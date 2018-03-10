Behind the barriers: Five bets for Doomben and Morphettville Parks

Some solid racing has been assembled for both Doomben and Morphettville Parks this Saturday.

Doomben has the rail in the true position for the first time in a while, whereas in Adelaide they are getting ready for Adelaide Cup day on Monday.

Here are my five suggested plays across the meetings.

Bet one – Win – Doomben Race One Number 4 Xebec

I’ll be surprised and disappointed if he can’t put this lot away. On the quick back up after racing over 2000m at Randwick last Saturday where he got the split and loomed large to win but just didn’t finish it off behind Just Shine.

Give in the track will suit him, and this is the easiest race he has contested in a long time.

Bet two – Win – Doomben Race Three Number 5 Savwell

Been saying for a while I think he could be a low-level blacktype performer in time so I’m confident he can pass this test. This bloke was a month between runs and back in the trip when racing at the Ipswich midweeks yet he produced a brilliant finale from the back to get the job done.

Up to the mile is perfect, bigger track yes, a winner…keen.

Bet three – Each-Way – Doomben Race Nine Number 12 Queen Of Heights

I think this is beautiful placement from the Chris Waller team. This mare makes her Queensland debut after a string good efforts at the metro level in Sydney, her latest run being over 1900m at Canterbury behind Just Shine, who won last Saturday, so that form reads very well for this.

Bet four – Win – Morphettville Parks Race Seven Number 4 Lord Topper

I think he’s the good thing about the Parks program. This bloke has had his last three starts at this track/distance, winning two before a game third here a fortnight back behind the well-backed Savatag.

He gets really good weight relief here and I am confident he can bounce back into the winners’ list.

Bet five – Win – Morphettville Parks Race Eight Number 4 Moon Spinner

Looks well placed by Tony McEvoy to win again. Backed as if unbeatable when debuting over the 1100m on the course proper three weeks back and the bets were landed.

I don’t think he beat much, but gee he did it comfortably and ran okay time relative to the meeting. I can only see the upside and I think back to 1000m is the right move.