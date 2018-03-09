 

Warriors ready to live up to lack of hype

Dane Eldridge Columnist

By Dane Eldridge, Dane Eldridge is a Roar Expert

Tagged:
 , , , ,

6 Have your say

    Warriors ready to live up to lack of hype + enlarge image

    Stephen Kearney has had a bad start at the Warriors. He's ready to continue that legacy. (Kahuroa, Wikimedia Commons)

    Related coverage

    A confident Warriors outfit has declared season 2018 as their year to finally deliver on expectations – because there are none.

    Following a pre-season of minimal hope and hot takes for his side’s chances, coach Stephen Kearney claims, “Everyone’s expecting our season to be a write-off and we reckon we can deliver.”

    The NRL’s perennial underachievers have tortured rugby league over the years, building belief with bald-faced fibs and internationals before routinely crashing into star-studded catastrophe.

    But despite playing to their strengths again by bolstering their side ‘on paper’ – picking up promising gains in Tohu Harris, Peta Hiku, Adam Blair and Blake Green – many remain unconvinced, as it’s still the Warriors.

    However, Kearney has seized the doubt as an opportunity to finally deliver something – just anything, as long as it’s something – challenging his players to embrace the rare chance to fall in a heap without it being a torturous surprise.

    New Zealand coach Stephen Kearney (right) and Shaun Johnson celebrate

    AAP Image/Dave Hunt

    After decades of flaming out under intense expectation, the coach believes his side is already relishing the potential of “freely sucking” at football without the pressure of fans decrying another wasted season.

    “There’s a real buzz around the group since everyone stopped believing in us,” Kearney boasted.

    “We’d really appreciate if nobody ever relies on us again, to be honest.”

    But the former international is under no illusions as to the task ahead, admitting letting down fans that are already let down could be his greatest challenge since forgetting he worked at Parramatta.

    He acknowledges his squad will have to “work harder than ever to be a greater disappointment”, and that tweaks to their flawlessly unreliable game plan will be required, starting with the eradication of their incongruously excellent ball security.

    But he is adamant the team is ready to capitalise on their window, citing that a team accomplished in internal and external pressure can surely do the same with apathy.

    One player echoed Kearney’s sentiments:

    “There’s a special feeling around the group, mainly inertia. Even though it’s only Round 1, it reminds me of the same vibe we have at finals time.”

    In response to the club’s re-evaluated standards, the Warriors’ board has extended Kearney to 2025.

    Dane Eldridge
    Dane Eldridge

    Dane was named best and fairest in the 2004 Bathurst mixed indoor cricket competition. With nothing in the game left to achieve, he immediately retired at his peak to a reclusive life ensconced in the velvet of organised contests. Catch the man on Twitter @eld2_0.

    Roarers, we've made some big upgrades to The Roar recently. If you notice any areas of the site not working as expected, please get in contact with us and let us know.

    If you could choose from any and every NRL player in the competition, who would you pick in your rugby league dream team? Let us know with our team picker right here, and be sure to share it with all your league-loving mates.

    Oldest | Newest | Most Recent

    The Crowd Says (6)

    • March 9th 2018 @ 7:58am
      Billy said | March 9th 2018 @ 7:58am | ! Report

      Jusr watched big man Sam Burgess have a crack at everyone banging on about last season for rabbits.
      Point to prove in this opener lads..expect a red hot bunnies. Get on for 13+ and everyone to reconsider their ladder 😏

      Reply

    • March 9th 2018 @ 9:10am
      Farqueue said | March 9th 2018 @ 9:10am | ! Report

      Excellent stuff as usual Dane. It’s a relief to have something that makes you smile rather than a hundred articles on Warner taking on de kock. Although with that name I’m sure you could come up with something brilliant.

      Reply

    • March 9th 2018 @ 9:32am
      KenW said | March 9th 2018 @ 9:32am | ! Report

      Harsh Dane, very harsh. I still giggled…. especially at the line about the feeling being the same as finals time…. but still very harsh.

      Reply

    • March 9th 2018 @ 9:41am
      Duncan Smith said | March 9th 2018 @ 9:41am | ! Report

      White written as comedy, it contains a high level of truth.

      Reply

    • March 9th 2018 @ 10:19am
      MAX said | March 9th 2018 @ 10:19am | ! Report

      Tena Koe, Dane. Whai Manawanui.

      NZ is the land of the long League team rebuild. A premiership is pencilled
      in for sometime in the 2020’s. That is about half the time it took the Sharks
      to be the last team standing. Negotiations are under way to sign up Gallen
      and Lewis.

      When next playing in Australia you can expect a visit from our front row who
      share your brilliant sense of humour.

      Reply
      • Roar Guru

        March 9th 2018 @ 10:44am
        Nat said | March 9th 2018 @ 10:44am | ! Report

        Never fear Dane, just hide behind a tryline – they’ll never find you!

        Reply

    Have Your Say



    If not logged in, please enter your name and email before submitting your comment. Please review our comments policy before posting on the Roar.

    Explore:
    , , , ,

    © 2018 The Roar - Your Sports Opinion