsy-turvy Friday evening match at Blacktown in Sydney’s west.
The first quarter was dominated by a fast starting Sydney outfit, combined with an inaccurate Giants squad. Booting four goals to the Giants solidary one major, the Swans looked vastly more comfortable around the ground, and notably produced a much stronger pressure performance than their opponents. With a margin of seventeen points at the first break, they were in control.
But, predictably in games between these two sides, the Giants fought back. The Swans intensity dropped, and the (admittedly still inaccurate) Giants piled on three goals to the Swans’ one, and managed to condense their deficit to just one point come the main break. They had concerns, though, with youngsters Lachie Tizani and Zac Langdon taken off with trainers due to AC joint and shoulder worries, respectively.
The second half soon dawned, and with Langdon thankfully back on the field, it was the Giants time to overtake the Swans on the scoreboard, but it wasn’t to be. The Swans found their first quarter grove once again, and at one stage in the third they found themselves 22 points ahead. A late quarter resurgence from the Giants, though, caught everyone by surprise and the three quarter time deficit was just 2 points.
The final quarter continued the roller-coaster like nature of the match. The early stages saw the Giants comfortably surge ahead with a few quick majors, but the always ominous Sydney soon stemmed the bleeding in a period that saw the Giants haemorrhage three goals in succession to see their short-lived lead dissipate.
Two lesser names in Newman (27) and Cunningham (26 touches) shared a mass of disposals between them to lead their club, followed by mainstays in Parker (26) and Kennedy (22). Jack (3), Parker (2), Franklin (2) and Reid (2) were the victor’s multiple goal scorers.
The Giants were well served by Whitfield (29 touches), Coniglio and Kelly (26 a piece), whilst Cameron had an excellent game up forward with three majors. Himmelberg looked promising (one goal, three behinds) but was inaccurate.
Both teams will play again in Round 1 of the proper premiership season. The Swans play West Coast in the first game for premiership points at the new Perth Stadium, whilst the Giants play the Bulldogs in Canberra.
Sydney Swans 12.10 (82)
GWS Giants: 9.17 (71)
10:10pm
AdelaideDocker said | 10:10pm
FULL TIME
Sydney win by 11 points.
Huh, not far off my prediction.
Match report up in a minute or two.
Sydney Swans: 12.10 (82)
GWS Giants: 9.17 (71)
10:08pm
AdelaideDocker said | 10:08pm
BEHIND GIANTS
Patton misses what would’ve been an important goal, before Cameron hits the post.
Sydney Swans: 12.10 (82)
GWS Giants: 9.17 (71)
10:03pm
AdelaideDocker said | 10:03pm
GOAL SWANS
Buddy’s back! His second of the quarter to extend the Swans lead to 13 points.
Sydney Swans: 12.10 (82)
GWS Giants: 9.15 (69)
Q4 4:36
10:02pm
AdelaideDocker said | 10:02pm
BEHIND SWANS
Jack goes for his fourth major of the night, but misses.
Sydney Swans: 11.10 (76)
GWS Giants: 9.15 (69)
Q4 5:30
9:58pm
AdelaideDocker said | 9:58pm
GOAL SWANS
Swans have taken the lead back! It’s Franklin with the goal. His first of the match, surprisingly.
Swans by a straight kick.
Sydney Swans: 11.9 (75)
GWS Giants: 9.15 (69)
Q4 7:32